Uncharted 4

I don't understand this obsession with 60fps. Yeah I have gone back and forth on Youtube between the 60FPS recordings of videos and non but I personally prefer non... I guess it's just what i'm used to. But if you have all these people bitching about them wanting it to be 60FPS and then you have Naughty Dog saying they are "optimizing" it to do that... that means cut corners and lower graphical fidelity. I don't want that. My experience in any previous Uncharted game was not lessened due to it not being in 1080p. The Last of Us and Uncharted 2 in my opinion were the best looking PS3 games i've ever played and I wouldn't want to give up graphical fidelity just so they can double the frame rate. Yeah it may be beneficial in twitch shooters but it's unnecessary in cinematic action games like The Last of Us and Uncharted. Just my $0.02.