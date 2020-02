Thoughts on the TU150?

Currently have my system sitting in a Slate Grey Cerebus, but just ordered a silver / windowed TU150 (along with a Noctua NH-U12A CPU cooler, three Noctua NF-A12x25 PWM fans, & a set of longer sleeved cables from Corsair (black)...



Will be moving my rig into the TU150 this weekend, parts breakdown:



Crosshair VIII Impact mDTX motherboard

Ryzen R9 3900X 12c/24t CPU

Samsung 64GB DDR4 RAM @ 2666MHz (trash M-die)

Two 1TB Sabrent Rocket 4.0 NVMe SSDs

Radeon RX 5700 XT 50th Anniversary Edition GPU

Corsair SF750 SFX PSU



I just do not like the thermals or noise I am getting in the Cerebus, hence the switch to the TU150...

CPU was fine, but the GPU suffered from the heat dumped into the system from the 240 AIO (intaking from below)...

Tried a Morpheus II heat sink on the 5700 XT, but the memory was too hot & the card would thermal throttle after five minutes in Furmark...

Put the stock blower cooler back on, but repasted with Kryonaut & swapped all the thermal pads with Thermal Grizzly minus8 pads, adding pads between the PCB & backplate (VRMs & VRAM), really made a difference; 15 minute run of Furmark memory got no hotter than 80 degrees Celsius, but the blower fan was jetting along at just under 4k rpms (so loud as fu*k)...



I also plan to replace the Samsung RAM with a 32GB kit from G.Skill at some point (2 @ 16GB DIMMs running @ 3600MHz with a CAS latency of 16-16-16-36, verified Samsung B-die) then we just wait for Big Navi...!