Tesla Full Self-Driving System's Beta Developer Settings Leaked

"In a Twitter thread, Green shares the status of internal states within the system while taking us on a tour of dozens of settings ranging from controls for FSD and Enhanced Summon to information about the Camera and Ultrasonics. The system also shows sliders for GPS, speed threshold, and other items that no one outside of Tesla should ever mess with. There's also an Augmented Vision area where developers can toggle what's seen on a Tesla display while driving. It includes toggles for Pretty, Developer, and Camera Image. Once Developer is enabled, it shows options for a whole host of data that can be shown on the infotainment system. This all may be information overload for the average Tesla owner, but it's a fun way to get more details on how a Tesla sees the world. Tesla being Tesla, the developer settings also have fun settings including California Stop (which generally means you don't bring the car to a halt but just slow down at a stop sign) and something called Chiropractor Adjust Skeleton, which is filed under the City Streets settings. What that means is a mystery, but both items are part of the FSD defaults in the developer controls."
https://tech.slashdot.org/story/20/...riving-systems-beta-developer-settings-leaked
