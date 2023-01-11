Ubisoft cancels three more games, issues dire update

I was kind of interested yesterday in watching a synopsis of the AC games. I was interested in them since the first game, but just never got around to playing any of them (when reviews dropped and AC became an annual release I changed my tune, but 2007 was ages ago in PC gaming history).

Anyway, never found that, but did find videos of people making fun of the AC games. With one poignantly saying that the latest game had 3 quest types repeated 300 times for a total of 100 of each type of quest. And that the game had maybe 4 hours of enjoyable content, covered in 36 hours of busy work as well as unenjoyable, unskipable, cut-scenes.



I more or less figured that was what the franchise was like from just looking at it. Honestly the "open-world-ification" of all of these single player titles has just lead to worse games. In the same review, the idea of just the cool stuff you want to do in games, AC was compared to Uncharted. And I felt a sincere amount of irony, because Uncharted is quite literally everything AC is not from a design perspective. It's totally linear and forces you down a pipe. But that allows the game designers to give cool set pieces that you won't forget and it minimizes filler. A "tight 10 hour game" that's packed vs a "40 hour game" that has meaningless content.



I'm glad people are starting to finally figure this BS out. I was already SUPER aware when open world games such as Skyrim were becoming "a thing". I've made multiple posts talking about how you can do anything but that anything is devoid of all meaning. I forgot which game journalist said this, but it describes this issue perfectly: the game has the width of an ocean but it's only an inch deep.



Anyway, that's my Ubisoft game rant, but the other half of the issue is their insistence on using a terrible launcher for their games and forcing people to use it. When no one wants it or likes it, and frankly none of their titles or good enough to keep people coming back to it. It's just an extra point of friction that doesn't need to exist.





tl;dr: Ubisoft needs to make better games and stop doing dumb management decisions. It's "easy", but something a bean-counting company like Ubisoft doesn't want to do.