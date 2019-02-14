Team Cherry Announces Hollow Knight: Silksong

Zarathustra[H] said: I'm constantly amazed how I can follow this industry and never have heard of something being referred to as a best seller! (Team Cherry or Hollow Knight)



I'm honestly surprised whenever I see that platformers are still made and sold in 2019. Judging by screenshots, this looks like something from the SNES. Click to expand...

There are a few sides to the industry. One is the flashy AAA 3D game side. That includes good ones, or just big sellers. (id/Arkane for the former UBI/EA for the latter for example) Then you've got the indie side. There are quite a few AAA level flashy indie games, but the core is the 2D genres. Side-scrolling action games, platformers, overhead RPGs, etc. etc. Because they're 2D (and sometimes pixel-art based) yes, you can compare them to SNES or maybe PS1 era 2D games. However, the quality of game is top-notch (often IMO exceeding the quality of your typical AAA blockbusters). The cool thing is that they take advantage of modern technology even if they're not pushing billions of polygons. The maps are bigger than their SNES coutnerparts, the effects blow the vintage games away, the games are more in-depth, the controls are tighter, everything is just bigger and better. Even the games that are designed to look like a specific era of vintage game exceed what the original systems were capable of most of the time.A lot of people still don't care about these types of games, but odds are if you really enjoyed them a couple of decades ago, you'd also enjoy these new ones. A lot of them really are selling the kinds of numbers that the AAA games are too. Games like Dead Cells and Shovel Knight come to mind here.To me these games aren't necessarily retro even if they are retro-inspired sometimes. They are modern games that just happen to be 2D. 2D and 3D may have diverged, but both are as valid a way to design a game and tell a story as the other. Quality is quality regardless of platform and medium.Oh, and as far as Hollow Knight goes, I have the original, but haven't started it yet. However, it's considered by many to be one of the best games of its kind of all time. I think I prefer the art of Sundered or Dead Cells or Axiom Verge better, but Hollow Knight is undeniably stylish and beautiful.I'll leave this here as usual when this sort of thing pops up.