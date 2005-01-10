The new "died in the line of duty" thread

racercarl

Nov 16, 2003
482
Had one boxen die today, the caps in the motherboard are leaking, hangs up when trying to start in a different part everytime. :(

I wonder if the caps off my other dead motherboard will work, must check this out as it would be to easy of a fix :D
 
Strikemaster

Mar 29, 2001
1,264
Two more "cheesoid" PSUs went to the dump in the past week.

Power supplies may be the only thing you shouldn't skimp on for [H]ardFolder machines. No more PowMax or Deer for me.
 
BillR

BillR

Feb 17, 2002
18,545
Strikemaster said:
Two more "cheesoid" PSUs went to the dump in the past week.

Power supplies may be the only thing you shouldn't skimp on for [H]ardFolder machines. No more PowMax or Deer for me.
A quick pop into the PSU forum would probably be helpful. Back in the day bad PSUs were quite the topic in here.

Deer, POWmax are among the worst. Right now OCZ has become suspect as well.

They have a nice sticky in there with some good info.

Luck
 
Bodega

Feb 7, 2004
776
if i had the cash i'd get a PCPnC for every boxen.... *drool*

i might get a 510deluxe for my main rig, throw this enermax in a folding boxen thats using some shitty psu :rolleyes:
 
T-3

Mar 27, 2001
730
Lost one of my duallies :(
trying to get an rma from asus as we speak.

T-3
 
unhappy_mage

Jun 29, 2004
11,455
Well, I have a sort of a metaphysical loss that's currently leading to a really bad real loss.

My home folder (which is shared, and where the boxen copy their FAH* from) got nuked. Accidentaly, I think, but I still have to talk to dad about that... in the meantime, there's 25ish computers sitting there waiting to fold :( :( :( .

I sure hope I can get that back... shouldn't be hard, I just hope he hasn't changed his mind... he could at least told me that. Foo.


edit: look at my past history in FAH compared to the present... you can tell I'm missing 25 systems :(
 
antirush

Dec 1, 2004
344
Just as an aside newegg has a 250 watt sparkle for around 18 before shipping. It's at least from a pretty quality brand.
 
DatHak512

Jan 8, 2004
743
racercarl said:
Had one boxen die today, the caps in the motherboard are leaking, hangs up when trying to start in a different part everytime. :(

I wonder if the caps off my other dead motherboard will work, must check this out as it would be to easy of a fix :D
I'm sure you could just go to Radio Shack and grab a few replacements... as long as you know how to solder : ).
 
Killer[MoB]

Mar 2008
3,943
DatHak512 said:
I'm sure you could just go to Radio Shack and grab a few replacements... as long as you know how to solder : ).
RadioShack won't have the right values. We have 6 RadioShacks here and I gave up after going to 3 of them and finding nothing even close to being right. I just ordered a bunch from Digikey.
 
Mayhem33

Oct 12, 2004
1,204
Killer[MoB] said:
RadioShack won't have the right values. We have 6 RadioShacks here and I gave up after going to 3 of them and finding nothing even close to being right. I just ordered a bunch from Digikey.
Radio Shack does not have much, and the so called help....well not soo good!
I was in search of a circut writer and they all looked at me like I was from another planet.
They had no idea what it was, what it is for, if they had one! :eek:
Even when I was looking for speaker connections to go from a speaker wire to rca type of plug they were less than helpful.



 
racercarl

Nov 16, 2003
482
Well four of them are correct, the other stack which are all bulging are different. Murphy at work :D

Thanks for the site on the motherboard kits, will get in touch with them. and am checking out my fine soldering tips to see if replacing the four I have will get it back up, even if it is temporary.


 
Strikemaster

1,264
Mayhem33 said:
Radio Shack does not have much, and the so called help....well not soo good!

"Radio Shack! You've got questions, we've got blank stares!" :rolleyes:

How the mighty have fallen. When I was growing up in Baltimore, if you couldn't find a part between the "Shack", Baynesville Electronics or Lafayette Radio, it didn't exist or you didn't need it. :)

 
Mayhem33

Oct 12, 2004
1,204
Strikemaster said:
"Radio Shack! You've got questions, we've got blank stares!" :rolleyes:

How the mighty have fallen. When I was growing up in Baltimore, if you couldn't find a part between the "Shack", Baynesville Electronics or Lafayette Radio, it didn't exist or you didn't need it. :)

I remember when radio shack had parts and stuff. Now its can we sell you a cell phone, toy car, or some other mainstream buy any where items. they used to have some cool stuff you couldn't get any where else. Computer stores are starting to get that way as well, you want a
selection of cpu fans, or case fans for that matter and its...we don't have that! (PC Club for instance) Just for a little fun, ask for help on an item and watch them read them box to you!! Press a little more and they try reading the box to you again in case you can't read or didn't get the first time.
OK....I'm done now!



 
racercarl

Nov 16, 2003
482
Lost a power supply today, along with one of my UPS backups, :(

took longer to swap out the UPS to a good surge protector than the power supply,

Cost me about an hour of folding time for 21 boxes, :mad:

But we are back up to speed now, I love Idaho Power :rolleyes:
 
Scorpionjwp

Jul 14, 2004
2,094
I just lost my dual slot 1 in the line of duty, it sucks when flashing a bios goes wrong.

But at least I can take the pair of 450mhz slot1 processors and put them into my netserver. Along with the memory that a folder sent me I can get this folding shortly, on a wireless internet connection.
 
BakedON

2006
3,449
I lost a power supply the other day myself.... don't have the $$ to replace it until Thursday too..... one whole week with this boxen down. :mad:
just a p3 1.0 though.
 
marty9876

February 2006
4,905
My kid knocked a boxen onto the ground (not her fault, I had one boxen stacked on another) while running.

So now the old 3d video card don't seem to like life, the replacement I had laying around is a 2d doing some crazy resolution things, was locked at 640x480 on a 22" monitor via kvm. Now it reversed it's thinking and is at some super resolution > than 1280x1204. I dunno, scared to look.

The PCI slot the noc was in don't seem to work much anymore. Moved the nic over and seems to work.

But, I kept the overclock and it's folding so all is well!
 
rogue_jedi

Sep 6, 2002
4,822
buncha hard drives:

coupla motherboards:


some dead PSUs:

side panels from dismantled cases:


yup yup yup.


edit: forgot to mention some things:
1. if you look at the image name on the HD pic, you'll see "324gb_of_crap.jpg". those are 12 27gb 5400RPM western digital hard drives. they all suck, and are all dead. if you want a go at fixing one we might be able to ship one (or more) to you.
2. the 6 motherboards are all dead due to caps/voltage circuit in general. really not cool, but... not much i can do (i can use a soldering iron, but i don't have the mosfets i think they need)

think thats it.
 
Strikemaster

Mar 29, 2001
1,264
Only delayed the inevitable. Fan died, replaced it, PSU went toes-up a week later anyway. :(

Odd thing is, the sucka was on my "plywood blade" and had all the airflow it needed.

PowMax. Grrr... :mad:

Any leads on GOOD Mini-ATX (Emachine-style) PSU with some ass to 'em, drop a line.
 
FLECOM

FLECOM

Jun 27, 2001
15,634
hrmm, i have lost a lot of stuff recently :\

4x power supplies
4x IDE drives (mostly 10 & 20gb drives)
3x SCSI drive (9gb 10k)
1x AMI MegaRaid 428 scsi raid card
1x athlon 1.33ghz
1x athlon 1ghz
4 mobo's
2x sticks of 256mb ddr
1x stick of 256mb pc133
1x 17" LCD (for the f@h boxes, controller died :mad: )
1x dual gigabit blade for my accelar failed on me :(

oh and its time to replace the batteries in my SmarUPS 1400RM, SmartUPS 1400NET, 2x SmartUPS 1000NET and BackUPS PRO 1000NET... which is going to cost a few $$$'s :(

so thats 2x 12v 17ah SLA's and 10x 12v 12ah SLA's thats a few hundred bucks just in batteries :(

fricken piece of crap FP&L... dont let them fool you, it dosent stand for Florida Power & Light... its FSKING People & Loving it
 
Fujiwara Takumi

Jun 21, 2002
728
Mayhem33 said:
ask for help on an item and watch them read them box to you!! Press a little more and they try reading the box to you again in case you can't read or didn't get the first time.
haha that reminds me of when i bought my monitor. I asked what the refresh rate was cuz it wasnt on the box or the sign. He starts reading the box, but reading OTHER "features" that I was aware of but not terribly interested in. So instead of buying my $500 monitor at best buy I went to Circuit City who had the proper information on the sign. well, not that I blame the kid, that's what happens when you're only willing to pay $8 an hour for interaction with your customers.
 
FLECOM

FLECOM

Jun 27, 2001
15,634
Fujiwara Takumi said:
haha that reminds me of when i bought my monitor. I asked what the refresh rate was cuz it wasnt on the box or the sign. He starts reading the box, but reading OTHER "features" that I was aware of but not terribly interested in. So instead of buying my $500 monitor at best buy I went to Circuit City who had the proper information on the sign. well, not that I blame the kid, that's what happens when you're only willing to pay $8 an hour for interaction with your customers.
circuit city sales people start at $9.50 actually, best buy i think is less than $8 starting lol
 
Fujiwara Takumi

Jun 21, 2002
728
i know when i was working for HP at best buy i considered the money "ok" but basically horse shit, it was just something to do. These best buy punks kept trying to guess what i made, and just i know they were irritated with like i think i made 12 at the time. God forbid Im ever that desperate again, what a terrible job.

anyway: topic relevance, i have not lost parts to folding, but what do you think is so poor with your power supplies that they keep failing?
 
SmokeRngs

Aug 9, 2001
16,043
Fujiwara Takumi said:
anyway: topic relevance, i have not lost parts to folding, but what do you think is so poor with your power supplies that they keep failing?
In too many cases they made the mistake of using low quality power supplies that were cheaper or came with a case. It's not a good thing to do when you're running the CPU all out 24/7. The power supplies just can't take it over time.

 
FLECOM

FLECOM

Jun 27, 2001
15,634
and in some other cases your power in imported from a 3rd world country or something... lol...

no seriously 2 of my psu's were nice ones, that i was kinda irked died... the other two were crap and basically just a matter of time
 
kunsunoke

Sep 20, 2000
5,250
Scorpionjwp said:
I just lost my dual slot 1 in the line of duty, it sucks when flashing a bios goes wrong.

But at least I can take the pair of 450mhz slot1 processors and put them into my netserver. Along with the memory that a folder sent me I can get this folding shortly, on a wireless internet connection.
Any way to boot BIOS flash? Might be able to recover that way.
 
kunsunoke

Sep 20, 2000
5,250
I lost two recently - all due to a POS Antec 352 PSU.

1) One Athlon XP1700+ at 2 GHz and an Abit KX7-333RAID motherboard.
2) One Duron 750@850 and a Soyo K7VTA Pro motherboard.

Item 1) was replaced by another XP1700+ (a 1.5 v DLT3C, actually ;) and a refurb Asus A7V600-X.

Item 2) hasn't been replaced yet.

I almost lost my mainbox (A64 Winchester core 3200+ 2.5 GHz) thanks to a defective waterblock. Fortunately, all the parts still worked after I dried / cleaned them. That box just finished its first WU (400 step Tinker).
 
Scorpionjwp

Jul 14, 2004
2,094
I have been using cheap powersupplies lately to power my systems, I have only had one that failed lately.

But here is one for you and in a way this is not a cheap powersupply.
output 375w max.
+5v / 34A max
-12v/ 1A max
+12v/ 18A max
+3.3v/ 34A max
+5vsb/ 2A max

Autoranging output 50/60Hz
100-127/ 7.6A
200-240/ 3.8A

Now take this power supply module and X 3. This is the power for my quad xeon, it may suck if one of the power modules would go out and I have to replace it, because it is not cheap.

Oh by the way my HP netserver was not folding at the time my dual slot1 mb went out. The netserver was used for backup in case this would have happened.
 
BossNoodleKaboodle

Dec 6, 2004
1,818
rogue_jedi said:
buncha hard drives:

coupla motherboards:


some dead PSUs:

side panels from dismantled cases:


yup yup yup.


edit: forgot to mention some things:
1. if you look at the image name on the HD pic, you'll see "324gb_of_crap.jpg". those are 12 27gb 5400RPM western digital hard drives. they all suck, and are all dead. if you want a go at fixing one we might be able to ship one (or more) to you.
2. the 6 motherboards are all dead due to caps/voltage circuit in general. really not cool, but... not much i can do (i can use a soldering iron, but i don't have the mosfets i think they need)

think thats it.
you killed all those HDD's folding???
 
rogue_jedi

Sep 6, 2002
4,822
BossNoodleKaboodle said:
you killed all those HDD's folding???
those aren't directly killed from folding. more along the lines of "they died so their host machine could fold"... our farm is built from machines that had components die in them at the school my dad runs the computers for. so without their deaths, the machines we have would not fold. well, they would... just not yet. working on getting the school running (again).

gotta love that pic, though.
 
starhawk

Oct 4, 2004
8,909
rogue_jedi said:
<snip>
coupla motherboards:


<snip>

yup yup yup.


edit: forgot to mention some things:
1. if you look at the image name on the HD pic, you'll see "324gb_of_crap.jpg". those are 12 27gb 5400RPM western digital hard drives. they all suck, and are all dead. if you want a go at fixing one we might be able to ship one (or more) to you.
2. the 6 motherboards are all dead due to caps/voltage circuit in general. really not cool, but... not much i can do (i can use a soldering iron, but i don't have the mosfets i think they need)

think thats it.
i can fix those mobos quite likely... radio shacks in small towns are still useful, especially if you know already exactly what you are looking for ;)
... and there's always frooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooogle for when tha shack loses a wall.
 
BossNoodleKaboodle

Dec 6, 2004
1,818
I borged my dads machine but I'm worried about it since its a prescott. I won't even run it on my machine because I've got all my critical stuff on it. 100% continuous CPU usage is going to kill anything you run it on thats not air conditioned like crazy, and even then.
 
starhawk

Oct 4, 2004
8,909
pshaw... ran it constantly (well... nearly so) on a williamette core celery (no, i'm not kidding... the armpit of the armpit of intel's procs) on my old lappy... no major messups happened. you just shut it off for a bit when it starts lagging.
 
BossNoodleKaboodle

Dec 6, 2004
1,818
Celerons should run pretty cool. Having my 3.0E with 1GB of RAM chugging away 24/7 would be a recipe for disaster and high energy usage.

I've been thinking of getting something like a Mac Mini to fold on, or the new P3 933 box I'm in the process of ordering parts for.
 
starhawk

Oct 4, 2004
8,909
:rolleyes: you've never seen the old willies, eh?

they were the first p4's, s427 i think... but i could be wrong. either way, they were actually outperformed by tualatin core p3's of the same speed, even tho they had a smaller 0.13nm process.

now tack the celery's legendary (at least at this point) lack of performance and you'll see why i got fed up with that old heap real quick.
 
