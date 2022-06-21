The Balls on Intel...

Lakados

Feb 3, 2014
5,689
So Intel managed a while back to get the EU's 2009 $1.2B anti-trust fine thrown out
https://www.reuters.com/technology/intel-wins-appeal-against-12-bln-eu-antitrust-fine-2022-01-26/
https://www.theregister.com/2022/01/27/intel_eu_antitrust_fine/

So here's how you know they have a pair on them since they already paid it and the EU courts threw it out, they want the interest back from that $1.2B, which comes out to a tidy $625 million.
https://www.theregister.com/2022/06/20/intel_antitrust_eu/
 
Tim

Tim

May 4, 2000
4,886
Good, because the EU makes a habit out of fining companies as a means of "taxation" to make up for budget shortfalls. Maybe they'll think twice before their next round of fines...
 
pillagenburn

pillagenburn

Oct 3, 2006
1,205
Tim said:
Good, because the EU makes a habit out of fining companies as a means of "taxation" to make up for budget shortfalls. Maybe they'll think twice before their next round of fines...
Both of these entities need to go out of business.
 
ManofGod

ManofGod

Oct 4, 2007
12,629
Tim said:
Good, because the EU makes a habit out of fining companies as a means of "taxation" to make up for budget shortfalls. Maybe they'll think twice before their next round of fines...
Regardless, we know for a fact that Intel was anti competitive and attempted many, many ways to get AMD shut down in those anti competitive practices. Oh well, guess a lot of folks would rather we pay $1800 for an 8 core processor in 2022.
 
