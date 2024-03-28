Used 4090 on ebay pulling hard?

Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
I look on ebay and i see some guy selling a used 4090 for $1900 bux for a founders is that really a thing? I mean are they really selling at that price used and if so why?
Make that $1799 now https://www.newegg.com/gigabyte-geforce-rtx-4090-gv-n4090gaming-oc-24gd/p/N82E16814932550The cheapest I have seen is $1899 on newegg.
Isn't that the card that had the PCB cracking issue?
With people not using card supports, yes... Other brands have the same issue, I gather.Isn't that the card that had the PCB cracking issue?
Don't be scared. I've been running my 4090FE since lauch and I have zero sag and the thing is solid as hell. It's built better than almost all other 4090 offerings.Y'all scaring me! I been running a 4090 FE for a couple months. Just upgraded mobo/ram/cpu to an AM5 rig with it though, and the Asrock x670E steel legend came with a support. After a youtube video, I guess I know what I'm supposed to do with it lol. Guess I got a little free time project. Card seemed none the worse for wear coming out of my AM4 rig though.