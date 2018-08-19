The Year Windows Died at Home and Nobody Cared

People prefer to use consumption-only device that are not designed to be tweaked. Film at Eleven.You only have to learn something more powerful if you want to create content. That's the way things have been for the last five years.As long as Windows has Enterprise locked-down, then folks will continue to use it for their jobs. That's how it's always been. Microsoft derailed the runaway train that was Linux by making Outlook/VBA a necessary evil, then creating Azure and absorbing Bash, so they have no more enemies in server (you can use whatever the fuck OS you want, just pay us for cloud serversMicrosoft has nothing to worry about.Apple has no fucking clue where it wants to go as long as the iPhone is still standing, and none of their 1st-party productivity software products are a threat.Google has docs and cloud, but for large-business needs these tend to fall short of MS. And if they want to go all-out against MS they must whip-up a Linux distro that can compete with RHEL. That won't happen overnight.Amazon is already established as the cloud leader, but they have no inclination to own the OS side of things. Like Google, they release their own version of Linux just to power media consumption devices. And unlike Google, theere's not even the barest attempt at office software.