Time for a new system

So, I had a major fuckup. While cleaning up my PC room to prepare for future job improvements (working from home instead of at office)I fucked up.Knocked a cup over, cup went into the top of my case, fans at the top of the case, Radeon 5700 below it...well...the rest is history. It sprayedeverywhere and nuked everything. Not even gonna try and salvage shit, its bad, like 30 oz of liquid in everything bad.Here's where I'm looking to move to:3900XMotherboard - TBD, x570 or B550, ASrock is my brand of choice, been using them for a few builds, love their boards32GB memory5700 to replace my dead one750W Gold / Platinum PSU - Seasonic or EVGA possibly, also no issues personally with ThermaltakePhantek Enthoo ProM TG (Tempered Glass Black Model)All the new bells and whistles are kinda not really a need for me. I have 4 x SATA SSD's and I was gonna grab a large-ish spinner for archive uses.So any board seems to fit my need. A single PCI 4.0 slot is plenty, I'm not gonna be running anything super high end as far as SSD's.I don't plan on OC'ing much, if at all. System stability is far more valuable to me than eeking out the extra few % of anything.What CPU cooler would you recommend for a 3900x? I've never water cooled anything, so not sure if I'm comfy with the integrated watercooling CPUcoolers.Any other thoughts on what might be beneficial for this build? I haven't been in the AMD camp since the 5x86 days. But $ for $, I just can't justify Intel thiscycle.Things I need it for: Basic Office stuff, nothing fancy here, Teams, PowerApps, Power Automate, I can do all this stuff without question.I run 2 x Windows 10 VM's one for my Admin credentials to keep that isolated, and another as my imaging platform and to test out new things before I push themto the team. Both those are Workstation 15.5 VM's when I use them both they use about 12GB of ram, no big deal, as I don't run them while doing heavy tasks.Gaming: I play COD:MW and WOW to pass the time. They worked just fine with the 5820k and 5700 I see no reason that they won't work just as well based on what#'s I looking at, only game @ 1080 @ 144hz, so not pushing the boundaries there at all.The real question mark also is B550 or X570. Don't consider price here really, would like to stay reasonable, and I see that the x570 market is starved right now so pricesare insane. Either platform will give me the ability to expand to the next CPU architecture when its available, so that plays into things nicely for me.What benefits does x570 have over B550 in my situation as noted above. Is there any? Would high end B550 be comparable to low end x570 if we were comparing $ to $.Thanks for your input Red Teamers, I been a AMD graphics fan for a LONG time, but the CPU's were just not on my radar, so, its time for some change, and its time to consultthose that been there