The Balls on Intel...

So Intel managed a while back to get the EU's 2009 $1.2B anti-trust fine thrown out
https://www.reuters.com/technology/intel-wins-appeal-against-12-bln-eu-antitrust-fine-2022-01-26/
https://www.theregister.com/2022/01/27/intel_eu_antitrust_fine/
So here's how you know they have a pair on them since they already paid it and the EU courts threw it out, they want the interest back from that $1.2B, which comes out to a tidy $625 million.
https://www.theregister.com/2022/06/20/intel_antitrust_eu/
https://www.theregister.com/2022/06/20/intel_antitrust_eu/