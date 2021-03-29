Time to retire my Silverstone TJ07?

professional loser
I have Silverstone TJ07 case. I will be building a new PC, Ryzen 5950x, X570 Dark Hero, Noctua NH D15, 1-2 GPUs, 64-128GB RAM, 2- SSDs, 4 x 3.5" HDs. Everything will fit in the TJ07. Not sure about the 2nd GPU because apparently you need 9 slots on the back of the PC case and I have 7?
On my actual case, I added a 120mm front intake fan 10 years ago.
What I dislike about TJ07
I find the Fractal Design, Meshify 2 XL Dark Tempered Glass, appealing. Would you jump to modern case or continue with TJ07? It has served me for 10 years.
VS
- Dust magnet.
- Noise
- Doors hard to close/slide.
- Old USB 2 IO front panel (can replace it with newer ones for $30)
- Cable management is bad
- New cases have cable management, way better than what TJ07 does.
- No 5.25 inch drive bays, replaced by ssd trays and mounting points
- Have support for RGB lighting. (I hate RGB so not for me)
- Most of them now look like fish tanks and have bad air cooling because of fact glass doesn't breathe well.
- Most new cases have filters on their fans, something that wasn't a priority when your case was made.
