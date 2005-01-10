The new "died in the line of duty" thread

A quick pop into the PSU forum would probably be helpful. Back in the day bad PSUs were quite the topic in here.Strikemaster said:Two more "cheesoid" PSUs went to the dump in the past week.
Power supplies may be the only thing you shouldn't skimp on for [H]ardFolder machines. No more PowMax or Deer for me.
I'm sure you could just go to Radio Shack and grab a few replacements... as long as you know how to solder : ).racercarl said:Had one boxen die today, the caps in the motherboard are leaking, hangs up when trying to start in a different part everytime.
I wonder if the caps off my other dead motherboard will work, must check this out as it would be to easy of a fix
RadioShack won't have the right values. We have 6 RadioShacks here and I gave up after going to 3 of them and finding nothing even close to being right. I just ordered a bunch from Digikey.DatHak512 said:I'm sure you could just go to Radio Shack and grab a few replacements... as long as you know how to solder : ).
Radio Shack does not have much, and the so called help....well not soo good!Killer[MoB] said:RadioShack won't have the right values. We have 6 RadioShacks here and I gave up after going to 3 of them and finding nothing even close to being right. I just ordered a bunch from Digikey.
Have 2 in the same straits, one not worth repair (Slot A), the other is a Gateway OEM.rogue_jedi said:
"Radio Shack! You've got questions, we've got blank stares!"Mayhem33 said:
I remember when radio shack had parts and stuff. Now its can we sell you a cell phone, toy car, or some other mainstream buy any where items. they used to have some cool stuff you couldn't get any where else. Computer stores are starting to get that way as well, you want aStrikemaster said:"Radio Shack! You've got questions, we've got blank stares!"
How the mighty have fallen. When I was growing up in Baltimore, if you couldn't find a part between the "Shack", Baynesville Electronics or Lafayette Radio, it didn't exist or you didn't need it.
haha that reminds me of when i bought my monitor. I asked what the refresh rate was cuz it wasnt on the box or the sign. He starts reading the box, but reading OTHER "features" that I was aware of but not terribly interested in. So instead of buying my $500 monitor at best buy I went to Circuit City who had the proper information on the sign. well, not that I blame the kid, that's what happens when you're only willing to pay $8 an hour for interaction with your customers.Mayhem33 said:ask for help on an item and watch them read them box to you!! Press a little more and they try reading the box to you again in case you can't read or didn't get the first time.
circuit city sales people start at $9.50 actually, best buy i think is less than $8 starting lolFujiwara Takumi said:haha that reminds me of when i bought my monitor. I asked what the refresh rate was cuz it wasnt on the box or the sign. He starts reading the box, but reading OTHER "features" that I was aware of but not terribly interested in. So instead of buying my $500 monitor at best buy I went to Circuit City who had the proper information on the sign. well, not that I blame the kid, that's what happens when you're only willing to pay $8 an hour for interaction with your customers.
In too many cases they made the mistake of using low quality power supplies that were cheaper or came with a case. It's not a good thing to do when you're running the CPU all out 24/7. The power supplies just can't take it over time.Fujiwara Takumi said:anyway: topic relevance, i have not lost parts to folding, but what do you think is so poor with your power supplies that they keep failing?
Any way to boot BIOS flash? Might be able to recover that way.Scorpionjwp said:I just lost my dual slot 1 in the line of duty, it sucks when flashing a bios goes wrong.
But at least I can take the pair of 450mhz slot1 processors and put them into my netserver. Along with the memory that a folder sent me I can get this folding shortly, on a wireless internet connection.
you killed all those HDD's folding???rogue_jedi said:buncha hard drives:
coupla motherboards:
some dead PSUs:
side panels from dismantled cases:
yup yup yup.
edit: forgot to mention some things:
1. if you look at the image name on the HD pic, you'll see "324gb_of_crap.jpg". those are 12 27gb 5400RPM western digital hard drives. they all suck, and are all dead. if you want a go at fixing one we might be able to ship one (or more) to you.
2. the 6 motherboards are all dead due to caps/voltage circuit in general. really not cool, but... not much i can do (i can use a soldering iron, but i don't have the mosfets i think they need)
think thats it.
those aren't directly killed from folding. more along the lines of "they died so their host machine could fold"... our farm is built from machines that had components die in them at the school my dad runs the computers for. so without their deaths, the machines we have would not fold. well, they would... just not yet. working on getting the school running (again).BossNoodleKaboodle said:you killed all those HDD's folding???
