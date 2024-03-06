The Sinking City 2 is a survival horror game set in the 1920s in the United States, and made in Unreal Engine 5...players will explore a semi-open world and fight off Eldritch monsters while a rising tide changes the landscape of the city of Arkham
in a press release, Frogwares stated it intends to pivot its studio to a "horror-first" focus with The Sinking City 2, after years of being focused on detective games, such as its Sherlock Holmes series...
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iLIOZg9NzUU
