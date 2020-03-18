Combined COVID-19 thread for DC updates

Gilthanis

Gilthanis

Jan 29, 2006
7,995
Since we are getting multiple posts on FAH and Rosetta@home supporting COVID-19, I felt it would be nice for us to keep a singular point for updates on the topic so that people aren't trying to track down where things are posted. At the time of creating this thread, only two projects are working on it.

Rosetta@home (CPU only) - https://boinc.bakerlab.org/rosetta/forum_thread.php?id=13533#91785
Folding@home (CPU & GPU) - https://foldingforum.org/viewtopic.php?f=17&t=32124&sid=63bfec96e1b845c740487fdfeca113cd

Old posts on the topic
https://hardforum.com/threads/fah-has-covid-19-projects.1994003/
https://hardforum.com/threads/chinese-coronavirus.1992670/
https://hardforum.com/threads/could-folding-dc-help-find-a-cure-for-the-coronavirus.1992351/

Our Rosetta team - https://boinc.bakerlab.org/rosetta/team_display.php?teamid=5560
FAH team is Team 33
 
