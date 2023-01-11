Ubisoft cancels three more games, issues dire update

Armenius
Extremely [H]
- Joined
- Jan 28, 2014
- Messages
- 35,031
During a recent earnings call, it was revealed that Ubisoft is cancelling 3 more unannounced titles in addition to the 4 cancellations revealed last year. Ubisoft also only has plans to release one new triple-A title through the fiscal year beginning in April 2023 and ending March 2024, and it's not the frequently delayed multiplayer pirate title Skull & Bones. Skull & Bones was pushed back into the next fiscal year, meaning April 2024 at the earliest. Estimated operating income was lowered by $1 billion for the fiscal year starting in April. Ubisoft is looking to cut $200 million in costs over the next 2 years. CEO Yves Guillemot placed blame on the current macroeconomic conditions for the revised estimations on economic performance for the rest of the fiscal year, and suggests that other big game publishers will need to face the same reality. For reference, the gaming market including mobile shrank by 4.5% for the 2022 calendar year. Ubisoft is expecting a further 10% recession for 2023.
https://www.axios.com/2023/01/11/ubisoft-cancels-update
https://www.axios.com/2023/01/11/ubisoft-cancels-update