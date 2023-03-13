The BIG 1L PC Upgrade HP Elite Mini 600 G9 Project TinyMiniMicro

erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
8,754
Interesting Micro-PC

"We rekindle Project TinyMiniMicro with the HP Elite Mini 600 G9. This system utilizes a 12th Gen Intel Core "Alder Lake" processor. Our unit has an Intel Core i7-12700T 35W TDP processor, DDR5 memory, PCIe Gen4 for NVMe storage, and more. This is a cool desktop PC today and a potential #homelab node in the future."

HP-Elite-Mini-600-G9-USB-Flex-and-Second-Cover-Out.jpg


Source:


Source: https://www.servethehome.com/hp-eli...ed-hp-returns-to-project-tinyminimicro-intel/
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top