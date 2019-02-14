Team Cherry Announces Hollow Knight: Silksong

cageymaru
Team Cherry has announced that the sequel to the best selling Hollow Knight video game is in production. Hollow Knight: Silksong will feature Hornet in a completely new adventure. Hollow Knight: Silksong started off as a DLC for the original game, but the 3 man development team kept adding in ideas from Kickstarter backers and themselves until it became apparent that it deserved to be a standalone game. They said that they are going to pack the game with lots of new enemies, styles and themes. The 2,158 Kickstarter backers of the original game will receive the game on their platform of choice for free. Hollow Knight: Silksong will be coming to PC, Mac, Linux, and Nintendo Switch in the future.
Thanks to the incredible support of players and Kickstarter backers, what started out as a tiny game jam idea has become a game bought and played by over 2.8 million people! Hollow Knight: Silksong is the epic sequel to Hollow Knight, the award winning action-adventure of bugs and heroes. As the lethal hunter Hornet, journey to all-new lands, discover new powers, battle vast hordes of bugs and beasts and uncover ancient secrets tied to your nature and your past. Experience a stunning orchestral score! Hollow Knight's award-winning composer, Christopher Larkin, returns to bring melancholy melodies, symphonic strings and heart-thumping, soul strumming boss themes to the adventure. Challenge Silk Soul mode! Once you conquer the game, test your skills in an all-new mode that spins the game into a unique, challenging experience.
