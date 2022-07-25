Top 100 Games played on Steam at any given time just suck

732,314​
885,085​
 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
589,960​
622,230​
 Dota 2
282,647​
290,788​
 Lost Ark
228,104​
357,827​
 PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS
217,702​
332,492​
 Apex Legends
121,490​
139,646​
 Grand Theft Auto V
104,108​
112,369​
 Team Fortress 2
92,776​
103,948​
 ARK: Survival Evolved
88,915​
97,158​
 Rust
76,309​
90,016​
 Wallpaper Engine
71,472​
108,594​
 MONSTER HUNTER RISE
64,265​
74,181​
 FIFA 22
61,380​
69,118​
 Football Manager 2022
54,946​
78,528​
 Destiny 2
50,929​
58,455​
 Warframe
47,657​
51,192​
 War Thunder
45,417​
86,282​
 NARAKA: BLADEPOINT
43,633​
56,134​
 Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
43,101​
50,663​
 Dead by Daylight
41,492​
48,835​
 Left 4 Dead 2
40,797​
42,410​
 MIR4
39,924​
47,165​
 Stardew Valley
38,838​
42,350​
 Hearts of Iron IV
38,398​
47,463​
 Sid Meier's Civilization VI
37,894​
47,100​
 ELDEN RING
36,888​
42,272​
 Terraria
36,404​
39,973​
 Garry's Mod
35,537​
45,297​
 DayZ
32,774​
41,492​
 Raft
31,218​
39,322​
 No Man's Sky
30,821​
51,737​
 MultiVersus
30,467​
33,091​
 tModLoader
26,587​
28,507​
 Spacewar
26,581​
31,193​
 Euro Truck Simulator 2
26,499​
54,817​
 Unturned
25,488​
34,040​
 Fall Guys
25,218​
40,143​
 Rocket League
25,141​
33,410​
 Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel
24,982​
26,016​
 World of Tanks Blitz
24,886​
33,155​
 Farming Simulator 22
24,782​
48,937​
 PAYDAY 2
24,607​
28,522​
 Red Dead Redemption 2
24,401​
35,956​
 FINAL FANTASY XIV Online
23,859​
31,433​
 NBA 2K22
23,800​
32,964​
 The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
23,703​
26,995​
 Stumble Guys
22,414​
28,673​
 7 Days to Die
22,370​
29,855​
 VRChat
22,264​
26,579​
 RimWorld
22,001​
30,412​
 Dread Hunger
21,629​
26,768​
 Project Zomboid
21,449​
35,461​
 Stray
21,124​
30,808​
 Don't Starve Together
20,519​
24,318​
 Europa Universalis IV
19,115​
21,600​
 The Sims™ 4
18,359​
24,867​
 Monster Hunter: World
18,202​
22,666​
 Satisfactory
18,137​
23,669​
 Fallout 4
18,027​
21,785​
 Cities: Skylines
18,026​
23,241​
 Sid Meier's Civilization V
16,854​
20,132​
 Crusader Kings III
16,836​
19,252​
 Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord
16,806​
18,158​
 The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth
16,755​
24,974​
 Phasmophobia
16,650​
21,617​
 The Elder Scrolls Online
16,565​
20,315​
 Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition
16,519​
18,733​
 Black Desert
16,495​
19,772​
 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
16,441​
25,683​
 Valheim
15,689​
19,477​
 Total War: WARHAMMER II
15,351​
21,199​
 Hunt: Showdown
15,279​
17,274​
 Vampire Survivors
15,066​
18,770​
 Stellaris
14,845​
19,575​
 New World
14,363​
19,018​
 Sea of Thieves
14,206​
17,492​
 Brawlhalla
12,982​
16,311​
 Bloons TD 6
12,906​
15,103​
 Soundpad
12,900​
17,210​
 Factorio
12,884​
19,821​
 Arma 3
12,397​
12,605​
 Cookie Clicker
12,191​
13,275​
 Counter-Strike
11,896​
15,274​
 Cyberpunk 2077
11,706​
14,728​
 Path of Exile
11,604​
13,830​
 Forza Horizon 5
11,344​
18,280​
 Hell Let Loose
11,225​
13,267​
 SCUM
11,129​
19,902​
 SMITE
10,372​
11,445​
 Football Manager 2021
10,244​
13,955​
 V Rising
10,229​
12,569​
 F1® 22
10,206​
11,706​
 The Cycle: Frontier
9,961​
15,621​
 雀魂麻将(MahjongSoul)
9,949​
13,419​
 Conan Exiles
9,930​
11,613​
 Slay the Spire
9,599​
11,396​
 The Forest
9,533​
13,036​
 Deep Rock Galactic
9,516​
10,551​
 Geometry Dash
9,415​
12,272​
 Dinkum
8,964​
13,078​
 World of Warships
 
I think it's kids playing the stuff I mean I seriously wouldn't waste time in some of these games are 10+ years old alot of the titles are just Static
and better stuff has come out but it's not in the Top 100. Some of the games were good at maybe release maybe in 2011 but not now.
There are some gems like Elden Ring, Hunt Showdown and Stray in there Destiny well that game never ends.
 
