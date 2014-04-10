Simmonz
May 14, 2008
2,506
I'm pretty sure everything they have been showing so far has been on the Xbox 360 version.I'm really hoping that's last gen console footage, because that looks terrible.
This game uses id Tech 5.
I swear it looked better than this in earlier videos. eek
Shinji Mikami has my money, as always. Thanks for posting this
Other than what looks like they're using the same tired old DirectX 9 engine seen in Skyrim (and dumbing it down to the lowest common denominator-- consoles), the game has me hooked. I've been looking forward to a new survival horror game in a long while that isn't part of the Resident Evil or Silent Hill series.
On Neogaf a Bethesda rep is confirming the 4GB VRAM deal, saying that you may try to play it with only 2GB but it is not recommended, because it pretty much doesn't have low end options on PC, just high end
Although, honestly, looking at the PAX trailer again, The Evil Within's graphics seem to be right out of 2008, like Fallout 3 vanilla game level of graphics. There must be something we're missing. Or maybe the gameplay is just something extraordinary.
every preview I've read on early builds gives it at best average marks...unless they made some drastic changes I'm not optimistic about this game (and I love horror)
That recommended 4 GB Vram is disappointing considering how the game looks. Hope it still runs smooth on my 3GB card though.
95% of PC gamers dont have these required specs. These requirements are absolutely unrealistic, Bethesda seriously needs to comment on this and figure something out.
You have to laugh at this. 4GB VRAM is the most idiotic thing I have seen in PC gaming. It is PR disaster. Mt GTX780Ti cannot run this? Really? Bye bye sale of game...
Pre-order cancelled. My SLI 780ti setup doesnt meet the recommended specs :\
I was planning on replacing my dual SLI GTX 460s with GTX 660s with 2 gigs.
Does two SLI 2GB cards meet the requirement?
Dont know if my SLI 460s will run it. Probably not, but the game will be cheaper when I upgrade. win.
Technically, no. When you SLI, it does not double the available VRAM. So you still only have 2GB at your disposal.