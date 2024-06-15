Upgrade for Cogage Arrow?

Tengis
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Jun 11, 2003
- Messages
- 6,217
Ive had this cooler a long while... I bought a mounting kit to mount it on AM4. Temps during gaming sessions get to 80-85c on my 5800x. An old review here: https://www.techspot.com/products/cooling/thermalright-cogage-arrow.48237/
Ive been thinking about getting another similar cooler, something newer that could keep my 5800x at a lower temp. Thoughts? I may throw some new thermal paste on it with a couple better fans. Also may just swap out my case fans and 3d print sound shrouds to keep the hot air isolated and blown out of the case. Hmm.
