The BIG 1L PC Upgrade HP Elite Mini 600 G9 Project TinyMiniMicro

erek
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 8,754
Interesting Micro-PC
"We rekindle Project TinyMiniMicro with the HP Elite Mini 600 G9. This system utilizes a 12th Gen Intel Core "Alder Lake" processor. Our unit has an Intel Core i7-12700T 35W TDP processor, DDR5 memory, PCIe Gen4 for NVMe storage, and more. This is a cool desktop PC today and a potential #homelab node in the future."
Source:
Source: https://www.servethehome.com/hp-eli...ed-hp-returns-to-project-tinyminimicro-intel/
