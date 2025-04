This looks really good...the first game has been on my wishlist for a while and the thread for it here had some decent activity.Apparently, The Sinking City 2 has nothing to do with the first game's main character or story, but has a similar setting with a greater focus on survival horror and combat (as opposed to detective mechanics)...the combat was a common criticism of the first one, although the game is apparently good enough that it didn't detract from the overall experience too much. Seems like a good time to pick it up on sale now that the drama has been resolved.Anyway, this is a pretty short video with a comparison of the games:The creature designs and atmosphere look great IMO. If this is a solid improvement on the first game (which was above average for many) then this should be quite good.I also want to play those Sherlock Holmes games now, lol. Seems like Frogwares cranks out some pretty decent games and they're getting better and better along the way.