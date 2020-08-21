Unifans are here!

Lian Li's new wireless daisy chain-able fans are finally getting released to reviewers and I, for one, am impressed. I have been waiting to see these in the wild since last years CES and the videos do not disappoint. These fans look great, especially from the side. Pressure and airflow ratings are decent as well. Say what you will about rgb, but it has been a long time since there has been anything new in pc fans. No I do not count colored rubber corners as an innovation. This comes at a good time for me, I am migrating components to a new case with a new loop. I am a buyer, are you?they can be pre ordered here at a discount