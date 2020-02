J3RK said:



Second, as far as the System Shock games themselves go, they already were quite a bit different, but within the same game style.



I was enjoying Bioshock until about half way through the game, when I realized I had played this game before, not the game, but the entire progression was EXACTLY System Shock 2, down to the whole 'person helping you, is the real big bad of the game' thing. It was like they changed the environment, characters names and called it a new game.But the biggest failure was the gutted RPG system, and that awful, awful, AWFUL final boss. If they dont cater to casuals, then SS3 may be a great successor, but if they go the route of the Bioshock games(BioShock Lite you say?), well.... thats going to disappoint. I hope they go back to what made SS2 a classic, and build from there.