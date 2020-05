My buddy and I both picked this up on Saturday and put in about 3 hours. Love it!!!



The game is a lot like H1Z1 only with more of a melee focus. The melee is fast paced "rock, paper, scissors" because you can swing, block, or push to break an opponents block. Can play 1-man or 2-man. The matches are limited to 20 minutes and push everyone to the center of the map where there is an arena.



Pros:

The price is right ($13.50)

Runs smooth

Lots of feature - if you die then you can spectate your partner and if you both die then you can spectate other players, you can set your skins and perks in the main menu

Epic fights - we were involved in, and witnessed some epic 2v2 fights to win the match. There appears to be a high skill ceiling and lots of different effective Tier 2/3 weapons which made for interesting and unique battles



Cons:

FPS appears to be limited to 60FPS

There are some known bugs they are working on but I haven't encountered any yet