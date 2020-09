I have this media server, running RAIDZ for all sort of data storage. And one lonely WD black for OS. I do not recall ever replacing this OS drive, it shows 83180 hours of power on. My last routine check revealed it now has 92 reallocated sectors. Brrr ... preparing new drive right now. Hats off, WD. 83+ thousand of hours is some achievement, nine and half years. Wondering how long it would run if I left it in ...