Upgrades - Dual Xeon E5-2697v2 socket 2011

I love having a crap ton of drives with 10gbe. I set up a big ol iscsi "drive" for my machine to house my game library for myself and then one for my son. Writes aren't super fast, but reads...saturates that 10gbe link, so the performance is going to be comparable to if I had a SSD drive in there (big files vs little and all).



Our systems sound pretty similar in principal. I took my system, and did proxmox on it with two VMs. One is truenas and it just handles the storage. Then the other is ubuntu server and it has my gtx 1080ti. It does my emby tasks, and then I also installed immich, so my photos go onto the server. Immich can also use the 1080ti to do facial recognition. And if that isn't enough, I'm also running frigate NVR on there and using the pool to house the security recordings and the good ol' 1080ti sits and helps frigate with the video stuff there too.



Most of it was new to me hardware, but still, not too bad for seven or eight year old hardware.