Ubisoft cancels three more games, issues dire update

During a recent earnings call, it was revealed that Ubisoft is cancelling 3 more unannounced titles in addition to the 4 cancellations revealed last year. Ubisoft also only has plans to release one new triple-A title through the fiscal year beginning in April 2023 and ending March 2024, and it's not the frequently delayed multiplayer pirate title Skull & Bones. Skull & Bones was pushed back into the next fiscal year, meaning April 2024 at the earliest. Estimated operating income was lowered by $1 billion for the fiscal year starting in April. Ubisoft is looking to cut $200 million in costs over the next 2 years. CEO Yves Guillemot placed blame on the current macroeconomic conditions for the revised estimations on economic performance for the rest of the fiscal year, and suggests that other big game publishers will need to face the same reality. For reference, the gaming market including mobile shrank by 4.5% for the 2022 calendar year. Ubisoft is expecting a further 10% recession for 2023.

https://www.axios.com/2023/01/11/ubisoft-cancels-update

1673470200753.png
 
I mean... they could try not making the same game over and over. Seriously, the make one game. You run around and explore, climb up tall things to unlock the map, find lots and lots of random collectables, and murder dudes and critters. If you want to do it in a historical setting with blades, it is Assassin's Creed, if you want to do it in a modernish setting with guns it is Far Cry and if you want to do it in a Cyberpunk setting with cellphones it is Watch Dogs. Perhaps people are getting a little tired of that?

I've never been a fan of their games, but even people who I know who are fans seem to get burnt out. My girlfriend wanted to play Assassin's Creed Valhalla and had fun for a bit but got tired of the repetitive grind and the fact that it really didn't feel like anything interesting, just a new Viking style coat of paint.

They have to be one of the least creative studios I've seen, yet they pour TONS of money in to these games.
 
couldn't have happened to a better company.

Edit: Before I hear "But Those Poor Developers!!!"

Listen: if there is a demand, the developers will find jobs elsewhere. Yes it's stressful going through this, but Bad things should happen to bad companies, and the fact that the developers are hurt is even more reason Ubisoft is a bad company.
 
I think it's a bit a column A and B. People aren't going to buy as many games at 60-70 dollars when food costs as much as it does, and also Ubisoft's games have been stale since Xbox 360. The first two assassin's creed games were revolutionary back in like 2008, they haven't really innovated since then. Really looking forward to the whole economy collapsing because we can't implement price controls (hasn't been done since Nixon admin) for some reason or do any kind anti-trust enforcement. Just have to make the fed drive people into unemployment, so pathetic.
 
I was kind of interested yesterday in watching a synopsis of the AC games. I was interested in them since the first game, but just never got around to playing any of them (when reviews dropped and AC became an annual release I changed my tune, but 2007 was ages ago in PC gaming history).
Anyway, never found that, but did find videos of people making fun of the AC games. With one poignantly saying that the latest game had 3 quest types repeated 300 times for a total of 100 of each type of quest. And that the game had maybe 4 hours of enjoyable content, covered in 36 hours of busy work as well as unenjoyable, unskipable, cut-scenes.

I more or less figured that was what the franchise was like from just looking at it. Honestly the "open-world-ification" of all of these single player titles has just lead to worse games. In the same review, the idea of just the cool stuff you want to do in games, AC was compared to Uncharted. And I felt a sincere amount of irony, because Uncharted is quite literally everything AC is not from a design perspective. It's totally linear and forces you down a pipe. But that allows the game designers to give cool set pieces that you won't forget and it minimizes filler. A "tight 10 hour game" that's packed vs a "40 hour game" that has meaningless content.

I'm glad people are starting to finally figure this BS out. I was already SUPER aware when open world games such as Skyrim were becoming "a thing". I've made multiple posts talking about how you can do anything but that anything is devoid of all meaning. I forgot which game journalist said this, but it describes this issue perfectly: the game has the width of an ocean but it's only an inch deep.

Anyway, that's my Ubisoft game rant, but the other half of the issue is their insistence on using a terrible launcher for their games and forcing people to use it. When no one wants it or likes it, and frankly none of their titles or good enough to keep people coming back to it. It's just an extra point of friction that doesn't need to exist.


tl;dr: Ubisoft needs to make better games and stop doing dumb management decisions. It's "easy", but something a bean-counting company like Ubisoft doesn't want to do.
 
UnknownSouljer said:
I was kind of interested yesterday in watching a synopsis of the AC games. I was interested in them since the first game, but just never got around to playing any of them (when reviews dropped and AC became an annual release I changed my tune, but 2007 was ages ago in PC gaming history).
Anyway, never found that, but did find videos of people making fun of the AC games. With one poignantly saying that the latest game had 3 quest types repeated 300 times for a total of 100 of each type of quest. And that the game had maybe 4 hours of enjoyable content, covered in 36 hours of busy work as well as unenjoyable, unskipable, cut-scenes.

I more or less figured that was what the franchise was like from just looking at it. Honestly the "open-world-ification" of all of these single player titles has just lead to worse games. In the same review, the idea of just the cool stuff you want to do in games, AC was compared to Uncharted. And I felt a sincere amount of irony, because Uncharted is quite literally everything AC is not from a design perspective. It's totally linear and forces you down a pipe. But that allows the game designers to give cool set pieces that you won't forget and it minimizes filler. A "tight 10 hour game" that's packed vs a "40 hour game" that has meaningless content.

I'm glad people are starting to finally figure this BS out. I was already SUPER aware when open world games such as Skyrim were becoming "a thing". I've made multiple posts talking about how you can do anything but that anything is devoid of all meaning. I forgot which game journalist said this, but it describes this issue perfectly: the game has the width of an ocean but it's only an inch deep.

Anyway, that's my Ubisoft game rant, but the other half of the issue is their insistence on using a terrible launcher for their games and forcing people to use it. When no one wants it or likes it, and frankly none of their titles or good enough to keep people coming back to it. It's just an extra point of friction that doesn't need to exist.


tl;dr: Ubisoft needs to make better games and stop doing dumb management decisions. It's "easy", but something a bean-counting company like Ubisoft doesn't want to do.
Assassin's Creed was really the last original idea they had. It was groundbreaking for the time, and the second game is even better as they tightened up the controls and improved the story. After that they just continued to coast on the "Far Creed" genre, never coming up with a new gameplay idea. With AC:Origins though being lauded as more of a RPG, really just integrated more Far Cry into the series. You break everything down to the simple gameplay loop and every action game Ubisoft has put out for the last 15 years is exactly the same.
 
