System Shock 2 now on Steam

It's been on GOG for awhile, but Steam junkies like myself will probably appreciate
the Steam release. It's $7 until 5/17 then the price goes back up to $10
http://store.steampowered.com/app/238210/
I've linked an article below in for some mods that will help with gameplay/visuals
http://www.pcgamer.com/2013/02/14/system-shock-2-mods-upgrade-the-visuals-of-your-imminent-doom-insect/
the Steam release. It's $7 until 5/17 then the price goes back up to $10
http://store.steampowered.com/app/238210/
I've linked an article below in for some mods that will help with gameplay/visuals
http://www.pcgamer.com/2013/02/14/system-shock-2-mods-upgrade-the-visuals-of-your-imminent-doom-insect/