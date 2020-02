Yeah, the game has issues just like their prior games. None are game breaking or ruin it though. This isn't some AAA title by a big publisher. It's a small independent studio.



I'm enjoying the game quite a bit myself. They've taken the concepts they've slowly built on in their prior sherlock holmes games and made something that is different from everything else out there.



Considering I got the game for only like $34 during the Epic sale a month back, and it also included their prior sherlock holmes game that I enjoyed quite a bit - It was well worth the money I spent on it.