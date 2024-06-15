Upgrade for Cogage Arrow?

Tengis said: Some fans from the hotdeals section. They flow about 25cfm more than my current quiet fans... and I had another fan that flows significantly more that I have had for a while that I put on the CPU cooler. Click to expand...

Tengis said: Running Cinebench R23 with the new fan setup...



Im thinking this cooler just isnt adequate anymore - its not pulling heat away fast enough. Temps get up to 90 about halfway through the first part of the test. GPU isnt fired up and the air coming out of the case doesnt even feel warm. Maybe time for an upgrade... Click to expand...

Tengis said: Popped the side of the case off - my cooler isnt even warm to the touch. I got 14675 in Cinebench R23. Click to expand...

"25cfm more than" is no information or data.. We need cfm at same noise level and old fans.Even then cfm spec is recorded with absolutely now airflow resistance .. no grill, no filter, no cabling, nothing .. and typically only at full speed.Did you remove, clean, apply new TIM and re-seat cooler?I'd be very surprised if your Cogage Arrow was going bad. Heatpipes last a very long time. Some say "indefinitely", others say "Heat Pipes are inherently robust and are a purely passive system that does not wear down over time" or "heat pipes are highly reliable with a lifespan of 20 years." Even worst case your Cogage Arrow is less than 20 years old.I'm still using two of the first Themralright heatpipe tower coolers released; Ultima 90 and Ultra 120 that came out in 2007. Both cool as good as when new. Ultima 90 has new fan and mount. I've actually done comparison tests of original Ultra 120 and Ultra 120 Extreme Rev.4 released in 2022 and found both perform same with same fans. "Same" being within 1-2c running same stress test with same air temp entering cooler. Well within margin of error.Heatpipe coolers do not get hot. Warmest part is base and heatpipes near bottom of finpack. Heatpipes vaporize coolant at base. This expansion pushes vapor toward ends of heatpipe where it cools and condenses onto inside of heatpipe transmitting heat into fins where air moves it away from cooler. This is why fins are just barely warm.Below is example of heatpipe at work.