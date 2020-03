Combined COVID-19 thread for DC updates

Since we are getting multiple posts on FAH and Rosetta@home supporting COVID-19, I felt it would be nice for us to keep a singular point for updates on the topic so that people aren't trying to track down where things are posted. At the time of creating this thread, only two projects are working on it. Rosetta@home (CPU only) - https://boinc.bakerlab.org/rosetta/forum_thread.php?id=13533#91785 Folding@home (CPU & GPU) - https://foldingforum.org/viewtopic.php?f=17&t=32124&sid=63bfec96e1b845c740487fdfeca113cd Old posts on the topicOur Rosetta team - https://boinc.bakerlab.org/rosetta/team_display.php?teamid=5560 FAH team is Team 33