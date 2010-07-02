The New Super High Resolution PC Screenshot Thread

Spare-Flair
Unfortunately, the old thread was closed because I think there was some bickering but this was one of the best threads in the PC gaming section of [H]ardforums and we deserve to have one to show off our favorite games and how our rigs run them. I know I gave many games a second look just because of the screenshot thread.
Rules:
1. Post high resolution screenshots only (no low res, no links, no thumbnails, etc.). Use IMG tags to place them directly into your post at full size.
2. Feel free to leave comments but avoid critical comments, arguing, trolling, off-topic discussion, etc.
3. Be honest, no photoshop manipulation aside from re-sizing if absolutely neccessary or censoring for content.
4. No bickering or insulting someone else's screenshots or system, etc.
5. Don't complain about the size of pictures or that it's not 56K friendly - If you have problems viewing them on your monitor, use the "fit to screen width" option of your browser.
6. Don't steal bandwidth. Host pictures on your own webspace or on an image-hosting service like www.imageshack.us
7. Don't be intimidated by high-end systems with huge resolutions or 32x AA, etc. post whatever you are seeing on your screen with your system.
8. Don't be afraid to post old games or rare gems. Go ahead and post DOS games for all that matters. This thread is for all PC games.
9. Indicate the name of the game that your screenshots are from so that people don't have to ask.
10. Try to avoid quoting images when replying.
