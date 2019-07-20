Top Gun 2: Maverick Trailer (2020)

Him still being a Captain is probably the most eye rolling thing for me. It’s not possible or realistic at all. If you watch Behind the Movie: Top Gun on YouTube they pissed of the Navy in many ways but it was all specifically narrative driven. Actual military aspects are (generally speaking) realistic.



I almost want to say they stole some Intersteller ideas.



In order for Maverick to continue flying he has to fly advanced test platforms or equipment with a special program/project in the reserves or said program. Due to the increase in drone use he is considered a dying breed. Enemy has the ability to jam those unmanned aircraft and it will take a specially outfitted aircraft and Mavericks knowledge of it to do the job.



Basically “Oh you were/are a tear pilot, sure you can lead a highly classified team into deep spa...Iran”

