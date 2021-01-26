TSMC to prioritize production of chips for cars, not your next graphics card

TSMC, of course, is the Taiwanese foundry that currently makes most of AMD’s CPUs and GPUs, not to mention Apple’s smartphone chips and the new Apple M1 processor...according to CNBC, TSMC plans to prioritize new production capacity in favor of car makersThe move comes as pressure reportedly mounts at government level for TSMC to prioritize chips intended for cars...the global auto industry is currently suffering from significant production delays due to the shortage of chips, leading Germany’s Economy Minister Peter Altmaier writing to his Taiwanese counterpart requesting that TSMC, a key supplier of semiconductors for cars, focus on production for cars above all...similar requests have reportedly been sent from the US, the European Union and Japan...