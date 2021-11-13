Upgrades for computers at work

Hi peeps. I started a new job recently at an engineering company as an admin, their computers are under specced for the workload that needs to be done each day. They have 2 small offices and 5 computers in total, which all have the same spec except for one machine which I use that has more ram because the person in the role before me requested a ram upgrade. The computers are coffee lake era Dell Vostro desk tops, they have i3 9300's but have mechanical 1tb hard drives and only 4 gigs of ram each, except for the computer I use which has 8 gigs of ram. We mostly use SAGE and web based email, sage can be really slow at times especially when their anti virus software is running.



I spoke to the guys contracted to do their IT support on Friday, I was told that when these computers were originally specced they were fine as Windows used a lot less ram but ever since a certain service pack was released it started requesting far more memory, a lot of the time i sit at around 80%-90% with my 8GB ram the weird thing is the 4gb Ram machine right next to me sits at around the same, can anyone explain this memory utilization to me, I'm assuming if Windows detects less memory it automatically uses less?



The biggest problem is the fact we don't use SSD's, we only use 125 gig of data on this machine, we could easily have all of our main programs on a 240GB SSD and use the HDD just for storage. I've no idea why the IT support guys didn't spec SSD's back in 2017/2018 it makes a world of difference even on a simple office PC.



Really only 2 of us use a computer for SAGE but my boss uses one for checking emails, however once I'm trained up it will just me processing all the SAGE orders and running the office, the person training me will go back to their normal job in production. We only have 2 DIMM slots on these mobo's so I was thinking about getting 16 gigs of memory and 240 GB HDD for the machine I use and getting the IT guys to take out the 2 x 4 GB Memory in mine and putting it in the other SAGE users machine.



Or do you think we should upgrade both with 16 GB's and 240 GB SSD, because obviously you avoid extra labour charges down the line if you did both at the same time?