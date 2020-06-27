Utterly EPYC Workstation

I have a built an EPYC Based workstation. This is only the 3rd AMD Rig i have ever built. Idea was Non Intel Non Nvidia Build. I don't game - just video editing, photoshop mainly. Typically use Dual Xeon for my video editing workstations and have been editing for the last 3 years on dual Haswell 2696 V3s QS. Thought I would share the Cinebench and CPU Mark Scores in case anyone's interested for datapoints. If anyone has questions about the build or anything let me. Biggest trouble was getting the drivers for the RX 580 installed.Current Config:EPYC 7742 ES/OEM ChipH11SSL128GB DDR4 3200 RDIMMs1TB Force MP600 Boot driveSK Hynix 960GB SSD for storageLG WH14NS40Cosmos II CaseNoctua NH-U14S TR4-SP3 with Black Chromax FanFSP Aurum PT 12OO Watt PSUMSI RX 580EDIT: Monitor is an LG Ultrawide Curved 88 Something i thinkGooseberry Render:For comparison Gooseberry on Dual 2696 V3s with 64 GB Ram. Ryzen 3950 does it in about 10 Min from what i saw on Youtube.