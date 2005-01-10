The new "died in the line of duty" thread

Strikemaster said:



How the mighty have fallen. When I was growing up in Baltimore, if you couldn't find a part between the "Shack", Baynesville Electronics or Lafayette Radio, it didn't exist or you didn't need it.



"Radio Shack! You've got questions, we've got blank stares!"

I remember when radio shack had parts and stuff. Now its can we sell you a cell phone, toy car, or some other mainstream buy any where items. they used to have some cool stuff you couldn't get any where else. Computer stores are starting to get that way as well, you want aselection of cpu fans, or case fans for that matter and its...we don't have that! (PC Club for instance) Just for a little fun, ask for help on an item and watch them read them box to you!! Press a little more and they try reading the box to you again in case you can't read or didn't get the first time.OK....I'm done now!