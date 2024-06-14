Intel finds root cause of Raptor Lake CPU stability issues, BIOS with new microcode underway

erek
I believe Intel has been accepting RMA's. That's where I would start.Who can we blame for this? If our $600-700 CPU suffered any damages, who can we scream at?
Ah, well, dang!"Intel says it still doesn’t have the true fix for its crashing i9 desktop chips"
https://www.theverge.com/2024/6/14/24178751/intel-raptor-lake-crash-fix-etvb-not-yet
"Intel says it still doesn’t have the true fix for its crashing i9 desktop chips"
https://www.theverge.com/2024/6/14/24178751/intel-raptor-lake-crash-fix-etvb-not-yet
"Intel releases eTVB microcode fix and new Default Settings for 13/14th Gen Core i5/i7 CPUs, instability investigation still ongoing" https://videocardz.com/newz/intel-r...-cpus-instability-investigation-still-ongoing"Intel confirms eTVB was potentially part of the problem, it’s apparently not the “root cause” of the whole issue."
So Igor was hasty in his conclusion
I did, too.Microcode is what I suspected and stated, all along. Not an actual fault in the design.
This is nice to see. I tuned my 14700K down to somewhere between 250 and 300W a few weeks ago (I don't remember exactly what I used, but it was probably 253), but I remember being annoyed I couldn't find current recommendations, and I think my motherboard defaulted to 4095A or something crazy. The PC Gamer article reproduces a chart recommending 249/307A for baseline/performance profiles for 13700K/14700Ks, so I'll set it to the 307A option this evening."Intel clarifies what BIOS settings 13th/14th Gen CPUs should be used for power and current" https://www.pcgamer.com/hardware/pr...en-cpus-should-be-used-for-power-and-current/
I think at this point no company should be shipping anything with a defect no matter how small it is. The Internet will find out and throw a hissy fit alwaysTo me, seems like something considerable that was missed in QA, or more likely Intel knew about this to some degree and just shipped it anyways figuring most people would never notice..
Sure, but who on the internet?I think at this point no company should be shipping anything with a defect no matter how small it is. The Internet will find out and throw a hissy fit always
One of the thousand youtubers. Then the average consumer watches and gets outraged event though it doesn't even effect them. I am not defending intel or other companies. Like I said they need to make sure their product is solid before releasing and not try to pass one over the consumer in this day and age of the internet.Sure, but who on the internet?
Those companies that buy boat loads of new intel based workstations and laptops - they have OEM warranties, so they dont care, the OEM's wont care cause they pay so little they will just replace the device under warranty. The average person buying gear prob doesnt even know about this issue. It is us power users that see this news. When this news broke, how many people still went out and bought intel chips? New build posts on sites are still full of people buying these chips...
Either way that has been going on for ages with many companies and not just Intel. I was in quality control for over twenty years at a plastics company, and believe me there were things we seen and to make production demands they were shipped anyway. Nothing catastrophic, but defects nonetheless.To me, seems like something considerable that was missed in QA, or more likely Intel knew about this to some degree and just shipped it anyways figuring most people would never notice..
I think at this point no company should be shipping anything with a defect no matter how small it is. The Internet will find out and throw a hissy fit always