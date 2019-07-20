Top Gun 2: Maverick Trailer (2020)

Discussion in 'HardForum Tech News' started by odditory, Jul 20, 2019.

Page 1 of 3
  1. Jul 20, 2019 #1
    odditory

    odditory [H]ardness Supreme

    Messages:
    5,811
    Joined:
    Dec 23, 2007
    Here we go, boys.



    Dec. 16, 2020 - Trailer #2

     
    Last edited: Dec 17, 2019
    odditory, Jul 20, 2019
    odditory, Jul 20, 2019
    #1
    Falkentyne, T4rd, IdiotInCharge and 2 others like this.
  2. Jul 20, 2019 #2
    Eshelmen

    Eshelmen [H]ardness Supreme

    Messages:
    4,441
    Joined:
    Feb 3, 2004
    Eshelmen, Jul 20, 2019
    Eshelmen, Jul 20, 2019
    #2
    Armenius and pendragon1 like this.
  3. Jul 20, 2019 #3
    Skyblue

    Skyblue Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    262
    Joined:
    Jan 2, 2008
    Remake?
     
    Skyblue, Jul 20, 2019
    Skyblue, Jul 20, 2019
    #3
  4. Jul 20, 2019 #4
    DejaWiz

    DejaWiz Oracle of Unfortunate Truths

    Messages:
    19,346
    Joined:
    Apr 15, 2005
    I'm a big fan of the 1986 movie, so I'm hoping this will be as good as/better than this trailer makes it out to be. Has potential, IMO.
     
    DejaWiz, Jul 20, 2019
    DejaWiz, Jul 20, 2019
    #4
    tungt88, Red Falcon, 5150Joker and 3 others like this.
  5. Jul 20, 2019 #5
    DooLocsta

    DooLocsta [H]ard|Gawd

    Messages:
    1,557
    Joined:
    Jan 26, 2005
    I want this to be good. I love the original.
     
    DooLocsta, Jul 20, 2019
    DooLocsta, Jul 20, 2019
    #5
    tungt88, DrDoU, lostinseganet and 1 other person like this.
  6. Jul 20, 2019 #6
    bink

    bink [H]ard|Gawd

    Messages:
    1,519
    Joined:
    Sep 29, 2004
    Irans ancient ass f14s better be ready.
     
    bink, Jul 20, 2019
    bink, Jul 20, 2019
    #6
    Net Prowler, thebufenator and alxlwson like this.
  7. Jul 20, 2019 #7
    MacLeod

    MacLeod [H]ardness Supreme

    Messages:
    7,624
    Joined:
    Jul 28, 2009
    I'm looking forward to this. I do have a feeling that reception will be split by those of us old enough to have seen it in the 80's and loved it and the younger generation that might think it's too cheesy.

    Maybe it won't.... The original did age pretty well I think.
     
    MacLeod, Jul 20, 2019
    MacLeod, Jul 20, 2019
    #7
    Etherton, tungt88 and alxlwson like this.
  8. Jul 20, 2019 #8
    YeuEmMaiMai

    YeuEmMaiMai [H]ardForum Junkie

    Messages:
    15,845
    Joined:
    Jun 11, 2004
    looking forward to this, hope they dd it right, nice throwback to F14 at the end...
     
    YeuEmMaiMai, Jul 20, 2019
    YeuEmMaiMai, Jul 20, 2019
    #8
    Krenum likes this.
  9. Jul 20, 2019 #9
    techguymaxc

    techguymaxc [H]Lite

    Messages:
    115
    Joined:
    Jul 6, 2016
    The F14 is still the best fighter jet ever made. The original Top Gun proved that.
     
    techguymaxc, Jul 20, 2019
    techguymaxc, Jul 20, 2019
    #9
    MacLeod likes this.
  10. Jul 20, 2019 #10
    DejaWiz

    DejaWiz Oracle of Unfortunate Truths

    Messages:
    19,346
    Joined:
    Apr 15, 2005
    F-15 is, statistically.
     
    DejaWiz, Jul 20, 2019
    DejaWiz, Jul 20, 2019
    #10
    Nightfire, Crackinjahcs, thebufenator and 5 others like this.
  11. Jul 20, 2019 #11
    Krenum

    Krenum [H]ardForum Junkie

    Messages:
    15,762
    Joined:
    Apr 29, 2005
    Looks awesome! Can't wait. Really glad that the Oblivion director is doing it also, that movie was the best Sci-Fi movie to come out in the last decade.
     
    Krenum, Jul 20, 2019
    Krenum, Jul 20, 2019
    #11
  12. Jul 20, 2019 #12
    Krenum

    Krenum [H]ardForum Junkie

    Messages:
    15,762
    Joined:
    Apr 29, 2005
    Sequel.
     
    Krenum, Jul 20, 2019
    Krenum, Jul 20, 2019
    #12
    Armenius likes this.
  13. Jul 20, 2019 #13
    YeuEmMaiMai

    YeuEmMaiMai [H]ardForum Junkie

    Messages:
    15,845
    Joined:
    Jun 11, 2004
    for it's time yes, it was mean but nowadays it would be just average...
     
    YeuEmMaiMai, Jul 20, 2019
    YeuEmMaiMai, Jul 20, 2019
    #13
  14. Jul 20, 2019 #14
    techguymaxc

    techguymaxc [H]Lite

    Messages:
    115
    Joined:
    Jul 6, 2016
    I'm speaking tongue-in-cheek. For a land-based fighter, the F15 is the best ever. The F14 can operate from carrier decks though, and has swing wings so its automatically the coolest and therefore, best.
     
    techguymaxc, Jul 20, 2019
    techguymaxc, Jul 20, 2019
    #14
    Nightfire, Aireoth, Net Prowler and 7 others like this.
  15. Jul 20, 2019 #15
    techguymaxc

    techguymaxc [H]Lite

    Messages:
    115
    Joined:
    Jul 6, 2016
    Get out.
     
    techguymaxc, Jul 20, 2019
    techguymaxc, Jul 20, 2019
    #15
    T4rd, Meeho and DejaWiz like this.
  16. Jul 20, 2019 #16
    HAL_404

    HAL_404 Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    498
    Joined:
    Dec 16, 2018
    same stuff different day ... I'll wait till I can stream it for $3
     
    HAL_404, Jul 20, 2019
    HAL_404, Jul 20, 2019
    #16
  17. Jul 20, 2019 #17
    Comixbooks

    Comixbooks Ignore Me

    Messages:
    14,221
    Joined:
    Jun 7, 2008
    Predator drones ftw something they didn't have when Top Gun was filmed.
     
    Comixbooks, Jul 20, 2019
    Comixbooks, Jul 20, 2019
    #17
  18. Jul 20, 2019 #18
    polonyc2

    polonyc2 [H]ard as it Gets

    Messages:
    16,989
    Joined:
    Oct 25, 2004
    why does Tom Cruise not age?...Scientology cryo-chamber?
     
    polonyc2, Jul 20, 2019
    polonyc2, Jul 20, 2019
    #18
    Jim Kim and Eshelmen like this.
  19. Jul 20, 2019 #19
    Frobozz

    Frobozz [H]ard|Gawd

    Messages:
    1,816
    Joined:
    Feb 15, 2002
    I like how they deal with the "How the crap would he still be an active fighter pilot?" question up front in the trailer. "Because... It'll make money..."
     
    Frobozz, Jul 20, 2019
    Frobozz, Jul 20, 2019
    #19
    Net Prowler likes this.
  20. Jul 20, 2019 #20
    Gorankar

    Gorankar [H]ardForum Junkie

    Messages:
    10,427
    Joined:
    Jul 19, 2000
    It is amazing that it even rates as average by today's standards, even with it's many refits. It was designed in the 1960's and first flew in 1970.

    I just hope they do not force inject too much social justice stupidity, or just perform one of their, now typical, feats of general IP destruction. Rebooting, and then wrecking old favorites just for the sake of wrecking them seems to be the M.O. of Hollywood these days. There is no justice in doing that.
     
    Gorankar, Jul 20, 2019
    Gorankar, Jul 20, 2019
    #20
    Net Prowler, techguymaxc and DejaWiz like this.
  21. Jul 20, 2019 #21
    RanceJustice

    RanceJustice [H]ardness Supreme

    Messages:
    6,057
    Joined:
    Jun 9, 2003
    Part of it is genetic, other parts movie-magic , its probably clean living+money. There's a lot of crazy mumbo jumbo in scientology, but from my experience with those who are somewhat into it (including the cost-free alternative) there is an emphasis on lifestyle (natural/healthful eating, balanced diet, supplements, exercise, avoiding smoking/booze/drugs etc) that, totally removed from wackly scientology justifications and applied smartly are still good for you. Of course, he was also leading-man-good-looking for years and has tons of money to look after his health if he so chooses, which can never be underestimated, basically enabling good lifestyle choices if desired.
     
    RanceJustice, Jul 20, 2019
    RanceJustice, Jul 20, 2019
    #21
    Etherton and tungt88 like this.
  22. Jul 20, 2019 #22
    polonyc2

    polonyc2 [H]ard as it Gets

    Messages:
    16,989
    Joined:
    Oct 25, 2004
    John Travolta, Kristie Alley etc didn't seem to benefit from all the healthy diet/lifestyle Scientology aspects...so it must be the cryo-chamber :D
     
    polonyc2, Jul 20, 2019
    polonyc2, Jul 20, 2019
    #22
    kirbyrj, motomonkey, $trapped and 2 others like this.
  23. Jul 20, 2019 #23
    Skyblue

    Skyblue Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    262
    Joined:
    Jan 2, 2008
    Presumably. But the trailer contained mostly shots resembling iconic scenes from original...
     
    Skyblue, Jul 20, 2019
    Skyblue, Jul 20, 2019
    #23
    alxlwson likes this.
  24. Jul 20, 2019 #24
    xorbe

    xorbe [H]ardness Supreme

    Messages:
    6,021
    Joined:
    Sep 26, 2008
    Will his nemesis be Icewoman?
     
    xorbe, Jul 20, 2019
    xorbe, Jul 20, 2019
    #24
    Criticalhitkoala likes this.
  25. Jul 20, 2019 #25
    5150Joker

    5150Joker 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    3,316
    Joined:
    Aug 1, 2005
    Money, genes, diet, exercise, scientology alien deaging tech. The trailer looks okay but just reminded me that getting old sucks dick.
     
    5150Joker, Jul 20, 2019
    5150Joker, Jul 20, 2019
    #25
    clockdogg likes this.
  26. Jul 20, 2019 #26
    ccityinstaller

    ccityinstaller [H]ardness Supreme

    Messages:
    4,233
    Joined:
    Feb 23, 2007

    If you want to see his age (past the obvious couple facelifts) just look at his hands...You can a lot but the hands always give it away.

    For a female example, look at Vanna white.
     
    ccityinstaller, Jul 20, 2019
    ccityinstaller, Jul 20, 2019
    #26
    $trapped likes this.
  27. Jul 21, 2019 #27
    odditory

    odditory [H]ardness Supreme

    Messages:
    5,811
    Joined:
    Dec 23, 2007
    Difference here is it'll be understated cheese at worst. But I've faith the Oblivion director will show us something more sophisticated than what passed in the 80's.

    I look forward to putting my brain into neutral and drooling to 2hrs of thundering, no-CGI aviation footage to the point of total cranial liquefaction.

    If there's a generation that finds it cheesy, but then also swears that a movie franchise about a purple cartoon guy collecting "infinity stones" for his gold burger king glove ISN'T, then by my calcs there's an absurdly high chance they also couldn't do a single push-up.
     
    Last edited: Jul 25, 2019
    odditory, Jul 21, 2019
    odditory, Jul 21, 2019
    #27
    Net Prowler, tungt88, MacLeod and 3 others like this.
  28. Jul 21, 2019 #28
    Mazzspeed

    Mazzspeed 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    2,130
    Joined:
    Dec 27, 2017
    Tom Cruise is a bit of a Scientology nutter, but I admit I don't mind his movies.

    Oblivion was great as was Edge Of Tomorrow, looking forward to this one. The scenes where he launches off the carrier with the variable geometry nozzles adjusting, as well as the scene where all the jets break the sound barrier looks awesome. With the tech today this should be a really good movie.
     
    Mazzspeed, Jul 21, 2019
    Mazzspeed, Jul 21, 2019
    #28
  29. Jul 21, 2019 #29
    Gamer X

    Gamer X Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    347
    Joined:
    Jul 5, 2019
    The best Actors are always nutz….
     
    Gamer X, Jul 21, 2019
    Gamer X, Jul 21, 2019
    #29
  30. Jul 21, 2019 #30
    next-Jin

    next-Jin [H]ardness Supreme

    Messages:
    6,214
    Joined:
    Mar 29, 2006
    Him still being a Captain is probably the most eye rolling thing for me. It’s not possible or realistic at all. If you watch Behind the Movie: Top Gun on YouTube they pissed of the Navy in many ways but it was all specifically narrative driven. Actual military aspects are (generally speaking) realistic.

    I almost want to say they stole some Intersteller ideas.

    In order for Maverick to continue flying he has to fly advanced test platforms or equipment with a special program/project in the reserves or said program. Due to the increase in drone use he is considered a dying breed. Enemy has the ability to jam those unmanned aircraft and it will take a specially outfitted aircraft and Mavericks knowledge of it to do the job.

    Basically “Oh you were/are a tear pilot, sure you can lead a highly classified team into deep spa...Iran”
     
    next-Jin, Jul 21, 2019
    next-Jin, Jul 21, 2019
    #30
    alxlwson likes this.
  31. Jul 21, 2019 #31
    M76

    M76 [H]ardForum Junkie

    Messages:
    9,832
    Joined:
    Jun 12, 2012
    No, The Final Countdown did it long before Top Gun.
     
    M76, Jul 21, 2019
    M76, Jul 21, 2019
    #31
    thebufenator likes this.
  32. Jul 21, 2019 #32
    MacLeod

    MacLeod [H]ardness Supreme

    Messages:
    7,624
    Joined:
    Jul 28, 2009
    Most likely the hero will be Ice Woman and Maverick will be either the bad guy or falling to the dark side and need to be brought back to the light by the female hero.... This is 2019, gotta have girl power or some form of SJW in your movies.
     
    MacLeod, Jul 21, 2019
    MacLeod, Jul 21, 2019
    #32
    eclypse likes this.
  33. Jul 21, 2019 #33
    Haste266

    Haste266 [H]ardness Supreme

    Messages:
    7,432
    Joined:
    Sep 27, 2005
    I'll just leave this here.

     
    Haste266, Jul 21, 2019
    Haste266, Jul 21, 2019
    #33
    ssnyder28, Mode13, Youn and 1 other person like this.
  34. Jul 21, 2019 #34
    goatmonster

    goatmonster Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    422
    Joined:
    Nov 15, 2007
    Well, the Navy requires at least 21 years total service before you can be considered for promotion to Captain, so it's not completely outlandish. They do get the boot at 30 years if they're not recommended for promotion to Admiral though.
     
    goatmonster, Jul 21, 2019
    goatmonster, Jul 21, 2019
    #34
  35. Jul 21, 2019 #35
    Lateralus

    Lateralus More [H]uman than Human

    Messages:
    14,895
    Joined:
    Aug 7, 2004
    Oh yeah. This could be a fun ride. Cruise's movies typically don't disappoint, so I have high hopes.
     
    Lateralus, Jul 21, 2019
    Lateralus, Jul 21, 2019
    #35
  36. Jul 21, 2019 #36
    IdiotInCharge

    IdiotInCharge [H]ardForum Junkie

    Messages:
    12,681
    Joined:
    Jun 13, 2003
    Most of these requirements may be waived due to critical manning and / or exclusive skillsets. Not that that actually gets broadly published, for good reason, and it could simply amount to the right officer giving a verbal instruction of 'he stays'.

    Also rare enough of an exception that it would stand out as unrealistic, even if realistically possible.
     
    IdiotInCharge, Jul 21, 2019
    IdiotInCharge, Jul 21, 2019
    #36
    goatmonster likes this.
  37. Jul 21, 2019 #37
    IdiotInCharge

    IdiotInCharge [H]ardForum Junkie

    Messages:
    12,681
    Joined:
    Jun 13, 2003
    Range, speed, armament, avionics integration- if an F-15 were modified to operated off of a carrier deck, the F-14 would still be better at its primary mission of CAP / interceptor than an F-15 (or the current F/A-18E/F).

    A 'modernized' F-14 could be very, very good, but since RCS reduction would be very difficult and the airframe simply isn't set up for high maneuverability, it's still quite limited in terminal capability. The F/A-18E/F is better here despite being worse in other performance metrics, and the F-35 solves the problems in a different but complementary way.
     
    IdiotInCharge, Jul 21, 2019
    IdiotInCharge, Jul 21, 2019
    #37
  38. Jul 21, 2019 #38
    Paul_Johnson

    Paul_Johnson [H] Admin Staff Member

    Messages:
    16,033
    Joined:
    Aug 29, 2004
    Wait, what? The F-15C is ahead to far ahead of the F-14D (you probably want to ignore the F-14A catastrophe) in all of those metrics, plus it actually has an inservice AAM integrated already.

    At being a hanger queen still.
     
    Paul_Johnson, Jul 21, 2019
    Paul_Johnson, Jul 21, 2019
    #38
    Factum, thebufenator and DejaWiz like this.
  39. Jul 21, 2019 #39
    Eickst

    Eickst [H]ard|Gawd

    Messages:
    1,866
    Joined:
    Aug 24, 2005
    F22 beats both and looks cooler
     
    Eickst, Jul 21, 2019
    Eickst, Jul 21, 2019
    #39
    grifter_66 likes this.
  40. Jul 21, 2019 #40
    Criticalhitkoala

    Criticalhitkoala [H]ard|Gawd

    Messages:
    1,714
    Joined:
    Apr 17, 2015
    She looks betterin the trailer than how she looked, but 80's - 90's Jennifer made my pants feel the danger zone.

    I'm kinda looking forward to this. Should be fun. I don't care for Cruise personal life but it doesn't affect how much I find his acting enjoyable. So many of his stuff he's in I've enjoyed and rarely if ever feel like he's the weak link in it. People mentioned oblivion and edge of tomorrow, which are amazing. I also loved tropic thunder( lol I wrote hot tropic at first) , the new MI's (rebekah Ferguson is a cutie also), last samurai, and many others are also easily rewatchable and enjoyable to me.
     
    Criticalhitkoala, Jul 21, 2019
    Criticalhitkoala, Jul 21, 2019
    #40
    IdiotInCharge likes this.
Page 1 of 3