System Shock 2 now on Steam

This is version 1.2 of SYSTEMSHOCK-Portable (SSP), based on the CD enhanced version originally released by Looking Glass Technologies (later known as Looking Glass Studios) in 1994. It unpacks to 117MB and can be played from an USB-key or from your local HD. SSP includes the complete original English game of System Shock. German and French addons are available separately.

SSP contains several features not found in the original game: higher resolutions, mouselook, custom key binds, true2audio log texts... But more importantly there's a chance that it will run on your computer without too much hassle.



SSP runs on Windows XP/Vista/7 via the included DOSbox emulation. On XP it can also run outside an DOSbox emulation (NTVDM).

You might also want to take a look at SHLINK the new System Shock loader that allows the game to run outside any emulation on XP/Vista/7. Note that SHLINK is still work in progress.