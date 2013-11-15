Uncharted 4

Megalith
Yeah, I can't think of much to improve in the uncharted series except the graphics which are awesome in the first place.
Um, anyone watch the gameplay footage they had at the beginning of the PS Experience show? I don't know if it was just the quality of the stream, but the graphics seemed underwhelming. Seemed like there was a huge lack of shadow detail.
It's almost as if the game isn't done.
"Massive" room for improvement? I think not. It may not be exceptional but it's still very good.The shooting is one massive area for improvement
The gameplay does look interesting, though. It seems like there will be more stealth this time around.
win. one of those games i actually do play for the story.
Here's to UC4! and I would really wish they remastered UC1/2/3 and repackaged them because I would definitely play them.
Everything definitely looks very realistic with the destruction going on. I like it. I still prefer 60 over 30 fps in every instance, but I have faith that ND is going to make this game great no matter what.
Itll be great if they can bring the shooting mechanics on par with other shooters from 5 years ago. I cant stand the ND games because the actual game mechanics are horrible
This has always plagued the series. The games are fun for a good weekend romp but they just offer no replay-ability really and the gameplay is always so bland.
TBH the 2nd game in the series is really the only must play game in the series. I'll pick this up when its at Redbox for a weekend run through.
Then why is the multiplayer and co-op some of the best I've played?
