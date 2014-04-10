The Evil Within

Okay I take back everything I said. The trailer is terrible doesnt do the game an ounce of justice. Spent 45min watching actual gameplay and its amazing. Freaky as hell (seriously it will give some people nightmares) and the gameplay looked like Dark Souls level of getting your ass kicked tough. This guy in the gameplay vid is headshotting zombies and they're losing chunks from their skulls and still keep coming. Zombie knocks you down and smashes your head and youre dead. Every confrontation seems to be a struggle, fight to the death where you have to shoot them many times or smash them with an axe and burn them to make sure theyre dead. Every moment feels like you are seconds away from being insta-killed when something jumps out and grabs you from behind. There's also scavenging in typical Bethesda fashion, you're scrounging for and conserving ammo, there's crafting.



I figured this would just be a haunted house version of Dishonored but no. This game is hardcore. And it was PS4 gameplay I saw so I cant wait to see it running on PC. I was completely sucked in by the gameplay, and I normally dont care for horror movies.



There was a point where he's looking around the room, its dark and there's moonlight illuminating the curtains, then.. a silhouette of a woman behind the curtain, and.. actually I'm not even going to spoil it but it was unnerving. A bunch of other "WTF" moments that will cause people to bomb their shorts



This game looks like it has brass big ones, serious asskick gameplay. True nextgen horror survival. And god help anyone that plays on Oculus Rift when they find themselves eyeball to eyeball with the ghoul.