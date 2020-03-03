Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown

Armenius

Armenius

In an interview with VentureBeat, Nacon Head of Publishing Benoit Clerc let slip that KT Racing (Isle of Man TT, WRC 8) is working on a new Test Drive Unlimited.

https://venturebeat.com/2020/03/01/nacons-beniot-clerc-becoming-a-double-a-gaming-force/

GamesBeat: The acquisitions you made in 2018 and 2019, was that the ramp leading to this?

Clerc: We bought five companies. But they represent eight studios. One of the companies, RaceWard in Italy, we have a stake in the company that we could raise in the months and years to come to have a majority. All of the studios have an identity and some specificities when it comes to the games that they’re able and willing to develop. Those are eight teams with some passion and some expertise in some fields.

I’ll give you the company names and studios they have. The first company is KT Racing, Kylotonn. They’re based in Paris and Lyon. They’re specialized in racing. They’re doing off-road racing with WRC (World Championship Rally), and they’re doing two-wheel racing with Isle of Man TT. They’re currently working on our biggest project by far, which is the next Test Drive Unlimited game.

Unfortunately no more details are given at this time. WCCF Tech made a whole article on it based on a Reddit post made years ago with no substantiated claims., which I will not repost here so as to not give them attention. Note that the original developer of TDU, Eden Games, is still around but restructured as a much smaller studio. Their latest game is Gear Club on Nintendo Switch which is actually pretty decent for a "handheld" driving game.
 
M76

M76

TBH none of the names involved means anything to me. Never even heard about these companies / people.
 
Armenius

Armenius

M76 said:
TBH none of the names involved means anything to me. Never even heard about these companies / people.
You should check out the newer WRC games. Most rally games resolve to creating fictional tapes instead of trying to recreate the real-world stages. WRC does the latter. Admittedly the physics were not great in the older titles but they are pretty good in WRC 8. Isle of Man TT has been lauded for the accuracy of its driving dynamics, but it had a low-key controversial release due to being $70 instead of $60 on consoles.
 
M

mnewxcv

Test drive was the first racing game I truly loved. The one with the charger on the cover.
 
D

dodo01

Hmm, I didn't know about those two games above may have to check them out myself.
 
viivo

viivo

Loved the first TDU, one of the first real open world racing games. I don't know why TDU2 flopped so hard, but I hope 3 doesn't try to be a Forza Horizon clone.
 
C

Colonel Sanders

Kylotton is pretty hit or miss.. I like WRC 8 but I kinda cringe about the thought of them making a TDU 3.
 
C

christpunchers

I remember playing TDU in 2010. Just riding a motorcycle at max RPM across Hawaii in one of those long distance race, with my own music in the background. Never had such simplistic fun.
 
Armenius

Armenius

Colonel Sanders said:
Kylotton is pretty hit or miss.. I like WRC 8 but I kinda cringe about the thought of them making a TDU 3.
It seems like they're getting their shit together based on their recent releases, but we'll see. As viivo said, so long as they don't turn it into a Forza Horizon clone. Keep the enormous, life size map and licensed cars while not trying to complicate the lifestyle options with microtransactions and shit and it should be fine.

I think it would be cool to jump off of TDU2 and include the other Spanish islands in the game: Ibiza, Majorca, and Menorca. Since they have the Isle of Man license it would be neat to include the whole island in the game in some way, too. Majorca is twice as big as Oahu in land area, though, so modeling that island would be a huge undertaking in itself.
 
Z

zamardii12

Armenius said:
Nacon/BigBen is having a publisher sale this week on Steam. You can grab KT Racing's catalog for up to 80% off, if anyone is interested in seeing what they're about. I have not tried TT Isle of Man, WRC 7 is quite good as mentioned earlier in the thread.

https://store.steampowered.com/sale/bigbensale2020
TT Isle of Man is also free on Games with Gold right now if you have a Xbox.

My mistake. That was last month.
 
Armenius

Armenius

M76 said:
you mentioned WRC 8 before, so 8 or 7 which is better?
7 is the latest one on PC. 8 comes out later this year. I apologize for not clarifying.

Let me clarify further: WRC 8 was a 1-year exclusive on Epic Games Store.
 
P

PCMusicGuy

I still have fond memories of the double box set of Test Drive Off-Road and Test Drive 5 I got at OfficeMax back in the 90s.
TDU was iconic as it was the only game that I played that correctly simulated cars with my G25 wheel. If you didn't clutch to shift the gearbox, it died out. If you were in an Enzo, you could only use the paddle shifters. I have TDU2 but haven't played it. I'm hoping 3 will be great.
 
Armenius

Armenius

The new game is set to premiere at Nacon Connect tomorrow. The live streamed event will start at 1900 CEST (UTC +2), or 1300 EDT.

 
Armenius

Armenius

Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown is being revealed about 28 minutes into the live stream, for anyone not watching. It does not show anything from the game, just talking about the goals and experience the dev team is bringing to the project. Good news is that they say they are still creating a 1:1 scale island in the game, but they did not reveal which island they are modeling. Sounds like they are still early in the development process, so I would not expect a release anytime soon.
 
M76

M76

The guy in charge seems to understand what made the game successful in the first place, and says he worked on the original. I'll take his word for it. Unfortunately development has only started a few months ago, so even an optimistic scenario would mean 2022.
 
