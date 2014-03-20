Titanfall 2

[H]F Junkie
Hypenfall 2: 2 More Robots&#8482;

Only question now is will Microsoft give EA an even bigger bribe check than they did for TF1 to keep it off PS4 again. Because PS4 has the bigger installed base and that isn't going to change even with TF bolstering Xbone sales for a few weeks. Just..how..much is MS willing to subsidize their console is the question.
 
I'm kinda surprised they didn't already have this fully locked down.

Still it is something to look forward to in 2 years or however long it takes them to make a second one. With any luck it will allow more than 6 on 6.
 
theNoid

Hate to break it to you guys but Respawn announced the EA had secured the rights to TF 4 months ago.
 
Plague_Injected

DPI said:
Hypenfall 2: 2 More Robots

Only question now is will Microsoft give EA an even bigger bribe check than they did for TF1 to keep it off PS4 again. Because PS4 has the bigger installed base and that isn't going to change even with TF bolstering Xbone sales for a few weeks. Just..how..much is MS willing to subsidize their console is the question.
Good question/point. Surely EA will want to expand Titanfall to the PS4.
 
Domini

I hope they don't make a sequel to this game. I don't get how this game keeps people interested at all, They need new game modes with an actual objective that is balanced
 
tacos4me said:
i refuse to buy into cod: robots. i just can't support this shit with my money.
It's actually pretty fun. And I refused to buy any COD game after COD 4. Titanfall reminds me a lot of Unreal Tournament. With mechs thrown in.
 
xnikx

swatbat said:
I'm kinda surprised they didn't already have this fully locked down.

Still it is something to look forward to in 2 years or however long it takes them to make a second one. With any luck it will allow more than 6 on 6.
Two years? EA has the rights to the game.
Expect titan fall 2 in 2015.
 
DPI

Im guessing Call of Duty 2014 will feature big robots you can climb into and control. Only instead of a "pilot" you'll be a "jockey"
 
jbltecnicspro

DPI said:
Im guessing Call of Duty 2014 will feature big robots you can climb into and control. Only instead of a "pilot" you'll be a "jockey"
Don't forget a robotic dog - ala Half Life 2... Who happens to be named "Dog." :eek:
 
Ed Lin

Totally interested in Titanfall. Totally uninterested unless there's a single player campaign.
 
caddys83 said:
Playing single player campaign is so 2004 man
Yeah man, don't you know that EVERY FPS game that comes out now HAS to have mulitplayer and an "RPG" skill tree with achievements system?! :rolleyes::rolleyes::rolleyes:

Get with the times.
 
DPI

rsbennett00 said:
This.

When was the last time we got a decent mech game? I can't even remember...
Hawken had its movements, but I'm ultimately bored to tears by teamdeathmatch arena games these days, kinda got it out of my system in UT.
 
rsbennett00

DPI said:
Hawken had its movements, but I'm ultimately bored to tears by teamdeathmatch arena games these days, kinda got it out of my system in UT.
I only tried it for a few minutes but I thought it just felt too much like a regular fps, maybe I didn't give it a real shot but without a single player campaign, forget it.

Mechwarrior feels more like mechs but I'm really not doing pay to win, that's even worse than not having single player.
 
Blade-Runner

Have been seeing rumors circulating about a major reveal early next week. Would be nice if EA/Respawn don't fuck this one up, considering the first had really great movement and combat mechanics (aside from the retarded smart pistol), but I am not holding my breath. Is it really too much to ask for community servers, a server browser, minimum 40 player limit, customisable game modes, a decent amount of content at release and modding?
 
beta for TF1 was fun, and that was about it. smart pistol was awesome.

will there be a beta for 2?
 
They need to do more with the mechanics...I played the beta and got bored of it in about an hour. Never purchased the full game.

A good SP campaign would help.
 
Brules

A FUCKING SERVER BROWSER IS A MUST.

Match making will kill the PC version just like the 1st one.
 
