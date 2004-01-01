The Lian Li Gallery

Discussion in 'Case Mod Gallery' started by Alexia, Jan 1, 2004.

    Alexia

    Here is my case. Nothing too special. I know the big mess of wires next to the power supply is bad, but I did hide some behind the motherboard tray and properly routed them through the case. The can fan wires are completely hidden! Wire hiding is much of a big thing for me, just wire management.

    Brownie points to those who can find "What is wrong with this picture?" on the computer.

    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]

    System Specifications:
    Athlon XP 2700+(2.171ghz)
    Corsair ValueSELECT PC3200 512mbs RAM
    DFI Lanparty NFII Ultra B
    Thermaltake Volcano 10+
    Philips DVD-ROM/CD-RW combo Drive
    Generic 48x CD-ROM
    Floppy Drive
    My modded PSX ports
    Painted Black Vantex Nexus 101
    Seagate 20gb 7200rpm
    Western Digital 120gb 7200rpm
    Western Digital 160gb 7200rpm
    Sapphire Atlantis Radeon 9600 Pro Ultimate
    Maxtor Promise Ultra133 TX2 IDE controller
    Sound Blaster Live! X-Gamer
    Antec TruePower 430watt
     
    RedLava

    hey kazuo where did you get those fan grills that on the top panel of you case
     
    jwill

    Thaddy

    Alexia, I see a floppy drive but no IDE cable?
     
    jwill

    Alexia

    Brownie point for you!

    Two left. :p
     
    Thaddy

    How about some hints, what picture can we find them in?
     
    Alexia

    The first picture is the best for understanding what is wrong with something on the front. Probably the hardest to figure out.

    The second picture has a close up of the expansion cards, ATI card, IDE card, sound card.
     
    Thaddy

    Hmmm, I'm stumped!!
     
    Alexia

    No IDE cable hooked up to the IDE controller card. The drive is currently disconnected for RMA again. The Nexus isn't even hooked up. :rolleyes:
     
    kazuo

    yep, it's from aqua-computer but i still don't like the color of the v2a. it doesn't really fit to the lian li aluminium

    hopefully i got my lasercut grill made of lian li aluminium within the next 2 weeks
     
    Thaddy

    All the LL's look nice guys! I just got mine in the other day and I'm still making some adjustments. For now I'm just cutting out the exaust grill and fitting an extra drive bay cover over my Sunbeam. I'll have pics when she's finished:)
     
    Sgt.Igneri

    rayman2k2

    how much did the cooling system set you back? and how big is it?
     
    Hapless

    $150, and it was, um, big. But its been parted out now (its ultra-megapowerful pump is still for sale, hint hint)
     
    snowwie

    an iwaki?

    what model?

    and how you cut out the alu panels like that?
     
    Hapless

    an Iwaki WMD-30RZ-220. 4.4 gal/min and 36ft head. For the panels, cut carefully with a dremel (cutting wheels and drill bits).
     
    snowwie

    man, if it wasn't the american motor model, or 220v, I would probably consider getting it, but that may be overkill for a small wc loop. It sure is a really powerful pump.

    and really nice job on the artwork on the alu panels, very nice
     
    Hapless

    It is 220v, it comes with a 110 -> 220 converter. there's no such thing as overkill.

    thanks about the panels
     
    Thaddy

    Just got her up and running with my new Ultra's:D


    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]
     
    HCLPfan

    ATi_Loyalist: Very nice work on the dragon!
     
    jwill

    slightlyhuman

    two pages

    HERE


    LMK what you guys think
     
    NewShockerGuy

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]


    -Nigel
     
    StupidGreen

    THAT IS AWESOME. please please please do a wtiye up on your lcd mod!
     
    EvoHock

    bump

    Let's see some more lili's!!!

    My PC65 came in the mail a few days ago but I won't be moving my system into it until I order a few more things (it's gunna be badass), but for now let's see some more rigs.
     
    spencers

    Awesome Derrick!
     
    Prim3

    [​IMG]
     
    Dillusion

    prim3 .... the bottom of your house is red, specifically the carpet
     
    kill_emma

    wow that was random.

    @prim3 what is that on your window?
     
    Finsta

    Looks like a Lemming from the game Lemmings.:D
     
    White Mike

    I dont know where ive been since i started building my first computer (about a year ago) but where in the world can i get one of these lcds that are playing tv some of you have in your 3.5 bays? I WANT ONE NOW :)
     
    Prim3

    That thing on my window is a custom decal. I changed I flipped it around now and it looks a bit better.

    Also, yes the bottom of my house is red... More of a moroon color though.
     
    ch0s3npimp

    EnderW

    Cool, but pretty impractical... I'd rather have that screen in my car.
     
    Thaddy

    Yeah same here. Also, I hope that guy is backing up as we speak, because that sub is gonna shake the arms right off his poor HDD:(
     
    kronchev

    equiliberium! hells YES!

    but I would rather have it in my car...I can already watch movies on my computer ;)
     
    s10010001

    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    dont mind the missing bay, its been replaced since the pic..


    damm i need o update my pics, there soo old....
     
    kill_emma

    @|(illa Bee -- i can see you like stock cases ;)
     
    s10010001

    I hope you being sarcastic, its so hard to tell online you know:rolleyes:

    HAHAHAHiv dont a lot more to it since these pics.. I need to get the pics up loaded
     
