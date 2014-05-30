1366 x58 Xeon Enthusiast overclocks club

Edit: I wanted to include this in the first post since the information is super important as so people when trying to find there max overclocks they don't damage there brand new cpus. Please do not exceed these values as a safety precaution if you don't wan't to fry your brand new 32nm cpu Edit#2 Everyone be aware of how easy it is to bend pins on the motherboard if its done in a rush or not placed down on the side when doing the swap. Bent pins will rune your board and cause you to have a really bad day. Take your time and be careful and or you could be shopping for a new board before you even get started. Wanted to start a new thread dedicated to using x58 1366 platform and using the popular used xeon 6 core cpu's going around everywhere ...back in the day we paid over 300 dollars for 920 cpus but now a days were flying with 44000mhz 6 core cpus sometimes at prices under 100 bucks a pop. Thats an unbelievable price per performance in my opinion The last thread i started has over 65000 views and takes quite a wile to read threw. Anybody still running a socket 1366 motherboard might be better off just throwing in a hexa core cpu and overclocking it versus spending several hundred dollars upgrading the hole thing system....some of us love making the most of what we have...cause thats all we have. This thread is not to brag about how bad ass our system is, but rather share info helping each other getting the most for there money...and get there systems running best as possible with least amount of money spent. Thees still lots of people unaware there x58 system STILL has plenty of performance and yeas ahead of it....I be willing to bet our systems still overpower amd and or intel setups 5-6 years newer...i could be wrong but i think the benchmarks could prove it.... I'm hoping to get lots of people posting there success stories or problems with as many screen shots as possible proving stability/ performance for our sometimes 6 year old systems .....This is my day day out clocks....it just works [/URL][/IMG] [/URL][/IMG] Edited to include first of many Deimos contributions Some nice modded Bioses http://www.bios-mods.com/ P6X58D Premium P6X58D-E P6T Deluxe (perfect for me) speed test after using the newest (Updated Modded) for my board Ill post more links in time as they come it [/URL][/IMG] [/URL][/IMG] Edit for new content: For eVGA X58 Classified (3way) rev 1.0 boards that don't support Westmere-EP Hexa Cores ChineseStunna posted some info on modding it so it can work with these http://forums.evga.com/x58-classifie...-m2211553.aspx http://forums.evga.com/132BLE758A1-R...-m2153248.aspx or this from tbob22 http://www.overclock.net/t/1461359/...eon-l5639-benchmarks-inside/290#post_21897471