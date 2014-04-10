The Evil Within

Other than what looks like they're using the same tired old DirectX 9 engine seen in Skyrim (and dumbing it down to the lowest common denominator-- consoles), the game has me hooked. I've been looking forward to a new survival horror game in a long while that isn't part of the Resident Evil or Silent Hill series.
 
jaguax said:
I'm really hoping that's last gen console footage, because that looks terrible.
I'm pretty sure everything they have been showing so far has been on the Xbox 360 version.

Can't see the video at work, but is it still letterboxed? I'd be disappointed, but it wouldn't stop me from buying this game.
 
This game uses id Tech 5.

I swear it looked better than this in earlier videos. eek
 
djoye said:
This game uses id Tech 5.

I swear it looked better than this in earlier videos. eek
I was told this was the 360 version, and that the TGS video from a while back is the PC version. However, looking at both the TGS and PAX East video, they don't look different at all.
 
Xinmosni said:
Shinji Mikami has my money, as always. Thanks for posting this
You're welcome.

octoberasian said:
You should check out Outlast. It's on Steam as well and is a great survival horror game although it does go to the extreme of having no combat, you must run and hide.
 
I honestly could care less whether it's current gen or next, the vibe looks very nice.
 
Following today's announcement that Resident Evil creator Shinji Mikami's upcoming horror game The Evil Within had gone gold, publisher Bethesda has now revealed the game's recommended PC system specifications.

Recommended PC system specifications:
64-bit Windows 7/Windows 8
i7 with four-plus cores
4 GB RAM
50 GB of hard drive space (50 GB needed for install, but game will actually only take up around 41 GB of hard drive space, Bethesda says)
GeForce GTX 670 or equivalent with 4 GB of VRAM
High-speed internet connection
Steam account

You may be able to run The Evil Within if your computer has specs below what's recommended, but in that case, Bethesda says that it "cannot guarantee optimal performance." In any case, you should plan to have 4 GB of VRAM, Bethesda added.

Bethesda also today announced the install sizes for the console versions of The Evil Within.
Xbox One -- 40 GB
PlayStation 4 -- 40 GB
PlayStation 3 -- 7 GB
Xbox 360 -- 7 GB (game must be installed to HDD or a USB 2.0 or higher flash drive)
 
Revdarian said:
On Neogaf a Bethesda rep is confirming the 4GB VRAM deal, saying that you may try to play it with only 2GB but it is not recommended, because it pretty much doesn't have low end options on PC, just high end
that's crazy...the vast majority of people don't have 4GB cards and Nvidia is only a week removed from offering these cards at all...the graphics don't look that great to warrant the hefty requirements and the early buzz on the game is also lukewarm...sounds like another Dead Rising 3 PC
 
Revdarian said:
Nice. Wonder if Fallout 4 will be the same. Just grabbed a shiny new MSI GTX970, probably grab a second to SLI before Witcher 3.

Although, honestly, looking at the PAX trailer again, The Evil Within's graphics seem to be right out of 2008, like Fallout 3 vanilla game level of graphics. There must be something we're missing. Or maybe the gameplay is just something extraordinary.
 
DPI said:
Not everyone is a good artist.
 
DPI said:
The graphics look good for IdTech5

cwcncd.gif
 
the id Tech 5 engine sure takes up a lot of space...RAGE at 25GB and this at 40+GB...
 
Okay I take back everything I said. The trailer is terrible doesnt do the game an ounce of justice. Spent 45min watching actual gameplay and its amazing. Freaky as hell (seriously it will give some people nightmares) and the gameplay looked like Dark Souls level of getting your ass kicked tough. This guy in the gameplay vid is headshotting zombies and they're losing chunks from their skulls and still keep coming. Zombie knocks you down and smashes your head and youre dead. Every confrontation seems to be a struggle, fight to the death where you have to shoot them many times or smash them with an axe and burn them to make sure theyre dead. Every moment feels like you are seconds away from being insta-killed when something jumps out and grabs you from behind. There's also scavenging in typical Bethesda fashion, you're scrounging for and conserving ammo, there's crafting.

I figured this would just be a haunted house version of Dishonored but no. This game is hardcore. And it was PS4 gameplay I saw so I cant wait to see it running on PC. I was completely sucked in by the gameplay, and I normally dont care for horror movies.

There was a point where he's looking around the room, its dark and there's moonlight illuminating the curtains, then.. a silhouette of a woman behind the curtain, and.. actually I'm not even going to spoil it but it was unnerving. A bunch of other "WTF" moments that will cause people to bomb their shorts

This game looks like it has brass big ones, serious asskick gameplay. True nextgen horror survival. And god help anyone that plays on Oculus Rift when they find themselves eyeball to eyeball with the ghoul.
 
Knew the game was going to be at least 50GB big, Wolfenstein was like 40GB which I thought was bullshit, ID Tech 5 is really a disappointing engine, graphics look horrible and yet the files are uncompressed... what a joke.

Not going to be surprised if the texture popping will be present in this game because of the poor coding of the engine as well.
 
every preview I've read on early builds gives it at best average marks...unless they made some drastic changes I'm not optimistic about this game (and I love horror)
 
polonyc2 said:
Most of those were from older builds. I've been hearing some good things about it from people who love survival horror and have had some hands on time with it.

This is PC gameplay, it'll give you an idea of how the game plays.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GPeM1JUc8pk

He was playing the game on easy, on hard setting it'll be a good challenge. Also, they change the monster and loot randomly every time you die. So replaying the same level will play out differently each time.
 
The 4GB deal is because of iD Tech 5's MegaTexture and the fact that some chapters are open levels+ no low quality assets at all stated by the Bethesda rep, the Open lvls are exactly what Carmack said iD Tech 5 shouldn't be used on...

All in all i will wait for performance reviews on this one to see if it should be a PC or PS4 purchase.


edit to add:
They are not gonna post minimum settings because "reasons" ...
 
polonyc2 said:
Well I know what I saw in the gameplay stream, and I couldn't stop watching - watched the entire thing, about 45 minutes and I normally don't last more than a few minutes in any gameplay vid. Fantastic atmosphere. The difficulty of the monsters reminded of dark souls as I mentioned.

So, yeah, "wait for reviews" is good common sense but I saw plenty to be optimistic about. Maybe I'm just a sucker for exploration oriented games that are oozing with dread. And mechanics like not being able to just rush into a room guns blazing (you'll die quickly) but having to sneak around, peak around corners... are nice touches.
 
I need to watch more of this game over the weekend. The early press on it seemed really good.
 
Holy crap at those requirements...especially the install size and graphics card. While the game looks good, it still looks pretty "last gen" to me.
I have the hardware to play it, but I'm wondering if this is a poorly optimized mess after seeing those.
 
That recommended 4 GB Vram is disappointing considering how the game looks. Hope it still runs smooth on my 3GB card though.
 
Skunt said:
Ofcourse it will. 3GB will be fine and I doubt one will even be able to tell the diff between whatever texture settings keep it under 3GB versus what makes it hit 4GB. Don't get me wrong I think it's cool that we're being the option in PC games to utilize settings that use a stupid amount of VRAM (Shadow of Mordor, 6GB, wtf) but 3GB cards will be fine.

I am pumped for this game. So creepy its going to make the first Dead Space seem like Super Mario World by comparison.

Hi-res screenshot. Seems like the gore is going to be bananas in this thing.

31314_2_1.jpg
 
Skunt said:
You realize games will use your system ram too right? You probably have close to 6-7gigs of VRAM for gaming. And the graphics look amazing.. esp that first GIF.. Wow..
 
95% of PC gamers don&#8217;t have these required specs. These requirements are absolutely unrealistic, Bethesda seriously needs to comment on this and figure something out.

You have to laugh at this. 4GB VRAM is the most idiotic thing I have seen in PC gaming. It is PR disaster. Mt GTX780Ti cannot run this? Really? Bye bye sale of game...

Pre-order cancelled. My SLI 780ti setup doesn&#8217;t meet the recommended specs :\
 
For all that it all comes down to the gameplay for me. I hope it's good.
 
EQ2 launched with insane "recommended" specs for the day, but at least they listed "minimum" specs as well.

Just based on the fact they wont give "minimum" specs I'd be cautious on this one. That and the VRAM recommendation.
 
Mortuus said:
95% of PC gamers dont have these required specs. These requirements are absolutely unrealistic, Bethesda seriously needs to comment on this and figure something out.

You have to laugh at this. 4GB VRAM is the most idiotic thing I have seen in PC gaming. It is PR disaster. Mt GTX780Ti cannot run this? Really? Bye bye sale of game...

i suspect it's only gonna get worse over time...
lazy console port from ps4/xbone... NIGHTMARE
 
I was planning on replacing my dual SLI GTX 460s with GTX 660s with 2 gigs.

Does two SLI 2GB cards meet the requirement?

Dont know if my SLI 460s will run it. Probably not, but the game will be cheaper when I upgrade. win.
 
griff30 said:
I was planning on replacing my dual SLI GTX 460s with GTX 660s with 2 gigs.

Does two SLI 2GB cards meet the requirement?

Technically, no. When you SLI, it does not double the available VRAM. So you still only have 2GB at your disposal.
 
Viper87227 said:
That answers whether or not I'll buy the game.

Ill wait till terabit memory VRAM is standard and the game will be a good old game and free.
 
