Top Gun 2: Maverick Trailer (2020)

Here we go, boys.
Dec. 16, 2020 - Trailer #2
Remake?
I'm a big fan of the 1986 movie, so I'm hoping this will be as good as/better than this trailer makes it out to be. Has potential, IMO.
I want this to be good. I love the original.
Irans ancient ass f14s better be ready.
I'm looking forward to this. I do have a feeling that reception will be split by those of us old enough to have seen it in the 80's and loved it and the younger generation that might think it's too cheesy.
Maybe it won't.... The original did age pretty well I think.
looking forward to this, hope they dd it right, nice throwback to F14 at the end...
The F14 is still the best fighter jet ever made. The original Top Gun proved that.
F-15 is, statistically.
Looks awesome! Can't wait. Really glad that the Oblivion director is doing it also, that movie was the best Sci-Fi movie to come out in the last decade.
Sequel.
for it's time yes, it was mean but nowadays it would be just average...
I'm speaking tongue-in-cheek. For a land-based fighter, the F15 is the best ever. The F14 can operate from carrier decks though, and has swing wings so its automatically the coolest and therefore, best.
same stuff different day ... I'll wait till I can stream it for $3
Predator drones ftw something they didn't have when Top Gun was filmed.
why does Tom Cruise not age?...Scientology cryo-chamber?
I like how they deal with the "How the crap would he still be an active fighter pilot?" question up front in the trailer. "Because... It'll make money..."
It is amazing that it even rates as average by today's standards, even with it's many refits. It was designed in the 1960's and first flew in 1970.
I just hope they do not force inject too much social justice stupidity, or just perform one of their, now typical, feats of general IP destruction. Rebooting, and then wrecking old favorites just for the sake of wrecking them seems to be the M.O. of Hollywood these days. There is no justice in doing that.
Part of it is genetic, other parts movie-magic , its probably clean living+money. There's a lot of crazy mumbo jumbo in scientology, but from my experience with those who are somewhat into it (including the cost-free alternative) there is an emphasis on lifestyle (natural/healthful eating, balanced diet, supplements, exercise, avoiding smoking/booze/drugs etc) that, totally removed from wackly scientology justifications and applied smartly are still good for you. Of course, he was also leading-man-good-looking for years and has tons of money to look after his health if he so chooses, which can never be underestimated, basically enabling good lifestyle choices if desired.
John Travolta, Kristie Alley etc didn't seem to benefit from all the healthy diet/lifestyle Scientology aspects...so it must be the cryo-chamber
Presumably. But the trailer contained mostly shots resembling iconic scenes from original...
Will his nemesis be Icewoman?
Money, genes, diet, exercise, scientology alien deaging tech. The trailer looks okay but just reminded me that getting old sucks dick.
If you want to see his age (past the obvious couple facelifts) just look at his hands...You can a lot but the hands always give it away.
For a female example, look at Vanna white.
Difference here is it'll be understated cheese at worst. But I've faith the Oblivion director will show us something more sophisticated than what passed in the 80's.
I look forward to putting my brain into neutral and drooling to 2hrs of thundering, no-CGI aviation footage to the point of total cranial liquefaction.
If there's a generation that finds it cheesy, but then also swears that a movie franchise about a purple cartoon guy collecting "infinity stones" for his gold burger king glove ISN'T, then by my calcs there's an absurdly high chance they also couldn't do a single push-up.
Tom Cruise is a bit of a Scientology nutter, but I admit I don't mind his movies.
Oblivion was great as was Edge Of Tomorrow, looking forward to this one. The scenes where he launches off the carrier with the variable geometry nozzles adjusting, as well as the scene where all the jets break the sound barrier looks awesome. With the tech today this should be a really good movie.
The best Actors are always nutz….
Him still being a Captain is probably the most eye rolling thing for me. It’s not possible or realistic at all. If you watch Behind the Movie: Top Gun on YouTube they pissed of the Navy in many ways but it was all specifically narrative driven. Actual military aspects are (generally speaking) realistic.
I almost want to say they stole some Intersteller ideas.
In order for Maverick to continue flying he has to fly advanced test platforms or equipment with a special program/project in the reserves or said program. Due to the increase in drone use he is considered a dying breed. Enemy has the ability to jam those unmanned aircraft and it will take a specially outfitted aircraft and Mavericks knowledge of it to do the job.
Basically “Oh you were/are a tear pilot, sure you can lead a highly classified team into deep spa...Iran”
No, The Final Countdown did it long before Top Gun.
Most likely the hero will be Ice Woman and Maverick will be either the bad guy or falling to the dark side and need to be brought back to the light by the female hero.... This is 2019, gotta have girl power or some form of SJW in your movies.
I'll just leave this here.
Well, the Navy requires at least 21 years total service before you can be considered for promotion to Captain, so it's not completely outlandish. They do get the boot at 30 years if they're not recommended for promotion to Admiral though.
Oh yeah. This could be a fun ride. Cruise's movies typically don't disappoint, so I have high hopes.
Most of these requirements may be waived due to critical manning and / or exclusive skillsets. Not that that actually gets broadly published, for good reason, and it could simply amount to the right officer giving a verbal instruction of 'he stays'.
Also rare enough of an exception that it would stand out as unrealistic, even if realistically possible.
Range, speed, armament, avionics integration- if an F-15 were modified to operated off of a carrier deck, the F-14 would still be better at its primary mission of CAP / interceptor than an F-15 (or the current F/A-18E/F).
A 'modernized' F-14 could be very, very good, but since RCS reduction would be very difficult and the airframe simply isn't set up for high maneuverability, it's still quite limited in terminal capability. The F/A-18E/F is better here despite being worse in other performance metrics, and the F-35 solves the problems in a different but complementary way.
Wait, what? The F-15C is ahead to far ahead of the F-14D (you probably want to ignore the F-14A catastrophe) in all of those metrics, plus it actually has an inservice AAM integrated already.
At being a hanger queen still.
F22 beats both and looks cooler
She looks betterin the trailer than how she looked, but 80's - 90's Jennifer made my pants feel the danger zone.
I'm kinda looking forward to this. Should be fun. I don't care for Cruise personal life but it doesn't affect how much I find his acting enjoyable. So many of his stuff he's in I've enjoyed and rarely if ever feel like he's the weak link in it. People mentioned oblivion and edge of tomorrow, which are amazing. I also loved tropic thunder( lol I wrote hot tropic at first) , the new MI's (rebekah Ferguson is a cutie also), last samurai, and many others are also easily rewatchable and enjoyable to me.