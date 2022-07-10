Upgrade this Gaming rig, or gut it and rebuild?

*UPGRADE GOAL* Be able to play modern games at near max graphical settings (as aesthetically pleasing as possible) on a 1440p display @ 120 Hz or more with acceptable frame rates all while spending the least amount of money and re-using as much of current system as possible



Current System:

Asus Rampage III Mobo

Core i7 920 Bloomfield (1st Gen.), LGA1366 Socket

6 gb DDR3 RAM

EVGA GeForce 560 Ti

PCP&C Silencer 750W PSU



- Your budget/location/time of purchase? $700 Budget, within next 6 months

- Which local retailers? Microcenter, BestBuy

- What is the PC for? Would like to upgrade to 1440p 120+ Hz Gaming, mostly ARPG’s such as Diablo 4, Path of Exile 2, as well as Elden Ring, Witcher 3 and the like. Maybe some light editing of home videos.

- Any aesthetic preferences? No

- Interest in overclocking? Would be nice to have the option to, but not necessary

- Extras/peripherals required? Will need to upgrade my display as I’m currently on a basic 1080p TV

- Existing parts to reuse? I’d like to re-use as much of the existing system as possible FOR NOW, while reaching the goal of the upgrade. While still being future-proofed on the parts that I am purchasing now.