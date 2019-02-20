The best gaming mouse EVER is back

There are already some good answers to this but no one has provided a context.Rewind back to the mid/late 90's, when the mouse had a ball and 2 rollers on 2 axis inside. These worked well enough but the mechanical rollers would frequently get dirty and cause the pointer to move erratically, usually when trying to avoid a facefull of flak cannon in Unreal Tournament or Quake 2 - you had to clean them all the time.Along came optical sensors which eliminated that problem and they worked well enough - except for gaming because many of those early sensors would geek out while trying to snap headshot or other fast twitchy moves, causing the pointer to move erratically - I think by now it's happening in UT04, CSS or something.Here's where the the MX510 comes in, and saved us all from dirty mouseballs and lost and confused sensors by providing us finally with a responsive and accurate tracking sensor under non-office-use conditions (twitchy FPS games!!). Later came the MX518 which many consider the perfected version with a better sensor. Personally I recall preferring the 510 sensor over the 518, but I couldn't tell you why...As well as the excellent sensor, the 510 and 518 had that awesome shape that was perfect for medium/large hands, and 'palm grip' style players... Oh - and extra buttons that other mice normally weren't providing at that time (clickable mousewheel, 2 thumb buttons!!).So this is how it was in the mid 2000's. Nowadays it is pretty standard to have tons of buttons and superfast accurate sensors with minimal smoothing or assistance or acceleration. There are many more styles and options to suit anyone's taste and a handful of very good sensors on the market that are lightyears ahead of that old MX510.But the love still exists... and that is why people will tell you the MX510/518 were the best because at a time when mice had balls, they were.Hope this helps answer your question.