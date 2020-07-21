Ubisoft is selling Ghost Recon Breakpoint for 75% off.

You can use your Ubisoft points to get 20% off your purchase as well.
https://store.ubi.com/us/bp-ghost-recon-breakpoint.html
I liked it. I beat the whole game. I didn't get the DLC but I might pick it up later if it is cheap.I dabbled with the single player this past free weekend and it seemed fun. I wonder if this game is worth it for single player only?
It is. Don't forget that additional content is coming for it as well.I dabbled with the single player this past free weekend and it seemed fun. I wonder if this game is worth it for single player only?
They patched it since release, now it basically plays like Wildlands if you want it. You can turn off gear score, enable ai team, etc.As someone who platinumed the previous game I don’t like this one at all. I was super stoked when it was announced and it just completely disappointed me. If they had just kept the old format with updated graphics it would have been fine.