System Shock 2 now on Steam

mtbush said:
It's been on GOG for awhile, but Steam junkies like myself will probably appreciate
the Steam release. It's $7 until 5/17 then the price goes back up to $10

http://store.steampowered.com/app/238210/
fantastic!...I've beeing waiting for this to hit Steam...I even searched a few days ago to find out any new info on a Steam release date but nothing...now time for me to play System Shock 2 for the first time!

it's even cheaper then the price on GOG!...glad I waited

EDIT: so it doesn't come with the extras available with the GOG version - soundtrack, concept art etc?
 
doesn't GOG actually insure all their games will run fine on modern systems? Steam has some older games that require you to spend time looking for fixes just to make the damn things run.
 
im an obsessive/compulsive completionist. what's the best way to play SS1, or should i even bother, before playing SS2?
 
I think this is the first time I've seen Steam actually use the real release date.
 
ekuest said:
im an obsessive/compulsive completionist. what's the best way to play SS1, or should i even bother, before playing SS2?
http://www.systemshock.org/index.php?topic=211.0

This is version 1.2 of SYSTEMSHOCK-Portable (SSP), based on the CD enhanced version originally released by Looking Glass Technologies (later known as Looking Glass Studios) in 1994. It unpacks to 117MB and can be played from an USB-key or from your local HD. SSP includes the complete original English game of System Shock. German and French addons are available separately.
SSP contains several features not found in the original game: higher resolutions, mouselook, custom key binds, true2audio log texts... But more importantly there's a chance that it will run on your computer without too much hassle.

SSP runs on Windows XP/Vista/7 via the included DOSbox emulation. On XP it can also run outside an DOSbox emulation (NTVDM).
You might also want to take a look at SHLINK the new System Shock loader that allows the game to run outside any emulation on XP/Vista/7. Note that SHLINK is still work in progress.
ohh...
I just now noticed that. ..... wow that was junior year of high school..
I had gotten it for my birthday, 2 weeks later. Best game present since n64 GoldenEye.
 
LeviathanZERO said:
ohh...
I just now noticed that. ..... wow that was junior year of high school..
I had gotten it for my birthday, 2 weeks later. Best game present since n64 GoldenEye.
That lasted until November of that same year. ;)
 
I would love to see a System Shock 3.
I liked playing SS2, didn't get very far in the game though.
 
HDriscoll said:
I would love to see a System Shock 3.
I liked playing SS2, didn't get very far in the game though.
This is a wonderful opportunity to get further in what i believe is still the best PC game in existence. Once you get past the cargo bay section, the game takes off and its absolutely brilliant.
 
Skillz said:
Doubt that. More than welcome to try though.


http://hardforum.com/showthread.php?t=1750321


Oh and goodluck with that. ;)
shit, i'm moving that week. i totally would. Just because I preferred Q3 over UT doesn't mean I didnt play it. I did. A Lot. cause taking a server down with just a hammer never got old. :)


ahem...
back on topic;)

There is no excuse anymore, its on steam, buy this great game people!
 
I'm going to give this game another try. Tried before and needed to use a gfx improvement patch. I gave up when I started to get owned by invisible monkeys. Were they supposed to be invisible, or was there a problem with my install?
 
tuaarita said:
Let me be the first one to say: meh.
lPJTjaUl.png
 
banned_user said:
I'm going to give this game another try. Tried before and needed to use a gfx improvement patch. I gave up when I started to get owned by invisible monkeys. Were they supposed to be invisible, or was there a problem with my install?
Perhaps the install.
There's no invisible monkeys. There's invisible spiders, but not monkeys.
 
tuaarita said:
Let me be the first one to say: meh.
the game is considered an all time classic even among the most jaded gamers (of which there are a lot here at [H])...unless you're a graphics whore then I would love to hear why
 
cannondale06 said:
I am still holding out for now. I may wait for the gog version to go on sale.

btw this is part of the reason for my reluctance. http://steamcommunity.com/app/238210/discussions/0/828938532755488565/?tscn=1368304721
sale?...the game is $6.99!...geez!...you want it for $1.99?

I'm not so sure about that linked post...if the Steam version was so botched then there would be a big uproar...sounds like another user who has issues running a game and blames everyone else but himself or his system
 
