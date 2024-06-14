This Is BAD, AMD Basically Lies About CPU Performance

ZeroBarrier
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Mar 19, 2011
- Messages
- 1,074
I didn't see this posted or even mentioned here; forgive me if it has been.
It seems AMD is back to misrepresenting their first party benchmarks that so many users here swear can be trusted. As always, do not believe a faceless corporation and wait for trusted third parties to reviews, aggregate and make as an informed decision as possible.
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BoCYyg6ecLM
It seems AMD is back to misrepresenting their first party benchmarks that so many users here swear can be trusted. As always, do not believe a faceless corporation and wait for trusted third parties to reviews, aggregate and make as an informed decision as possible.
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BoCYyg6ecLM