This Is BAD, AMD Basically Lies About CPU Performance

Get over yourself. This is such a fanboy rant. Intel had exploits, a new class of exploit, that affected a number of architectures, that the researchers themselves said would only be the beginning of a class of exploits (they were right) and yet Intel is the only bad one here in your book. Acting like you had to replace persona devices because of this is ridiculous. If you chose to... ok, but to me all that says is that you got spooked by the news stories and didn't look into the reality of the vulnerabilities or the mitigations and that you continue to not look into the others that happen with CPUs but don't get big stories, just CVEs rated high (Meltdown was a medium, BTW, as are most of the Spectre ones).If your response to The Spectre/Meltdown thing was to blame Intel and get mad at them for having to patch systems, and replace all your personal devices, ya I'm going to call that uninformed. My reaction was to read the CVE, read the analysis by the researchers, conclude that it was an issue, but not a bad one, mostly of concern to our VM servers. Then write up a summary for leadership, be annoyed with the media since they were blowing up something way beyond its actual impact, when they've ignored far more serious issues, and roll out patches in order of system risk level. You know, my job. As for my personal devices, I didn't worry as the impact was minimal. Meltdown is of little concern to a single-user environment, particularly one where you are running with a privileged account (as it would be much easier to simply use that privilege to hook debug another process, rather than do a side channel attack) and Spectre was mostly a risk on a single user system for websites, which the browsers updated against quickly.Come on, we know you pick fights with all the processors. We've seen you drunk, outside the bar, yelling at ARM to come fight you