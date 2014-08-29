im a big fan of the sims series, but i am going to wait for reviews before i purchase the sims 4.it easy to see that with the sims 4 they really really are leaning towards cashing in with expansion packs and dlc.they took features out of the sims 4 that i guarantee they will release later for a price.pools, toddlers, create a style, cars.i do believe that they did remove certain things to prevent bugs, but not the items above.open world, story progression, and game launcher.the sims 3 was so full of bugs that the game literally became unplayable at a certain point.after putting so many hours in the game would just crash after a few minutes.i would have to reinstall and start all over, and eventually deal with the same issue.the sims 3 had the same business goal. they released expansions for $40 that barely added anything to the game.the only expansion that was really worth paying for was late night. Seasons and pets were also worth it if you really wanted those features.but expansions like ambitions, generations, and showtime barely added anything at all to the game.also the sims store is such bs.expect this to be the case with the sims 4, but even worse.less and less features for the same price.maxis has actually been streaming hours of gameplay lately.and the game does look good.but if you want my advice, wait.this video has some good points, but also some terrible onesa terrible point he makes is that his character gets mad when interacting with children, but he picked the hates children trait. what did he expect?a good point he makes is that the cell phone basically handles all your needs, so there is no need or point to progress.i wont lie, i most likely will but the game.as i said im a huge sims fan, but i am going into it expecting to be let down a bit.