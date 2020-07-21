Ubisoft is selling Ghost Recon Breakpoint for 75% off.

I think the ultimate edition is definitely worth $30 at this point in its life cycle. I did not think it was worth full price initially (still don't), but I did bite on the ultimate edition the last time it dropped low (+20% from credits).
 
I dabbled with the single player this past free weekend and it seemed fun. I wonder if this game is worth it for single player only?
 
techie81 said:
I dabbled with the single player this past free weekend and it seemed fun. I wonder if this game is worth it for single player only?
I liked it. I beat the whole game. I didn't get the DLC but I might pick it up later if it is cheap.
 
As someone who platinumed the previous game I don’t like this one at all. I was super stoked when it was announced and it just completely disappointed me. If they had just kept the old format with updated graphics it would have been fine.
 
next-Jin said:
As someone who platinumed the previous game I don’t like this one at all. I was super stoked when it was announced and it just completely disappointed me. If they had just kept the old format with updated graphics it would have been fine.
They patched it since release, now it basically plays like Wildlands if you want it. You can turn off gear score, enable ai team, etc.
 
Just did my periodic "check to see if they fixed Breakpoint yet" and it looks like they finally added AI teammates. At $20 for the gold edition (ubisoft club discount thing), I bit.
 
It’s on the Ubisoft store though. I’ve gotten to the point where if it’s not on steam, I don’t want it. I’m too tired of having a dozen stores.
 
