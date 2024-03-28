Used 4090 on ebay pulling hard?

I look on ebay and i see some guy selling a used 4090 for $1900 bux for a founders is that really a thing? I mean are they really selling at that price used and if so why?
 
they were worth $3K a piece in china right before the sanctions kicked in so there was a ton of scalping. it looks like pricing has settled back down now
 
AI / LLM all the rage so 4090s are hot. I sold mine to get ready for next gen. May as well get top dollar out of them. The 4070 Ti SUPER is half the price and 80% as performant.
 
Y'all scaring me! I been running a 4090 FE for a couple months. Just upgraded mobo/ram/cpu to an AM5 rig with it though, and the Asrock x670E steel legend came with a support. After a youtube video, I guess I know what I'm supposed to do with it lol. Guess I got a little free time project. Card seemed none the worse for wear coming out of my AM4 rig though.
 
Don't be scared. I've been running my 4090FE since lauch and I have zero sag and the thing is solid as hell. It's built better than almost all other 4090 offerings.
 
