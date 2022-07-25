Top 100 Games played on Steam at any given time just suck

Comixbooks
732,314
885,085
|Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
589,960
622,230
|Dota 2
282,647
290,788
|Lost Ark
228,104
357,827
|PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS
217,702
332,492
|Apex Legends
121,490
139,646
|Grand Theft Auto V
104,108
112,369
|Team Fortress 2
92,776
103,948
|ARK: Survival Evolved
88,915
97,158
|Rust
76,309
90,016
|Wallpaper Engine
71,472
108,594
|MONSTER HUNTER RISE
64,265
74,181
|FIFA 22
61,380
69,118
|Football Manager 2022
54,946
78,528
|Destiny 2
50,929
58,455
|Warframe
47,657
51,192
|War Thunder
45,417
86,282
|NARAKA: BLADEPOINT
43,633
56,134
|Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
43,101
50,663
|Dead by Daylight
41,492
48,835
|Left 4 Dead 2
40,797
42,410
|MIR4
39,924
47,165
|Stardew Valley
38,838
42,350
|Hearts of Iron IV
38,398
47,463
|Sid Meier's Civilization VI
37,894
47,100
|ELDEN RING
36,888
42,272
|Terraria
36,404
39,973
|Garry's Mod
35,537
45,297
|DayZ
32,774
41,492
|Raft
31,218
39,322
|No Man's Sky
30,821
51,737
|MultiVersus
30,467
33,091
|tModLoader
26,587
28,507
|Spacewar
26,581
31,193
|Euro Truck Simulator 2
26,499
54,817
|Unturned
25,488
34,040
|Fall Guys
25,218
40,143
|Rocket League
25,141
33,410
|Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel
24,982
26,016
|World of Tanks Blitz
24,886
33,155
|Farming Simulator 22
24,782
48,937
|PAYDAY 2
24,607
28,522
|Red Dead Redemption 2
24,401
35,956
|FINAL FANTASY XIV Online
23,859
31,433
|NBA 2K22
23,800
32,964
|The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
23,703
26,995
|Stumble Guys
22,414
28,673
|7 Days to Die
22,370
29,855
|VRChat
22,264
26,579
|RimWorld
22,001
30,412
|Dread Hunger
21,629
26,768
|Project Zomboid
21,449
35,461
|Stray
21,124
30,808
|Don't Starve Together
20,519
24,318
|Europa Universalis IV
19,115
21,600
|The Sims™ 4
18,359
24,867
|Monster Hunter: World
18,202
22,666
|Satisfactory
18,137
23,669
|Fallout 4
18,027
21,785
|Cities: Skylines
18,026
23,241
|Sid Meier's Civilization V
16,854
20,132
|Crusader Kings III
16,836
19,252
|Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord
16,806
18,158
|The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth
16,755
24,974
|Phasmophobia
16,650
21,617
|The Elder Scrolls Online
16,565
20,315
|Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition
16,519
18,733
|Black Desert
16,495
19,772
|The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
16,441
25,683
|Valheim
15,689
19,477
|Total War: WARHAMMER II
15,351
21,199
|Hunt: Showdown
15,279
17,274
|Vampire Survivors
15,066
18,770
|Stellaris
14,845
19,575
|New World
14,363
19,018
|Sea of Thieves
14,206
17,492
|Brawlhalla
12,982
16,311
|Bloons TD 6
12,906
15,103
|Soundpad
12,900
17,210
|Factorio
12,884
19,821
|Arma 3
12,397
12,605
|Cookie Clicker
12,191
13,275
|Counter-Strike
11,896
15,274
|Cyberpunk 2077
11,706
14,728
|Path of Exile
11,604
13,830
|Forza Horizon 5
11,344
18,280
|Hell Let Loose
11,225
13,267
|SCUM
11,129
19,902
|SMITE
10,372
11,445
|Football Manager 2021
10,244
13,955
|V Rising
10,229
12,569
|F1® 22
10,206
11,706
|The Cycle: Frontier
9,961
15,621
|雀魂麻将(MahjongSoul)
9,949
13,419
|Conan Exiles
9,930
11,613
|Slay the Spire
9,599
11,396
|The Forest
9,533
13,036
|Deep Rock Galactic
9,516
10,551
|Geometry Dash
9,415
12,272
|Dinkum
8,964
13,078
|World of Warships