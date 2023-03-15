T-Mobile buying Mint Mobile

Bankie

Bankie

2[H]4U
Joined
Jul 27, 2004
Messages
2,135
https://www.cnet.com/tech/mobile/t-mobile-is-buying-mint-mobile-in-potential-1-35-billion-deal/

"The deal, which could be worth "up to a maximum of $1.35 billion in a combination of 39% cash and 61% stock" according to a press release, will see T-Mobile bring the brands, which already run on its network, more directly into its operations. The actual sales price will be "based upon Ka'ena's performance during certain periods before and after the closing," the carrier also said in a press release."

"T-Mobile says it expects the deal to close later this year. Once closed, it "plans to use its supplier relationships and distribution scale to help the brands to grow and offer competitive pricing and greater device inventory" to consumers, says the release."


The party was fun while it lasted.
 
Darunion

Darunion

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Oct 6, 2010
Messages
4,594
Never support small businesses, it just pushes them into success to get bought out by the big ones anyways :p
 
OFaceSIG

OFaceSIG

2[H]4U
Joined
Aug 31, 2009
Messages
3,610
Ryan Reynolds did the same from Aviation Gin. Built them up, sold them, and got paid. I really enjoyed the fact that Mint isn't part of some huge crappy mega corporation. But if they were to get purchased by anyone at least it's Tmo and not the other two abominations. Tmobile has a history of decent customer service. The first obvious thing they'll do is raise the price. Lets see how crazy they go with it. I've been a user for over a year now on five lines. Hopefully they don't mess things up too much.
 
Zarathustra[H]

Zarathustra[H]

Extremely [H]
Joined
Oct 29, 2000
Messages
35,945
What value does this have for T-Mobile? Just slightly higher margins?

I mean, the customers are already on their network.
 
Zarathustra[H]

Zarathustra[H]

Extremely [H]
Joined
Oct 29, 2000
Messages
35,945
OFaceSIG said:
There were only getting wholesale data rates from Mint. Now they get the entire amount from the user.
Click to expand...

True, but now the risk is that those customers just find a different MVNO, and thus they wind up back where they were before the acquisition, just with $1.35 billion less money.
 
OFaceSIG

OFaceSIG

2[H]4U
Joined
Aug 31, 2009
Messages
3,610
Zarathustra[H] said:
True, but now the risk is that those customers just find a different MVNO, and thus they wind up back where they were before the acquisition, just with $1.35 billion less money.
Click to expand...
That's why I brought up their only real move is to raise prices. They have no other play if they want to make investors happy after spending 1.35 billion. Which to your point would just move price conscious consumers (which MVNO customers usually are) somehwere else.
 
staknhalo

staknhalo

2[H]4U
Joined
Jun 11, 2007
Messages
3,993
I prepaid for another year with Mint @ $20 for 10GB a month so I'll be sticking with Mint at least until 11/2024 - had an AMEX offer for $45 off a $90+ purchase from Mint, so that's why I prepaid

Heard to keep an eye on this as a legit backup plan - https://www.usmobile.com/
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top