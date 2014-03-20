Blade-Runner
2[H]4U
http://www.gamespot.com/articles/report-ea-secures-rights-to-titanfall-2/1100-6418404/
Beginning sequel propagation cycle in 3...2...1...
Hypenfall 2: 2 More Robots
Only question now is will Microsoft give EA an even bigger bribe check than they did for TF1 to keep it off PS4 again. Because PS4 has the bigger installed base and that isn't going to change even with TF bolstering Xbone sales for a few weeks. Just..how..much is MS willing to subsidize their console is the question.
i refuse to buy into cod: robots. i just can't support this shit with my money.
It's actually pretty fun. And I refused to buy any COD game after COD 4. Titanfall reminds me a lot of Unreal Tournament. With mechs thrown in.
Resist..reinstalling..UT
I'm kinda surprised they didn't already have this fully locked down.
Still it is something to look forward to in 2 years or however long it takes them to make a second one. With any luck it will allow more than 6 on 6.
Im guessing Call of Duty 2014 will feature big robots you can climb into and control. Only instead of a "pilot" you'll be a "jockey"
Totally interested in Titanfall. Totally uninterested unless there's a single player campaign.
Playing single player campaign is so 2004 man
Yeah man, don't you know that EVERY FPS game that comes out now HAS to have mulitplayer and an "RPG" skill tree with achievements system?!
Get with the times.
Totally interested in Titanfall. Totally uninterested unless there's a single player campaign.
This.
When was the last time we got a decent mech game? I can't even remember...
Hawken had its movements, but I'm ultimately bored to tears by teamdeathmatch arena games these days, kinda got it out of my system in UT.
Can't wait to see the sequel. Good news.
I hope they expand upon the world more, and can bring us a solid single player experience.