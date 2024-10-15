Upgrades - Dual Xeon E5-2697v2 socket 2011

I've been rocking this server since new after I made the mistake of buying an Intel (LSI) RAID card that would ONLY work in the Intel S2600CP motherboard. Oops, I guess I had to build a server...
I can't remember the original specs, I purchased a couple of cheap 8 core Xeons off ebay a while ago to upgrade a little, this is the current setup:
Intel S2600CP4 (Quad Intel 1Gb NICs on board)
Dual Intel Xeon E5 2670 - 8 Core @ 2.6Ghz (I think the original config was dual 4 or 6 core 2.1Ghz CPUs) + Coolermaster Hyper212 HS.
64Gb Ram (8x8GB 1600MT)
Geforce GTX 1080 (a recent addition for transcoding duties)
USB3 HBA (backup duties)
Intel RAID Module RMS25PB080 + 4 x 18TB Seagate drives RAID5 + other storage for backups and OS (originally 8x2TB drives)
Seasonic 1200W PSU
Silverstone TJ07 case
I'm not sure how much longer this beast will last. Might as well go all out since I can get cheapish second hand parts.
I decided to see what was available on ebay and found the best CPU this board will take for a pretty reasonable price; the E5-2697 which is 12 core 24T CPU @ 2.7Ghz, 3.5Ghz boost clock. The v2 also supports faster ram so I ordered a 256GB (16x16GB 1866MT) kit and finally an Intel X550 Dual 10GB Nic. I went for the x550 chipset instead of the cheaper x520 for 2.5Gb support. I'm not sure if I can source the Ubiquity 10Gb SFP+ modules right now as all the local suppliers are out of stock.
I will post pictures when I install everything.
