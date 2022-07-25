Top 100 Games played on Steam at any given time just suck

I think it's kids playing the stuff I mean I seriously wouldn't waste time in some of these games are 10+ years old alot of the titles are just Static

and better stuff has come out but it's not in the Top 100. Some of the games were good at maybe release maybe in 2011 but not now.

There are some gems like Elden Ring, Hunt Showdown and Stray in there Destiny well that game never ends.