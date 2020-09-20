Titan A anyone?

Stryker7314
- Apr 22, 2011
- 462
Anyone waiting to see if a full chip Titan A comes along? 3090 is cool but it's a neutered Ampere A100.
A100 has "13,824" cores, while 3090 has "10,496". That 3,328 core difference would be over 30% more performance than a 3090.
https://www.anandtech.com/show/15801/nvidia-announces-ampere-architecture-and-a100-products
I'm gonna wait, and if that means I wait until nextgen, that's cool too.
