I love my 3960x which I’m about a week into. Computing used to be like this for a long time as anyone who went from an 8088 to a 286, or a P90 to a PPro200 can attest to. However in the last decade the pace has slowed to a crawl. TR3000 is the first time in a long while I feel there has been this big step change, and I love it. I just wish storage performance would keep up. Sequential is great and all, but seriously, why aren’t those game load times 10x faster with all this amazing hardware? Latency is just so killer nowadays.



oh and software. This machine deserves better software. Basic end user productivity aids stopped taking advantage of available compute a decade ago and nowhere is this more obvious than 2019’s CPUs that are no better for most users than a typical smartphone’s brain.

