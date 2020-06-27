This is Intel’s Top secret weapon against AMD

Intel is just trying SO hard.



But why is UserBenchmark unusable? Did Intel pay them to manipulate results?

Why is Intel's marketing so tricky and unreliable?

Why do they abandon benchmarks, except benchmarks that support Intel?



It sounds like they're a den of thieves and vermin, and that although ONCE UPON A TIME, they had a good engineering idea, it is now a company that is run by evil marketers.



There is no innovation there. If I was a genius engineer with the most supreme CPU enhancement idea, I highly doubt I'd ever just give it to Intel.

Maybe I'd be an engineer at Intel, but they'd NEVER get my best, most valuable ideas. They'd probably pay me a cheap salary to do what they say as some sort of submissive underling, and not credit me properly even if I did contribute massively.



The dark truth that no one likes to admit is that the most glorious ideas are thought of by ONE singular person. Not a team.

Teams refine glorious ideas, but in the end, it's just the fruit of the one single person who thinks it first.



And Intel simply does not have fruit-bearing people at this point.