Time to retire my Silverstone TJ07?

Dust magnet.

Noise

Doors hard to close/slide.

Old USB 2 IO front panel (can replace it with newer ones for $30)

Cable management is bad

New cases have cable management, way better than what TJ07 does.

No 5.25 inch drive bays, replaced by ssd trays and mounting points

Have support for RGB lighting. (I hate RGB so not for me)

Most of them now look like fish tanks and have bad air cooling because of fact glass doesn't breathe well.

Most new cases have filters on their fans, something that wasn't a priority when your case was made.

VS

I have Silverstone TJ07 case. I will be building a new PC, Ryzen 5950x, X570 Dark Hero, Noctua NH D15, 1-2 GPUs, 64-128GB RAM, 2- SSDs, 4 x 3.5" HDs. Everything will fit in the TJ07. Not sure about the 2nd GPU because apparently you need 9 slots on the back of the PC case and I have 7?On my actual case, I added a 120mm front intake fan 10 years ago.I find the Fractal Design, Meshify 2 XL Dark Tempered Glass, appealing. Would you jump to modern case or continue with TJ07? It has served me for 10 years.