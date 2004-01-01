The Lian Li Gallery

Here is my case. Nothing too special. I know the big mess of wires next to the power supply is bad, but I did hide some behind the motherboard tray and properly routed them through the case. The can fan wires are completely hidden! Wire hiding is much of a big thing for me, just wire management. Brownie points to those who can find "What is wrong with this picture?" on the computer. System Specifications: Athlon XP 2700+(2.171ghz) Corsair ValueSELECT PC3200 512mbs RAM DFI Lanparty NFII Ultra B Thermaltake Volcano 10+ Philips DVD-ROM/CD-RW combo Drive Generic 48x CD-ROM Floppy Drive My modded PSX ports Painted Black Vantex Nexus 101 Seagate 20gb 7200rpm Western Digital 120gb 7200rpm Western Digital 160gb 7200rpm Sapphire Atlantis Radeon 9600 Pro Ultimate Maxtor Promise Ultra133 TX2 IDE controller Sound Blaster Live! X-Gamer Antec TruePower 430watt