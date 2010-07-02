The New Super High Resolution PC Screenshot Thread

Unfortunately, the old thread was closed because I think there was some bickering but this was one of the best threads in the PC gaming section of [H]ardforums and we deserve to have one to show off our favorite games and how our rigs run them. I know I gave many games a second look just because of the screenshot thread.

Rules:
1. Post high resolution screenshots only (no low res, no links, no thumbnails, etc.). Use IMG tags to place them directly into your post at full size.
2. Feel free to leave comments but avoid critical comments, arguing, trolling, off-topic discussion, etc.
3. Be honest, no photoshop manipulation aside from re-sizing if absolutely neccessary or censoring for content.
4. No bickering or insulting someone else's screenshots or system, etc.
5. Don't complain about the size of pictures or that it's not 56K friendly - If you have problems viewing them on your monitor, use the "fit to screen width" option of your browser.
6. Don't steal bandwidth. Host pictures on your own webspace or on an image-hosting service like www.imageshack.us
7. Don't be intimidated by high-end systems with huge resolutions or 32x AA, etc. post whatever you are seeing on your screen with your system.
8. Don't be afraid to post old games or rare gems. Go ahead and post DOS games for all that matters. This thread is for all PC games.
9. Indicate the name of the game that your screenshots are from so that people don't have to ask.
10. Try to avoid quoting images when replying.
 
Unfortunately, I didn't keep an archive of my screenshots and I haven't had a chance this week to play any of my new games from the Steam sale so here are the contents of my FRAPs captures folder which is all GTA IV at the moment. More to come.

Screenshots are using ENB Series shader and anti-aliasing via Supersampling mod + First Person mod. The Supersampled resolution was 3360x2100 and then rasterized by the engine back to 1680x1050. This results in a very pretty but ridiculously machine killing FSAA.





























 
Just Cause 2 1920x1200 All high AAx4 AFx6 SSAO off Point Specular Lighting off








 
They closed the old thread? That sux, had a boat load of 2560x1600 and 7680x1600 shots in that thread!

Guess it's time to start over... bummer.
 
I was wondering what happened to the previous thread. I had missed some pages and wanted to catch up. I'm really glad that it's back!! Now with my new pc days away from being put together I will definitely contribute to this thread.
 
GTA IV

Mods: ENB series SORA 0.079 and First Person v1.1

Settings: 3x3 SSAA, SSAO and SSIL

Resized for easier viewing.





 
Spare-Flair said:
Unfortunately, the old thread was closed because I think there was some bickering
Do you know what specifically caused the old thread to be closed?

It would be silly to repeat the same mistakes in this thread.
 
DennisK4 said:
Do you know what specifically caused the old thread to be closed?

It would be silly to repeat the same mistakes in this thread.
I think it was deleted. I went back like 10 pages and couldn't find it.
 
What kind of fps are you guys getting with the GTA4 mods? I'd love to try it out, but I like playing free world with friends too much.
 
Oh, how I'd love to be able to show you guys SWTOR... darned NDA's! :p

BattleField Bad Company 2 DX11 HBAO on



WAR (Warhammer Online)



NFS Shift



Burnout Paradise



Serious Sam HD



Street Fighter IV (4) (Ink Filter enabled)
 
Team Fortress 2 -- It may not be realistic looking, but it does look pretty darn good.
Sorry for no in-action shots...there tends to be just too much going on to get a good picture...






 
Some random PNG screenshots. All settings are maxed out in all games apart from AA.

Sniper: Ghost Warrior


Battlefield: Bad Company 2




Borderlands


Osmos
 
Plane sandwhich anyone? Grappling planes right when they take off is so much fun for some reason :p



 
I like this one:


16xCSAA, 16xAF, 2xTRSSA, everything maxed ingame
 
Fallout 3, Patch 1.7, 2048 x 1536, Large Textures, 2xAA, 8x AF

 
^ Is that a real FO3 weapon or a mod? Why is the texture resolution so low on it?
 
Metro 2033 is always beautiful. I just wish I wasn't so scared that I could stop and enjoy it.
 
Stop being sissys :p Best way to play is at night (with no one around to bother you) with all the lights out and the sound turned up real high.
 
Please don't flame me, as nobody wants the thread locked/deleted, but:

Spare-Flair said:
Rules:
9. Indicate the name of the game that your screenshots are from so that people don't have to ask.
Could we please try to keep to that as a rule?

I love these threads, but I'm not much of a gamer. Honestly, half of these pictures I have no idea what they're from.

Sorry if they're obvious to most, but they aren't to me, and these pictures can influence what I (and others, I'm sure) decide to play (and buy) next! (I love supporting devs who make quality products, regardless of if I ever even bother to install them, to be quite honest...)

I would certainly appreciate if everyone could mention what game they're posting screen captures from! If you love the product, and love the devs, help support 'em by making it known what you're showing off!

Thank you!!! :):):)
 
Sorry guys, more Just Cause 2 incoming. Pretty addicted to this right now plus my two good friends I usually play with are out of town so all Im left with are singleplayer games :(

This game truely amazes me, I tried going as high as possible in a helichopper and I seemed to never hit the top and I was getting bored (lol) so I decided its time for me to jump. It took a good couple minutes for me to finally hit the ground once again.

Hard to get a good screenshot when falling so fast and uncontrollably. Thought this might give the people who never played a chance to really see how big the map is.

Again, Just Cause 2 1920x1200 All high AAx4 AFx6 SSAO off Point Specular Lighting off





 
Rooble91 said:
Just Cause 2 I tried going as high as possible in a helichopper and I seemed to never hit the top and I was getting bored (lol) so I decided its time for me to jump. It took a good couple minutes for me to finally hit the ground once again.

Hard to get a good screenshot when falling so fast and uncontrollably. Thought this might give the people who never played a chance to really see how big the map is.
Video of your jump here:

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=90Y0_iJrRl0&feature=related
 
Spare-Flair said:
Metro 2033 is always beautiful. I just wish I wasn't so scared that I could stop and enjoy it.
GoldenTiger said:
Haha yeah, it looks great, but I've held off picking it up due to worrying about being too scared to enjoy it :p.
Rooble91 said:
Stop being sissys :p Best way to play is at night (with no one around to bother you) with all the lights out and the sound turned up real high.
Tolyngee said:
Please don't flame me, as nobody wants the thread locked/deleted, but:



Could we please try to keep to that as a rule?

I love these threads, but I'm not much of a gamer. Honestly, half of these pictures I have no idea what they're from.

Sorry if they're obvious to most, but they aren't to me, and these pictures can influence what I (and others, I'm sure) decide to play (and buy) next! (I love supporting devs who make quality products, regardless of if I ever even bother to install them, to be quite honest...)

I would certainly appreciate if everyone could mention what game they're posting screen captures from! If you love the product, and love the devs, help support 'em by making it known what you're showing off!

Thank you!!! :):):)
Rules:
1. Post high resolution screenshots only.
 
Ok, some more Metro 2033 screen shots (most from the old thread). 1920x1200, DirectX11 with max settings apart from AA. It uses the game's basic AA, called "AAA". To do full AA or 2560x1600 turns the game to a slide show for me, even with Crossfire and PhysX card. Still, got to love the visuals:


























 
Half Life 2 Cinematic mod. I know it's not full res, but decided that a full res shot might not be ideal. Click on the image if you want to see full res.







 
Krenum said:
Rules:
1. Post high resolution screenshots only.
That rule means to post high res screenshots only, not low resolution screenshots or thumbnails which is what all the arguing was about in the last thread that got it closed. Small amounts of commenting/discussion is fine.
 
