Ubuntu + Win10 VM

Hi and thanks for checking this thread!



The objective I've set for myself is to try and change over completely to Ubuntu. I have several reasons, but they do not add up to this being a must. I will see if I want to continue down this path or not.

I have a desktop with an i5-7600K with 16GB DDR4 and a 1070 card, which I mainly use for gaming and video editing.



Since I'm too lazy to dual-boot and I will have a Win10 virtual machine anyway, I would be most comfortable with converting my current OS to be able to play games there as a second-last resort.

I read many pages on how to do this, but the information seemed outdated, so I need advice from someone who does/tried this nowadays.



Which software should I use to run the P2V image of my current Win10 installation with the least performance hit? If I read things correctly, ESXi sounds good, but it is expensive too.

What software will get me an image compatible with that? Both Disk2VHD and StarWind V2V seem as good options generally.



If I could do this, then I could use Ubuntu daily and easily keep on moving my stuff over to the land of the penguin. Maybe even get others with Win7 laptops to follow.



Thanks for your help in advance!



PS.: I chose Ubuntu because it seems to be generally better supported. Based on what I read, it offers the best chance for something to work out-of-the-box.