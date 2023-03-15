T-Mobile buying Mint Mobile

"The deal, which could be worth "up to a maximum of $1.35 billion in a combination of 39% cash and 61% stock" according to a press release, will see T-Mobile bring the brands, which already run on its network, more directly into its operations. The actual sales price will be "based upon Ka'ena's performance during certain periods before and after the closing," the carrier also said in a press release.""T-Mobile says it expects the deal to close later this year. Once closed, it "plans to use its supplier relationships and distribution scale to help the brands to grow and offer competitive pricing and greater device inventory" to consumers, says the release."The party was fun while it lasted.