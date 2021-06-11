Anyone ever get this error while updating windows 7 or updating in general?



0x8007001F - 0x20006

The Installation Failed in the SAFE_OS Phase with an error during REPLICATE_OC operation



I decided to update my last desktop running windows 7 x64 pro. The 10 update seemed to work just fine after the downloads and first reboot, but then I get the message after it restores my original OS:



0x8007001F - 0x20006

The Installation Failed in the SAFE_OS Phase with an error during REPLICATE_OC operation



I did go through and update every driver as some suggested on a google search. I also ran sfc /scannow and it found no errors. I also disconnected any usb devices except for the usb flash drive with the win10 20H2. I ran setup from within windows 7. Not sure what else to try. It is an old mobo 10+ years with only a duo cpu and 8 gigs of ram. I manly use it to store all my music and other files on the 4TB drive. I do have Eset Internet Security and Malwarebytes running, but I've updated other laptops with those running with no issues.



My next try is to unplug the cat5 cable so there is no internet access while upgrading.