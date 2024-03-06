The Sinking City 2

P

polonyc2

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 25, 2004
Messages
27,857
The Sinking City 2 is a survival horror game set in the 1920s in the United States, and made in Unreal Engine 5...players will explore a semi-open world and fight off Eldritch monsters while a rising tide changes the landscape of the city of Arkham

in a press release, Frogwares stated it intends to pivot its studio to a "horror-first" focus with The Sinking City 2, after years of being focused on detective games, such as its Sherlock Holmes series...


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iLIOZg9NzUU
 
2025 seems like a far away date.
Been waiting since 2013 for Camelot unchained.
 
Wanted to try the first game but the whole thing with Epic then the game taken off Steam had me in circles.
 
Last edited:
Comixbooks said:
Wanted to try the first game but the whole thing with Epic then the game taken off Steam had be in circles.
Click to expand...
The dispute with their original publisher was resolved a ways back, so it's okay now.
 
This looks really good...the first game has been on my wishlist for a while and the thread for it here had some decent activity.

Apparently, The Sinking City 2 has nothing to do with the first game's main character or story, but has a similar setting with a greater focus on survival horror and combat (as opposed to detective mechanics)...the combat was a common criticism of the first one, although the game is apparently good enough that it didn't detract from the overall experience too much. Seems like a good time to pick it up on sale now that the drama has been resolved.

Anyway, this is a pretty short video with a comparison of the games:


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O6ZNkzLFqEE

The creature designs and atmosphere look great IMO. If this is a solid improvement on the first game (which was above average for many) then this should be quite good.

I also want to play those Sherlock Holmes games now, lol. Seems like Frogwares cranks out some pretty decent games and they're getting better and better along the way.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top