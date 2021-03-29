Time to retire my Silverstone TJ07?

I have Silverstone TJ07 case. I will be building a new PC, Ryzen 5950x, X570 Dark Hero, Noctua NH D15, 1-2 GPUs, 64-128GB RAM, 2- SSDs, 4 x 3.5" HDs. Everything will fit in the TJ07. Not sure about the 2nd GPU because apparently you need 9 slots on the back of the PC case and I have 7?

On my actual case, I added a 120mm front intake fan 10 years ago.

What I dislike about TJ07
  • Dust magnet.
  • Noise
  • Doors hard to close/slide.
  • Old USB 2 IO front panel (can replace it with newer ones for $30)
  • Cable management is bad
Google revealed someone's answer to a similar question-
  • New cases have cable management, way better than what TJ07 does.
  • No 5.25 inch drive bays, replaced by ssd trays and mounting points
  • Have support for RGB lighting. (I hate RGB so not for me)
  • Most of them now look like fish tanks and have bad air cooling because of fact glass doesn't breathe well.
  • Most new cases have filters on their fans, something that wasn't a priority when your case was made.

I find the Fractal Design, Meshify 2 XL Dark Tempered Glass, appealing. Would you jump to modern case or continue with TJ07? It has served me for 10 years.


TJ07-3.jpg


TJ07.jpg

TJ07-2.jpg

TJ07-4.jpg


VS


Meshify.PNG
 
