Thoughts on the TU150?

Snowdog

Very sharp looking. One of the best looking ITX cases I have seen. Looks reasonably functional as well.

Since I only want air cooling, it's nice that this supports full height air coolers.

My only knock would be intakes don't appear filtered. We can never win against dust build up, but I prefer to at least put up a fight.
 
obs

A little on the large side but looks like a solid case for air cooling.
 
rfarmer

rfarmer

It is on the big size for my taste and is definitely a Ncase clone, one thing that is an improvement is the front intake which will help exhaust the GPU heat out the back.
 
CknSalad

CknSalad

I could see this being the 'BitFenix Prodigy' of entry 'premium-level' mini-itx PC cases. I am curious how well a Noctua NH-U12A with 2 Noctua 120mm Sterrox fans (1 front, 1 back) does with a 3900X / i9 9900K and 2080 TI setup.
 
DogsofJune

DogsofJune

Lian Li has some nice cases, but unless they are out in the wild for purchase, it doesn't matter how cool they are.


This is a nice looking case tho
 
KenRico

I was excited by this with the CES coverage ..one of the techtubers was bashing the handle as 'flimsy' and kept pulling the handle out of the recess and then letting it drop back in to demonstrate - what a tard

What I like so far is that its made of aluminum , shipping in aluminum as well as black colors & of course it has tempered glass window without being the size of a bigger case like nzxt h210 .

Also I heard it has micro usb c latest rev in the front io to match up with the Asus ROG Strix X570-I Gaming board which is also DTX .

I don't like that it is SFX PS only ..I think the top area is wasted with the recess for the handle, not vented or accommodating a fan .. so extra volume like a tophat but no real benefit .

Kenny
 
Snowdog

Builds started showing up on YT, so they are shipping to reviewers.

Maybe it is close to shipping to the public.
 
Aluminum

Nwegg's mobile app says 9/22 for me.

Still doesn't stop me from refreshing the product page a couple times a day...

Fuck overly crammed ITX cases with pcie risers chasing the volume autism that require AIOs or only support anemic air coolers. Both worse and/or noisier than a good tower heatsink. The best fan right now is 120mm too, happy coincidence.
 
Nanook

Aluminum said:
Nwegg's mobile app says 9/22 for me.

Still doesn't stop me from refreshing the product page a couple times a day...

Fuck overly crammed ITX cases with pcie risers chasing the volume autism that require AIOs or only support anemic air coolers. Both worse and/or noisier than a good tower heatsink. The best fan right now is 120mm too, happy coincidence.
Agreed.
I check availability everyday too...
 
MajorMullet

I've loved the look of this case since it debuted at Computex. I was having a hard time deciding between the two colors but ended up pre-ordering silver. I have an NH-D15S with the Chromax covers which puts it at 165mm. Very interested to see if it fits.

Some reviews I've found so far

TweakTown

TechPowerUp

bit-tech

eTeknix
 
Skott

Its big for a mitx SFF case but the fact it has room to do pretty much what you want to and the fact it has a carrying handle makes it ideal if you want to carry a fully functioning power house of a build around to various places. Friend's house, lan party, vacations (by car), et.,
 
Bankie

It's pretty but it's huge for an mitx case while having somewhat weak cooling system compatibility (no 240mm AIOs unless you run no GPU and only a couple of 120mm AIOs fit) and the thermal performance seems to be subpar compared to others.
 
Aluminum

MajorMullet said:
I have an NH-D15S with the Chromax covers which puts it at 165mm. Very interested to see if it fits.
Their site shows it with a DRP4, so D15-anything fit stock at least. Website dimension specs being what they are, in real life a DRP4 sits slightly higher in a Q500L than a D15, they both touch the plexiglass window but the be-quiet presses into it a bit more.

Whether or not your ITX socket will still block the PCI-e slot is between you and your motherboard. Probably will be good with he S version though, since it was made to clear further away from PCI-e slots for socket 2011 boards.
 
KenRico

MajorMullet said:
I've loved the look of this case since it debuted at Computex. I was having a hard time deciding between the two colors but ended up pre-ordering silver. I have an NH-D15S with the Chromax covers which puts it at 165mm. Very interested to see if it fits.

Some reviews I've found so far

TweakTown

TechPowerUp

bit-tech

eTeknix
I like both colors , usually I like LEDs but not a huge fan of RGB . So would do a Black case with RED LEDs or a Silver case with Blue LEDs ..think Corsair ML120s in every hole .

Any word when the ASUS Strix DTX board is shipping ?

Kenny
 
MajorMullet

Got my TU150 yesterday and thought I'd share some pics and first impressions.

I love the top area for hiding all of the cables. I was able to fit my Corsair Commander Pro fan controller + Lighting Node Pro + all of the fan cables and the SATA power cable up in the roof. You can get as close to the handle as you want and the top panel will just sit on top since the only cutout is for the handle itself. There's also a tiny space below the handle where I was able to stuff some of the fan RGB cables.

KPbCVJ6m.jpg

I can confirm that a Noctua NH-D15S with Chromax covers fits just fine with plenty of room. I have 4 other Corsair LL120 fans in the case as well. No performance testing yet, just got it set up.

GsjcJtnm.jpg

I also snapped a couple pics comparing it to my previous case - Fractal Meshify C Mini (mATX). The TU150 is right at 4" shorter. Width is about the same which makes sense given the ability to fit huge CPU coolers in the Lian Li.

nhXmeIJm.jpg HKQum5vm.jpg

Only negative I have is a bit nit-picky. On the top panel there are a few small places where it looks like the wash finish didn't "take" and the finish isn't quite uniform. These places are very small but enough that it annoys me a bit when I look closely.

9HiebNim.jpg

System specs if interested
  • 8086K
  • ASUS ROG Strix Z370-I
  • Corsair SF750
  • 16GB Corsair Dominator Platinum
  • eVGA 1080ti
  • 1TB HP EX920 m.2
  • 2TB HP EX950 m.2
  • Noctua NH-D15S
  • 4x Corsair LL120
 
Boil

Boil

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Sep 19, 2015
Messages
1,386
Currently have my system sitting in a Slate Grey Cerebus, but just ordered a silver / windowed TU150 (along with a Noctua NH-U12A CPU cooler, three Noctua NF-A12x25 PWM fans, & a set of longer sleeved cables from Corsair (black)...

Will be moving my rig into the TU150 this weekend, parts breakdown:

Crosshair VIII Impact mDTX motherboard
Ryzen R9 3900X 12c/24t CPU
Samsung 64GB DDR4 RAM @ 2666MHz (trash M-die)
Two 1TB Sabrent Rocket 4.0 NVMe SSDs
Radeon RX 5700 XT 50th Anniversary Edition GPU
Corsair SF750 SFX PSU

I just do not like the thermals or noise I am getting in the Cerebus, hence the switch to the TU150...
CPU was fine, but the GPU suffered from the heat dumped into the system from the 240 AIO (intaking from below)...
Tried a Morpheus II heat sink on the 5700 XT, but the memory was too hot & the card would thermal throttle after five minutes in Furmark...
Put the stock blower cooler back on, but repasted with Kryonaut & swapped all the thermal pads with Thermal Grizzly minus8 pads, adding pads between the PCB & backplate (VRMs & VRAM), really made a difference; 15 minute run of Furmark memory got no hotter than 80 degrees Celsius, but the blower fan was jetting along at just under 4k rpms (so loud as fu*k)...

I also plan to replace the Samsung RAM with a 32GB kit from G.Skill at some point (2 @ 16GB DIMMs running @ 3600MHz with a CAS latency of 16-16-16-36, verified Samsung B-die) then we just wait for Big Navi...!
 
