System will not boot with Wifi M2 card installed

Got a weird issue on one of my machines. I wanted to add a M2 AX201 wifi card to the setup (Asus Z390-P with i5-8400.) The system will not boot with this card installed. Can't even turn the power on. I've only needed to change network cards in Laptops before and they always just worked. Latest Bios is installed. The board is supposed to be certified with Intel CNVi. Is there a setting I need to change in BIOS? Or if someone's seen this before... Thanks.