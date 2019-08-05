Thoughts on the TU150?

8086K

ASUS ROG Strix Z370-I

Corsair SF750

16GB Corsair Dominator Platinum

eVGA 1080ti

1TB HP EX920 m.2

2TB HP EX950 m.2

Noctua NH-D15S

4x Corsair LL120

Got my TU150 yesterday and thought I'd share some pics and first impressions.I love the top area for hiding all of the cables. I was able to fit my Corsair Commander Pro fan controller + Lighting Node Pro + all of the fan cables and the SATA power cable up in the roof. You can get as close to the handle as you want and the top panel will just sit on top since the only cutout is for the handle itself. There's also a tiny space below the handle where I was able to stuff some of the fan RGB cables.I can confirm that a Noctua NH-D15S with Chromax covers fits just fine with plenty of room. I have 4 other Corsair LL120 fans in the case as well. No performance testing yet, just got it set up.I also snapped a couple pics comparing it to my previous case - Fractal Meshify C Mini (mATX). The TU150 is right at 4" shorter. Width is about the same which makes sense given the ability to fit huge CPU coolers in the Lian Li.Only negative I have is a bit nit-picky. On the top panel there are a few small places where it looks like the wash finish didn't "take" and the finish isn't quite uniform. These places are very small but enough that it annoys me a bit when I look closely.System specs if interested