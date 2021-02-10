System shuts down suddenly while gaming - board issue?

Hey all,



Having a very frustrating PC issue lately. It has suddenly started shutting down suddenly while gaming. It will run all day just fine, but if I'm playing something that's putting load on the system, it's like someone pulls the plug. No crash, no blue screen, etc. Screen goes black, case lights all shut off, it's completely down and dark. After 5 or so seconds, it powers back on and boots up normally.



My first thought was power supply. It was under warranty still, so I contacted Corsair about it and they replaced it. Seemed good for a while, but while playing tonight it's shut down 3-4 times over a couple hours.



Relevant system specs:

Intel i9-10900K CPU

Asus Maximus XII Hero

32GB G-Skill Memory

Asus 2080Ti Strix

Corsair HX1000i PS (brand new)

Sound Blaster AE-5 Plus

Corsair H115i Platinum AIO

Win10 Pro



Most of the parts in it are less than a year old, and the PS is barely a week old after being replaced. No help unfortunately.



I did have the CPU OC'd to 5.1 GHz, but I've set it back to stock to see if it helped. Again, no luck. I updated the BIOS on the mainboard over the weekend while I was setting the CPU speed back down, just in case it was related to that. But again, this combo had been running totally solid for around 8 months prior to this, and running at stock speeds also did not help anything.



I'm honestly at a bit of a loss as to what to try next. It's just going down so quick and suddenly, there are no logs or anything to check. Windows just complains that the previous shutdown was unexpected, which makes sense. The system is connected to an APC UPS. Nothing is actually losing power (monitors are still on, modem stays on, etc) so I don't think it's the UPS or related to input power at all. No overload alarms from the UPS or anything either.



I'm thinking it's likely related to the motherboard, but I don't have any way of testing that other than replacing it. I may try and see if Asus will do an advance RMA for it once their chat is available tomorrow.



Any other thoughts on what else could be going on?