1366 x58 Xeon Enthusiast overclocks club

What tests are you failing exactly? You have an awfully low Vcore in that screenshot @ 4.4Ghz..Don't be afraid to feed these chips voltage, anything up to 1.45V is fine, although I doubt you would need more then 1.4V to reach 4.5Ghz..Many people will feed them 1.5V+, although I wouldn't recommend that on air, as your one core is already pushing close to 80C..The "Westmere" cores in these CPU's are built on the same process as Sandy Bridge, and we all know how much SB loves Voltage..There are guys that have been running extreme 5Ghz+ O/C's on the 2500/2600K's since launch day, what 3~3.5 years ago?



Are you running 3 X4GB of ram? Or 6x2GB? If it is the latter, your IMC likely needs more voltage, even running the ram @ 1600Mhz.









What? IBT is fine, as long as you test it properly. You need to run it on "Xtreme Mode" with all available ram. The best way to test with it is to launch the program, and then open task manager and lock the core affinity to the physical cores, in the OP's case Cores 0,1,2,8,9, and 10.



There is nothing wrong with using Prime95 either. It uses all available threads and uses the maximum amount of power of all the stres tests, thus producing the most amount of heat which is key to determining if your O/C is stable.

