im a big fan of the sims series, but i am going to wait for reviews before i purchase the sims 4.

it easy to see that with the sims 4 they really really are leaning towards cashing in with expansion packs and dlc.
they took features out of the sims 4 that i guarantee they will release later for a price.
pools, toddlers, create a style, cars.

i do believe that they did remove certain things to prevent bugs, but not the items above.
open world, story progression, and game launcher.

the sims 3 was so full of bugs that the game literally became unplayable at a certain point.
after putting so many hours in the game would just crash after a few minutes.
i would have to reinstall and start all over, and eventually deal with the same issue.

the sims 3 had the same business goal. they released expansions for $40 that barely added anything to the game.
the only expansion that was really worth paying for was late night. Seasons and pets were also worth it if you really wanted those features.
but expansions like ambitions, generations, and showtime barely added anything at all to the game.

also the sims store is such bs.

expect this to be the case with the sims 4, but even worse.
less and less features for the same price.

maxis has actually been streaming hours of gameplay lately.
and the game does look good.

but if you want my advice, wait.

this video has some good points, but also some terrible ones
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pXLEAHpzFks
a terrible point he makes is that his character gets mad when interacting with children, but he picked the hates children trait. what did he expect?
a good point he makes is that the cell phone basically handles all your needs, so there is no need or point to progress.

i wont lie, i most likely will but the game.
as i said im a huge sims fan, but i am going into it expecting to be let down a bit.
 
From my understanding a massive chunk of the game is DLC, so if the rumors are true, you might want to take the wait and see approach and catch some reviews on release before you buy buy buy.
 
I've enjoyed the Sims 3 a lot, and I'm hoping that Sims 4 will be an improvement. However, at the moment it feels like they are taking a step back from Sims 3. You'd think we would have larger seamless town now in 2014, but instead we're moving in the opposite direction.

I'll be getting it at some point, I'm just concerned that I might end up going back to Sims 3 for awhile until there are mods and more content.
 
I'm getting it. :)
Have all the expansions on the Sims 3 and Sims 2, ect, (Waited till they were on sale for the most part) and i DO like the CaS part of the new one. Lot more ways to make a unique sim in 4 rather than the rather narrower choices from the previous games. (Just my opinion though)
Knew from the beginning that they'd put more stuff through expansion packs, DLC, and so on, so no real surprise there. To be honest, EA HAS been doing that for nearly the entire sims 3 run already so not entirely unexpected they'd keep up with it.
I'm waiting to see what some of the user-created custom content will be like. :)
 
I was excited for sims, but the whole cashing in with dlcs thing just makes my stomach turn. There is no way I'm going to purchase a game where they're holding back numerous elements for release as downloadable content within the first few weeks. They dug their own grave, the best they can hope for is that I'll pirate it.
 
I just got Sims 2. Probably keep me occupied for a bit.
 
i'm not going to buy it....EA doesn't deserve my money anymore. if i can play it for free AND it turns out to be amazing and life consuming, i'll bite. i'm just hoping for system improvements. alot of the media buzz seems to be around "smarter" sims and the ability to make your sims more unique. still looking forward to it
 
Might end up getting this for the GF if it ends up being decent, but the DLC already sounds like bullshit.
 
I got a 23% off loyalty voucher for GMG in my email that expires on sept. 5th i might use it on this if it lets me, i will make a decision on the 4th if i have the money for it.

I enjoy playing the sims, i like to make the houses and stuff and be creative and it sounds like there were some building tools improvements.

Waiting till the 4th i will be able to see a couple reviews too. If i get it i will likely stream it on twitch just for the hell of it. You can see me screw over the lives of my sims.
 
I have it preloaded and its unlocking at 10pm tonight which is a few more hours. I enjoy the sims games, I've been burned by EA and Im willing to take a chance because ultimately, I'd rather decide for myself based on my own experience.

I'll report back if I get anything done tonight, I have a 930am class tomorrow morning. I'm a computer science major.:D
 
let me know how it is, still waiting on a wire transfer so i can buy it on the 4th heh. i will prob stream it when i get it so the 2 or 3 people that watch will see me fail at raising a virtual family
 
I played it for about an hour and I enjoy the sims and what I've seen here is great! It ran perfectly well on my rig in my signature. The interface has been redesigned, selecting colors for furniture and rotating with a right click is a novel idea, why didnt they think of that before?

So far Im pleased and a bit shocked that EA didnt screw me over and I plan to waste all kinds of time on this, everything seems refined on the interface.

did I say I'm shocked? EA released a game and I'm not cursing it or regretting my purchase? oh, I'm shocked - its a great game. :eek::eek::eek::eek:
 
does it ship with mantle support? i remember it was supposed to have mantle but i have not bothered to keep up with the details.
 
My only complain so far is that the world feels small and restricted. There isn't any open world we can explore, and each individual area are filled like 4 lots or so. When the sim goes to work, he simply disappear from the world as the work place doesn't seem to exist in the map.

I believe the world is design to allow more mini maps being added into the world, rather than having one single map. So perhaps there will be more variety and interesting places to go in the future as each expansion adds new "module" to it. That would be an interesting design, but for now it feels barren
 
I was surprised there didn't seem to be any integration between the creator demo and the game (easy enough to copy the saved households across, but still). And coming from TS3 + a few expansions it's funny how bare bones 4 feels, but we all know how that's going to go. And it was odd that you can't assign beds to sims as far as I can tell, I have a suspicious feeling they're going to pretend these sims are more "intelligent", which will translate to "less controllable". The multitasking is nice, but so far it feels mostly like they just won't shut the fuck up, regardless of what else they're doing.

I hadn't played enough to experience the lack of open world, but that's very disappointing. It doesn't seem like the switch to the Sim City engine (I believe) has done a whole lot for this game, one way or another.
 
Hornet said:
My only complain so far is that the world feels small and restricted. There isn't any open world we can explore, and each individual area are filled like 4 lots or so. When the sim goes to work, he simply disappear from the world as the work place doesn't seem to exist in the map.
I thought that you still had the whole city and whatnot, but instead of one big world it's now a bunch of instances with load screens in between. Are you saying that's not even the case?

Also, how is performance vs. Sims 3?
 
This is pretty damning list. It's as if they spent all the time this game took to develop removing features, mostly because of the shitty engine but also so the rest can be sold separately.
 
Wow, that is nuts. No cars? No terrain modification? What the fuck?
 
Litfod said:
This is pretty damning list. It's as if they spent all the time this game took to develop removing features, mostly because of the shitty engine but also so the rest can be sold separately.
No "normal" careers? So it's just like rock star and athlete and shit? That's moronic.

This game sounds terrible. I bought all the previous Sims but based on what I've seen so far (and the massive fail that Simcity was/is), I'm passing.
 
Metacritic has it at 5.6 user score so far. And the all the 9/10+ reviews I read appear to have been written by either morons or EA employees, and included such brilliant sentiments as:

Why do you need pools when fountains are better?
I want to pay EA for DLC on a daily basis.
Simcity was a legendarily great success.
Sims 4 is better than Sims 3, even if Sims 4 actually sucks, just because it runs better on my shitty old PC.

Reminds me exactly of the Simcity release. Most people thought it licked balls, but there was a hefty number of EA nutswingers shouting from every roof top that it was the greatest game ever made.
 
MavericK96 said:
I thought that you still had the whole city and whatnot, but instead of one big world it's now a bunch of instances with load screens in between. Are you saying that's not even the case?

Also, how is performance vs. Sims 3?
Well here's how it works. Right now, there are 2 separate areas named Willow Creek and Oasis Spring.

Both areas are further divided into 6 smaller section
1 section with 4 public lot for entertainment (museum, nightclub, gym, library) or (museum, lounge, gym, and bar for Oasis Spring)
1 section in the middle consisting of a park
4 residential section, consisting of 2-5 lots depending on the size of the lots

Each section is it's own instances with loading screen.

So as you can see, the overall world is very small and limited. We only have a total of 6 type of entertainment outlet, park, and nothing else except for residential lot. For me, I feel like the world is very small, and uninteresting.

There are some background props such as these buildings in the screenshot here, but those are just backdrop props, you can't visit them and they don't even exist on the map. They merely give an illusion of a larger town but once I started exploring, it felt very small.

qaS9tXG.jpg


Here are the two areas, just to give you a sense of the world's size.

M3RAPvk.jpg


R9PcpdP.jpg



So far I haven't encountered any performance issue though, loading times are short and no any stuttering in game. I guess it's the advantage of having the tow divided into small segments.
 
He's not annoying to me. He's a pretty cool cat normally. I think you have to realize that he literally has 42,000 unfiltered anonymous people in his chat asking him questions about the game and demanding that he does what they want him to do. They are sending him $3 - $5 donations so that he can read their demands aloud on stream. Others are sending him demands on Twitter. They fill his Twitch inbox in minutes with demands.

How long would you be nice and cordial with a lynch mob demanding that you do exactly what they say or they will message you 100 more times until you acquiesce?
 
I liked the Sims 3 well enough with a few of the expansions. Every time it goes on sale on Steam I'm tempted to buy it for on there, but then I see it's like $400 for all the DLCs. For a game that's 5 years old.

From what everyone is saying about 4 though, they're taking a huge step back, so I'll stick with 3 for now, and maybe in 6 years I can buy the entire complete package for a reasonable price.
 
Speaking of Sims 3, my GF has it and a bunch of expansions, but it seems like every patch/expansion added makes the game run shittier and shittier. Is there anything to be done about that, or is it just poorly coded/too much expansion content in one game?

Her machine isn't mega beefy (Phenom II X4 965, 8 GB RAM, GTX 570, SSD) but it should be able to run Sims 3 no problem. Yet there is still a ton of stuttering and shit even on lower detail settings.
 
MavericK96 said:
Speaking of Sims 3, my GF has it and a bunch of expansions, but it seems like every patch/expansion added makes the game run shittier and shittier. Is there anything to be done about that, or is it just poorly coded/too much expansion content in one game?

Her machine isn't mega beefy (Phenom II X4 965, 8 GB RAM, GTX 570, SSD) but it should be able to run Sims 3 no problem. Yet there is still a ton of stuttering and shit even on lower detail settings.
Probably just poorly coded. Slightly related issue in Sims 2, where performance may not have taken a huge hit that I've noticed, but the load times were outrageous when you had a bunch of expansions. I seem to recall having like, half a dozen or so of the first expansions and performance didn't seem to suffer from that, but since there are so many more now who knows.
 
MavericK96 said:
Speaking of Sims 3, my GF has it and a bunch of expansions, but it seems like every patch/expansion added makes the game run shittier and shittier. Is there anything to be done about that, or is it just poorly coded/too much expansion content in one game?

Her machine isn't mega beefy (Phenom II X4 965, 8 GB RAM, GTX 570, SSD) but it should be able to run Sims 3 no problem. Yet there is still a ton of stuttering and shit even on lower detail settings.
I think there was some sort of setting that recorded all gameplay that had to be disabled to smooth things out......
 
You guys play the Sims. Do you also drink cranberry juice and need tampons?

Sorry couldn't help it :(.

Btw, just from what I have seen. The game looks like absolute trash. Those 2 areas seem like a DLC.
 
People continue to buy EA games and expect a full product and to be satisfied with their purchase...hilarious.

Oh well at least now that they're consistently screwing with their flagship products it'll speed up their demise.
 
