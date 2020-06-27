This is Intel’s Top secret weapon against AMD

An incredibly hardcore process technology is coming from Intel to dominate the platform!

"For 2021, Intel is preparing 10+++ as well as a new process node (7nm), and we know this to be the case given that Intel has a contract with the Aurora supercomputer for Argonne, which is due to have Intel’s new Ponte Vecchio HPC accelerator inside, which is partly built on 7nm. That system has to be delivered in 2021, or at least Intel has to hit a number of minimum milestones for that system in 2021, so we might see the first inklings of 7nm at that time. The slide above also says 7nm on EUV.

Assuming all goes to plan, we have 2022 with 7+, then 2023 with 7++ and another new process node, believed to be 5nm. This is expected to be the inflection point with TSMC’s 3nm in terms of density, which could suggest that this is where GAA technology is likely to be.

Going beyond that, 2024 is 5+, then 2025 is 5++ and 3nm. If I were a betting man, and I predicted that Intel’s timeline over the course of five years might slip the best part of 6-12 months, then 2025 might still be in the 5nm / 5+ era. So with Dr. Mayberry saying within 5 years for high volume, the smart money would be GAA coming at 5nm, in 2023-2024."

https://www.anandtech.com/show/1586...anoribbon-transistors-in-volume-in-five-years
 
Is it? Just because Intel says it coming does not mean it will. Intel loss a lot of credibility with their still mostly non present 10nm process that was supposed to have been transitioned to years ago. I hope they can make the above projections/goals on time, better yet advance those times. Could just be another ploy to try to keep their stock from dropping out to the bottom.
 
An incredibly hardcore process technology is coming from Intel to dominate the platform!
Buzzword buzzword hashtag buzzword buzzword dominate!

Honestly, I don't even know what you mean by that. What makes it "incredibly hardcore" and what platform exactly is it dominating?
 
Buzzword buzzword hashtag buzzword buzzword dominate!

Honestly, I don't even know what you mean by that. What makes it "incredibly hardcore" and what platform exactly is it dominating?
PC / x86_64
 
3nm by 2025? It's taken Intel something on the order of 15 years to move from 13nm to 10nm, and they're not even fully there yet. I don't see them making 3nm for another 30 years, let alone 5nm.
 
Intel is just trying SO hard.

But why is UserBenchmark unusable? Did Intel pay them to manipulate results?
Why is Intel's marketing so tricky and unreliable?
Why do they abandon benchmarks, except benchmarks that support Intel?

It sounds like they're a den of thieves and vermin, and that although ONCE UPON A TIME, they had a good engineering idea, it is now a company that is run by evil marketers.

There is no innovation there. If I was a genius engineer with the most supreme CPU enhancement idea, I highly doubt I'd ever just give it to Intel.
Maybe I'd be an engineer at Intel, but they'd NEVER get my best, most valuable ideas. They'd probably pay me a cheap salary to do what they say as some sort of submissive underling, and not credit me properly even if I did contribute massively.

The dark truth that no one likes to admit is that the most glorious ideas are thought of by ONE singular person. Not a team.
Teams refine glorious ideas, but in the end, it's just the fruit of the one single person who thinks it first.

And Intel simply does not have fruit-bearing people at this point.
 
