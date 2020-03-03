Test Drive Unlimited 3

GamesBeat: The acquisitions you made in 2018 and 2019, was that the ramp leading to this?



Clerc: We bought five companies. But they represent eight studios. One of the companies, RaceWard in Italy, we have a stake in the company that we could raise in the months and years to come to have a majority. All of the studios have an identity and some specificities when it comes to the games that they’re able and willing to develop. Those are eight teams with some passion and some expertise in some fields.



I’ll give you the company names and studios they have. The first company is KT Racing, Kylotonn. They’re based in Paris and Lyon. They’re specialized in racing. They’re doing off-road racing with WRC (World Championship Rally), and they’re doing two-wheel racing with Isle of Man TT. They’re currently working on our biggest project by far, which is the next Test Drive Unlimited game.​

In an interview with VentureBeat, Nacon Head of Publishing Benoit Clerc let slip that KT Racing (Isle of Man TT, WRC 8) is working on a new Test Drive Unlimited.Unfortunately no more details are given at this time. WCCF Tech made a whole article on it based on a Reddit post made years ago with no substantiated claims., which I will not repost here so as to not give them attention. Note that the original developer of TDU, Eden Games, is still around but restructured as a much smaller studio. Their latest game is Gear Club on Nintendo Switch which is actually pretty decent for a "handheld" driving game.