The best gaming mouse EVER is back

What made it so special? Genuinely curious, I only got into PC gaming a few years ago.
I'd have to say its the combination of weight, size, DPI level and solid construction. I've had mice that went up to 3000 dpi, way to jittery for me. I have an original MX518 but my favorite is my MX500, there is a difference in how they move on the screen, I've tested this many times. Both are still rockin after 15+ years. You really have to use it for awhile to understand. I used to play online FPS games a lot. I've tried many different mice over the years, none compared. At one point a new MX500 was going for 300$ after they quit making them. Hopefully the new ones are as good.What made it so special? Genuinely curious, I only got into PC gaming a few years ago.
For me it is purely the shape. For me it's perfection, I've tried many popular mice, Zowie EC-1A and EC-2A is perhaps closest competitor I've found that also is a bit of a favorite among CS pros but it wasn't as good as MX518 either, mostly it doesn't have nearly as good grip due the carvings on the MX518, it's literally the most easy mouse to lift due the carvings on both left and right side, with very minimal effort it can be lifted. I can literally use this mouse for the whole day without feeling like I've used my hand at all. Other mice it hasn't been the case so far and I've tried many of the popular ones from Zowie, Steelseries, Logitech, Roccat, Razer, Mionix, Corsair etc. I always went back to the MX due the shape as everything else I found always something which felt off in comparison.What made it so special? Genuinely curious, I only got into PC gaming a few years ago.
at is time it was the absolut best mouse around the block.What made it so special? Genuinely curious, I only got into PC gaming a few years ago.
That seems ridiculous, but then again I've never used one.At one point a new MX500 was going for 300$ after they quit making them
I have noticed my hand feeling sore a lot more recently with my current mouse. I need to find one that fits my hand betterFor me it is purely the shape. For me it's perfection, I've tried many popular mice, Zowie EC-1A and EC-2A is perhaps closest competitor I've found that also is a bit of a favorite among CS pros but it wasn't as good as MX518 either, mostly it doesn't have nearly as good grip due the carvings on the MX518, it's literally the most easy mouse to lift due the carvings on both left and right side, with very minimal effort it can be lifted. I can literally use this mouse for the whole day without feeling like I've used my hand at all.
Got any info on this? or just a 'feeling'?at is time it was the absolut best mouse around the block.
it has an unbeatable linary accelerations curve
However this is not an "real" mx518. This is a new mouse made to look like it and then branded as one. but the guts are still different afaik
The new mouse has the newest, best sensor available.Got any info on this? or just a 'feeling'?
I guess a lot of people find it too difficult to turn off mouse acceleration in the Windows Control Panel?The new mouse has the newest, best sensor available.
The old one had the best sensor at the time. And it was at a point where a lot of new mice were coming out with higher dpi sensors, but most of them had acceleration (which is bad).
Remember that mouse preference often depends on your grip. There's nothing truly special about this mouse, it was just well made, with good specs, at a fair price. MX5xx is probably best for people that prefer a claw grip instead of resting their palm that some of the more current designs have accommodated. You can do any grip with any mouse, but finding one that suits your style will help if you are playing multiplayer fps.What made it so special? Genuinely curious, I only got into PC gaming a few years ago.
Right, I'm not going to run out and buy it just because random people on the internet say its the best. I'm looking for a new mouse and was curious why this one was so good.Remember that mouse preference often depends on your grip. There's nothing truly special about this mouse, it was just well made, with good specs, at a fair price. MX5xx is probably best for people that prefer a claw grip instead of resting their palm that some of the more current designs have accommodated. You can do any grip with any mouse, but finding one that suits your style will help if you are playing multiplayer fps.
At the time it came out, the thing was somewhat revolutionary. No mouse had that kind of shape or a sensor that good. Logitech was also ahead of other companies on its software. MS has it built into the OS, but it didn't offer the same level of control. Ergonomically, I much preferred the MX5xx series to anything else that was out at the time. Today, I think there are better designs ergonomically speaking. So I have no interest in revisiting mice I stopped using years ago for various reasons.Right, I'm not going to run out and buy it just because random people on the internet say its the best. I'm looking for a new mouse and was curious why this one was so good.
No, it's not the same, it's a flaw in the sensor. When you move faster it doesn't track as well causing an acceleration effect similar to what that setting does. But you can't turn it off because it's caused by the sensor being inaccurate. And they can't really adjust for it because it can vary based on the surface and DPI.I guess a lot of people find it too difficult to turn off mouse acceleration in the Windows Control Panel?
I guess a lot of people find it too difficult to turn off mouse acceleration in the Windows Control Panel?
I didn't realize that some sensors - and pretty much all laser sensors - have acceleration essentially built in to the sensor (intentional or not, it's not something you can't turn off)No, it's not the same, it's a flaw in the sensor. When you move faster it doesn't track as well causing an acceleration effect similar to what that setting does. But you can't turn it off because it's caused by the sensor being inaccurate. And they can't really adjust for it because it can vary based on the surface and DPI.
I agree. Glad to see other who realize this. Do you know were I could get the original blue version from?Ahh... was hoping to see a return of the original Razer Diamondback, not that disappointing version that was released a couple years ago. My Blue Plasma D'back is still going strong. Best mouse ever, IMO.
It's not surprising. Most people don't know much about the hardware and a lot of false information gets spread around.I didn't realize that some sensors - and pretty much all laser sensors - have acceleration essentially built in to the sensor (intentional or not, it's not something you can't turn off)
My 17yr old CS/Overwatch player is an expert on all things mice and I figured that since I had a quality mouse that I liked (Roccat Tyon), I was good.
But, I've been unhappy with my accuracy the last few years and just chalked it up to getting older.
Nope, it's stealthy mouse acceleration that I didn't know I had going on,
Now I'm dismayed to find that just about all the mice with "perfect" sensors have only 2 side buttons and the mice with all the cool extra buttons have crappy sensors.
I feel like I'm taking crazy pills for not realizing this...
I got really lucky with my find of a new Blue Plasma D'back. It was on a shelf at an outlet store a few years ago. Still sealed in its unopened box. I couldn't believe it and bought it as soon as I saw it. Paid $75. Only other place I've seen original D'backs is eBay, every once in a while.I agree. Glad to see other who realize this. Do you know were I could get the original blue version from?
There are already some good answers to this but no one has provided a context.What made it so special?...
They had lag, I had the best Logitech Wireless mouse and the moment I switched back to wired, I can tell you the wireless was laggy. (MX1000)A lot of people still think all wireless mice have lag because they used some cheap wireless mouse that had lag. Logitech even attached a fake wire to a wireless mouse and had professional gamers test them side by side and they said the one without the fake wire had more lag.
This is exactly what I'm saying. The mx series isn't even for gaming.They had lag, I had the best Logitech Wireless mouse and the moment I switched back to wired, I can tell you the wireless was laggy. (MX1000)
Anyway, on topic, the best mouse I have ever used is the original G9 Laser Logitech mouse, Still with me to this day (its a lot dustier in the photo, than in person...) :
View attachment 144162
EDIT, I bought this brand new in 2007.
Yes, that explains more than just preference. I used ball mice in grade school and they were awful with dirt and grime.Hope this helps answer your question.
The last time I saw these on Amazon they were $150 LOLThe legend returns. Both of mine still work.
It....Just....Works!What made it so special? Genuinely curious, I only got into PC gaming a few years ago.
To be honest, I hope that doesn't ruin it. I'd rather they left it alone.The new mouse has the newest, best sensor available.
The old one had the best sensor at the time. And it was at a point where a lot of new mice were coming out with higher dpi sensors, but most of them had acceleration (which is bad).
Back in 2002 or so the MX series was their top of the line series, before they started calling all 'gamer' stuff the G series. Later they MX remained top of the line with pricey and sometimes excessive features, while the G series became Logitech's gamer offering (think of MX of this era as the fat heavy luxury sedan vs the sports car G series).The mx series isn't even for gaming.
I used the MX1000 because they gave it to me as a replacement for one of their discontinued wireless gaming mice. I don't remember the model number, but it didn't lag like MX1000 they gave me.Back in 2002 or so the MX series was their top of the line series, before they started calling all 'gamer' stuff the G series. Later they MX remained top of the line with pricey and sometimes excessive features, while the G series became Logitech's gamer offering (think of MX of this era as the fat heavy luxury sedan vs the sports car G series).
Nvidia and AMD are not the only ones who change their marketing nomenclature every few years.
I always figured some people could get used to playing fps with acceleration, but I never wanted to invest the extra time. I want the aim to move exactly the same regardless of how fast I move the mouse. To this day I still go into my mouse settings and disable acceleration before playing an fps.My 0.20 cents about acceleration, yes MX518 is known to have some degree of acceleration which obviously the new sensor doesn't have. But acceleration isn't to blame for poor aiming skills, it's about muscle memory, you can become used to it. There is even quite a few Quake pros who uses acceleration and trust me those players have godlike aim, just watch Rocket Jump Ninja's reviews on YouTube for a good example
I belong to those who still uses acceleration as a former UT player so I can do both slow and very quick movements (+ it's more convenient to use while in Windows to get larger mouse movement with less hand movement needed as I prefer a bit lower sens but dislike large arm movements again and want to move mostly the wrist). IMO it's just about what you've gotten used to. If I turn it off my aim will be off and would take a while to adjust.