Intel finds root cause of Raptor Lake CPU stability issues, BIOS with new microcode underway

Source: https://videocardz.com/newz/intel-f...ility-issues-bios-with-new-microcode-underway
 
Microcode is what I suspected and stated, all along. Not an actual fault in the design.
 
Gulp, hope this doesn't affect my i9-13900HX notebook (raptor lake 8p/16e), or if so they issue a new bios. I've only had it a few months but no issues so far.
 
So how many of the cpu's have been affected by this? How many of these cpu's have been sold?
 
"Intel confirms eTVB was potentially part of the problem, it’s apparently not the “root cause” of the whole issue."

So Igor was hasty in his conclusion
"Intel releases eTVB microcode fix and new Default Settings for 13/14th Gen Core i5/i7 CPUs, instability investigation still ongoing" https://videocardz.com/newz/intel-r...-cpus-instability-investigation-still-ongoing

"Intel offers new guidance on 13th and 14th Gen CPU instability — but no definitive fix yet" https://www.tomshardware.com/pc-com...gen-cpu-instability-but-no-definitive-fix-yet

"Intel clarifies what BIOS settings 13th/14th Gen CPUs should be used for power and current" https://www.pcgamer.com/hardware/pr...en-cpus-should-be-used-for-power-and-current/
 
"Intel clarifies what BIOS settings 13th/14th Gen CPUs should be used for power and current" https://www.pcgamer.com/hardware/pr...en-cpus-should-be-used-for-power-and-current/
This is nice to see. I tuned my 14700K down to somewhere between 250 and 300W a few weeks ago (I don't remember exactly what I used, but it was probably 253), but I remember being annoyed I couldn't find current recommendations, and I think my motherboard defaulted to 4095A or something crazy. The PC Gamer article reproduces a chart recommending 249/307A for baseline/performance profiles for 13700K/14700Ks, so I'll set it to the 307A option this evening.
 
“Intel analysis has determined a confirmed contributing factor to the instability reports on Intel Core 13th and 14th Gen (K/KF/KS) desktop processors is elevated voltage input to the processor due to previous BIOS settings which allow the processor to operate at turbo frequencies and voltages even while the processor is at a high temperature.”

https://www.pcguide.com/news/new-intel-bios-includes-bug-fixes-for-13-and-14-gen-cpus/
 
To me, seems like something considerable that was missed in QA, or more likely Intel knew about this to some degree and just shipped it anyways figuring most people would never notice..
 
To me, seems like something considerable that was missed in QA, or more likely Intel knew about this to some degree and just shipped it anyways figuring most people would never notice..
I think at this point no company should be shipping anything with a defect no matter how small it is. The Internet will find out and throw a hissy fit always
 
I think at this point no company should be shipping anything with a defect no matter how small it is. The Internet will find out and throw a hissy fit always
Sure, but who on the internet?

Those companies that buy boat loads of new intel based workstations and laptops - they have OEM warranties, so they dont care, the OEM's wont care cause they pay so little they will just replace the device under warranty. The average person buying gear prob doesnt even know about this issue. It is us power users that see this news. When this news broke, how many people still went out and bought intel chips? New build posts on sites are still full of people buying these chips...
 
Sure, but who on the internet?

Those companies that buy boat loads of new intel based workstations and laptops - they have OEM warranties, so they dont care, the OEM's wont care cause they pay so little they will just replace the device under warranty. The average person buying gear prob doesnt even know about this issue. It is us power users that see this news. When this news broke, how many people still went out and bought intel chips? New build posts on sites are still full of people buying these chips...
One of the thousand youtubers. Then the average consumer watches and gets outraged event though it doesn't even effect them. I am not defending intel or other companies. Like I said they need to make sure their product is solid before releasing and not try to pass one over the consumer in this day and age of the internet.
 
To me, seems like something considerable that was missed in QA, or more likely Intel knew about this to some degree and just shipped it anyways figuring most people would never notice..
Either way that has been going on for ages with many companies and not just Intel. I was in quality control for over twenty years at a plastics company, and believe me there were things we seen and to make production demands they were shipped anyway. Nothing catastrophic, but defects nonetheless.
 
