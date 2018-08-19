The Year Windows Died at Home and Nobody Cared

Megalith
ZDNet author Jason Perlow, who previously offered thoughts on “why Windows must die,” is back to insist Microsoft’s long-standing OS is facing extinction in the home – and Redmond happens to be “perfectly fine” with that. While it will remain strong in the enterprise environment, Perlow argues Windows is becoming irrelevant in the consumer space due to waning interest in the PC. And despite Microsoft trying to attract the average joe with productivity-enhancing services, much of the software is mobile-oriented and not dependent on Windows.
All indications are that Windows may very well be dead in the future of the consumer, at least at home and on their mobile devices when accessing resources for work and for play. But Microsoft itself has not lost its importance. If anything, it is becoming much more important as more activities of the home-based and consumer end-user are shifted toward consuming content and services in the cloud.
