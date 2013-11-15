Uncharted 4

This will be the "second launch" when it comes out. I'm guessing late 2014.

Infamous comes out in March along with The Order around that same time period. Those should be two nice exclusives.
 
nrok45

I love the Uncharted series and look at it as the killer app for Playstation. Naughty Dog has really just been outdoing themselves with the Uncharted series and The Last Of Us. Hopefully this game will raise the bar in the series and continue to this gen.
 
Yeah, I can't think of much to improve in the uncharted series except the graphics which are awesome in the first place.
 
This trailer does not excite or disappoint me. But I want the game regardless.
 
...and I'll be buying a PS4 prior to the release for certain :)
I absolutely love the other games. Even the Vita one was top notch. 2 stands as my favorite, but 1 and 3 aren't far behind.
In terms of improvements, graphics and some additional variety to the weapons are my only must haves. Another direction they could take would be to flesh out the fighting mechanics a little. Kind of like Sleeping Dogs with the different techniques and sequences.
 
Um, anyone watch the gameplay footage they had at the beginning of the PS Experience show? I don't know if it was just the quality of the stream, but the graphics seemed underwhelming. Seemed like there was a huge lack of shadow detail.

The gameplay does look interesting, though. It seems like there will be more stealth this time around.
 
eloj

Megalith said:
Um, anyone watch the gameplay footage they had at the beginning of the PS Experience show? I don't know if it was just the quality of the stream, but the graphics seemed underwhelming. Seemed like there was a huge lack of shadow detail.
It's almost as if the game isn't done.
 
Why the fuck are gaming sites always posting videos with the wrong black levels?
 
VladDracule said:
The shooting is one massive area for improvement
"Massive" room for improvement? I think not. It may not be exceptional but it's still very good.

My only complaint was projectiles which they fixed in UC2. Otherwise I'm totally happy with it.
 
HisSvt76

Megalith said:
Um, anyone watch the gameplay footage they had at the beginning of the PS Experience show? I don't know if it was just the quality of the stream, but the graphics seemed underwhelming. Seemed like there was a huge lack of shadow detail.

The gameplay does look interesting, though. It seems like there will be more stealth this time around.
I was watching a very good quality stream and it looked very nice!
 
Colonel Sanders

Are they also releasing an updated/"HD" re-release of the PS3 trilogy for PS4? That'd be awesome.
 
win. one of those games i actually do play for the story.
 
:D Well, looks like I'm getting a PS4 next year. The first 3 were excellent. Last of Us was excellent. Naughty Dog sells a lot of Playstations. :D

This looks great for being unfinished (I said the same with Watchdogs, too, though). Naughty Dog has never disappointed me. So, I'm optimistic!
 
refraxion

I thought the demo itself was kind of boring, it was almost "Climbing: The Game" but yes I did very much enjoy the previous 3 Uncharted and those 3 along with The Last of Us were my games of the last generation. (I know, Uncharted has a lot of climbing.. but they could have just showed us more action sequences instead :p).

Here's to UC4! and I would really wish they remastered UC1/2/3 and repackaged them because I would definitely play them.
 
refraxion said:
Here's to UC4! and I would really wish they remastered UC1/2/3 and repackaged them because I would definitely play them.
Yar, this. I'm late to the Naughty Dog bandwagon but after playing the Last of Us remastered I'm definitely interested in the UC series now.
 
Q-BZ

Naughty Dog games sell systems. This will be no exception. I'm eagerly looking forward to it.
 
I think the game looks great and is exactly what I hoped - more of the same, but with better graphics. If it ain't broke, don't fix it.
 
eloj

More important than graphics, it looks like the AI is more mobile, more interesting to play with. That's key to good combat scenarios.
 
Here is a download to the uncompressed gameplay demo.

GAMERSYDE

Also this is a well done look at all the subtle increases in fidelity and animations.

http://youtu.be/VcQ_VJX0BNo?t=13s (view in 1080p)

Other than this stuff (which I expect) what I love about this is their direction seems to be more open and involving similar to TLoU where there are open areas and different paths. The mobility has been dramatically improved and enemy AI has had a huge increase in capability. Enemies also don't look like they take a million rounds to die like previous games but that may just be me. The crosshairs have been improved thank god.

This is a great presentation of what we can expect without spoiling any major set pieces which will likely be ready for E3 2015.

It's going to be roller coaster ride folks.
 
zamardii12

I don't understand this obsession with 60fps. Yeah I have gone back and forth on Youtube between the 60FPS recordings of videos and non but I personally prefer non... I guess it's just what i'm used to. But if you have all these people bitching about them wanting it to be 60FPS and then you have Naughty Dog saying they are "optimizing" it to do that... that means cut corners and lower graphical fidelity. I don't want that. My experience in any previous Uncharted game was not lessened due to it not being in 1080p. The Last of Us and Uncharted 2 in my opinion were the best looking PS3 games i've ever played and I wouldn't want to give up graphical fidelity just so they can double the frame rate. Yeah it may be beneficial in twitch shooters but it's unnecessary in cinematic action games like The Last of Us and Uncharted. Just my $0.02.
 
Everything definitely looks very realistic with the destruction going on. I like it. I still prefer 60 over 30 fps in every instance, but I have faith that ND is going to make this game great no matter what.
 
VladDracule

Domingo said:
Everything definitely looks very realistic with the destruction going on. I like it. I still prefer 60 over 30 fps in every instance, but I have faith that ND is going to make this game great no matter what.
Itll be great if they can bring the shooting mechanics on par with other shooters from 5 years ago. I cant stand the ND games because the actual game mechanics are horrible
 
naticus

VladDracule said:
Itll be great if they can bring the shooting mechanics on par with other shooters from 5 years ago. I cant stand the ND games because the actual game mechanics are horrible
This has always plagued the series. The games are fun for a good weekend romp but they just offer no replay-ability really and the gameplay is always so bland.

TBH the 2nd game in the series is really the only must play game in the series. I'll pick this up when its at Redbox for a weekend run through.
 
Kinsaras

naticus said:
This has always plagued the series. The games are fun for a good weekend romp but they just offer no replay-ability really and the gameplay is always so bland.

TBH the 2nd game in the series is really the only must play game in the series. I'll pick this up when its at Redbox for a weekend run through.
Then why is the multiplayer and co-op some of the best I've played? :rolleyes:
 
VladDracule

Kinsaras said:
Then why is the multiplayer and co-op some of the best I've played? :rolleyes:
you have low standards? or see through rose colored glasses? Nobody has ever raved about the gameplay in any ND games, its all about the story and character development. Which is fine if thats what you enjoy
 
refraxion

Domingo said:
Everything definitely looks very realistic with the destruction going on. I like it. I still prefer 60 over 30 fps in every instance, but I have faith that ND is going to make this game great no matter what.
Exactly right. Uncharted and TLoU were two of the best games on both platforms for previous gen IMO.
 
I never loved the MP, but I think the SP gameplay is as good or better than any other shooter game out there. Lot of guns and epic shootouts with tons of enemies. #3 backed off on that little, but 1, 2, and the Vita version handled that well. The fact that cover seems very fragile in this one gets rid of my one complaint, too.
Not sure what other SP shooters do it any better.
 
