Team Cherry Announces Hollow Knight: Silksong

Team Cherry has announced that the sequel to the best selling Hollow Knight video game is in production. Hollow Knight: Silksong will feature Hornet in a completely new adventure. Hollow Knight: Silksong started off as a DLC for the original game, but the 3 man development team kept adding in ideas from Kickstarter backers and themselves until it became apparent that it deserved to be a standalone game. They said that they are going to pack the game with lots of new enemies, styles and themes. The 2,158 Kickstarter backers of the original game will receive the game on their platform of choice for free. Hollow Knight: Silksong will be coming to PC, Mac, Linux, and Nintendo Switch in the future.

Thanks to the incredible support of players and Kickstarter backers, what started out as a tiny game jam idea has become a game bought and played by over 2.8 million people! Hollow Knight: Silksong is the epic sequel to Hollow Knight, the award winning action-adventure of bugs and heroes. As the lethal hunter Hornet, journey to all-new lands, discover new powers, battle vast hordes of bugs and beasts and uncover ancient secrets tied to your nature and your past. Experience a stunning orchestral score! Hollow Knight's award-winning composer, Christopher Larkin, returns to bring melancholy melodies, symphonic strings and heart-thumping, soul strumming boss themes to the adventure. Challenge Silk Soul mode! Once you conquer the game, test your skills in an all-new mode that spins the game into a unique, challenging experience.
 
I'm constantly amazed how I can follow this industry and never have heard of something being referred to as a best seller! (Team Cherry or Hollow Knight)

I'm honestly surprised whenever I see that platformers are still made and sold in 2019. Judging by screenshots, this looks like something from the SNES.
 
I picked this game up (Hollow Knight) not too long ago on the Switch. Really beautiful game with a great soundtrack. More difficult than I was expecting for a Metroid-vania, but still fun.
 
with a name like "team cherry" i was expecting tentacle porn, not an old school gothic asian side scroller
 
Hollow knight was a wicked game, really excited for this.


You'd be surprised, the original is really good and definitely worth a try.
 
Completely agree. It is probably the best metroidvania title I've seen in the last couple years. Just really enjoyed it overall, though some parts are pretty damn difficult.
 
You seem to be surprised and never heard about just about everything it seems.
 
It's possible.

I haven't played a side scroller since the 80's or early 90's some time, nor - seemingly - has anyone in my social circle.

I hear about both single player and multiplayer FPS titles, 3rd person games, strategy games etc. That my friends are playing. No one has mentioned a side scroller to me in probably over 25 years.

So, it stands out to me. Sortof as if someone suddenly out of nowhere were to start singing the praises of their tube TV, or their answering machine, other things I haven't heard anyone talk about in a long time.
 
Day 1 buy for me. I'm currently working on 112%'ing the original right now.
 
One of the few games I bought in 2018 was Hollow Knight. It's even on Linux which I happen to be replaying again on. Glad they decide to make this a new game and not just DLC, cause I never buy DLC.
 
I pretty exclusively play FPS and I bought the first one for my wife, she absolutely loves it to death and I play the hell out of it too. Everything thing about it is wonderful. Story gives you just enough but is still vague enough to use your imagination, fighting is on point, art is killer and so is the soundtrack. 10/10 would recommend
 
There are a few sides to the industry. One is the flashy AAA 3D game side. That includes good ones, or just big sellers. (id/Arkane for the former UBI/EA for the latter for example) Then you've got the indie side. There are quite a few AAA level flashy indie games, but the core is the 2D genres. Side-scrolling action games, platformers, overhead RPGs, etc. etc. Because they're 2D (and sometimes pixel-art based) yes, you can compare them to SNES or maybe PS1 era 2D games. However, the quality of game is top-notch (often IMO exceeding the quality of your typical AAA blockbusters). The cool thing is that they take advantage of modern technology even if they're not pushing billions of polygons. The maps are bigger than their SNES coutnerparts, the effects blow the vintage games away, the games are more in-depth, the controls are tighter, everything is just bigger and better. Even the games that are designed to look like a specific era of vintage game exceed what the original systems were capable of most of the time.

A lot of people still don't care about these types of games, but odds are if you really enjoyed them a couple of decades ago, you'd also enjoy these new ones. A lot of them really are selling the kinds of numbers that the AAA games are too. Games like Dead Cells and Shovel Knight come to mind here.

To me these games aren't necessarily retro even if they are retro-inspired sometimes. They are modern games that just happen to be 2D. 2D and 3D may have diverged, but both are as valid a way to design a game and tell a story as the other. Quality is quality regardless of platform and medium.

Oh, and as far as Hollow Knight goes, I have the original, but haven't started it yet. However, it's considered by many to be one of the best games of its kind of all time. I think I prefer the art of Sundered or Dead Cells or Axiom Verge better, but Hollow Knight is undeniably stylish and beautiful.



I'll leave this here as usual when this sort of thing pops up. :D

https://hardforum.com/threads/good-2d-pc-game-database.1943046/
 
