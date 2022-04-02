System Instability and lots of Uncorrectable ECC errors

Max Memory Possible 4GB DRAM Technology

8GB DRAM Technology

Single Rank

UDIMM 16GB

(4x 4GB DIMMs) 32GB

(4x 8GB DIMMs) Dual Rank

UDIMMs 32GB

(4x 8GB DIMMs) 64GB

(4x 16GB DIMMs)

I just built a new server out of second hand components (minus the RAM which is new).- Motherboard: Supermicro X11SSL-F (updated to BIOS 2.6)- CPU: Intel Xeon E3 1240 V5- RAM: 4 x Crucial MTA9ASF2G72AZ-3G2B1 (DDR4-3200 ECC UDIMM 1Rx8 CL22)- PSU: Seasonic G-360- Cooler: Noctua NH-L12SAll 64GB of RAM are properly detected in BIOS. The RAM runs only at 2133 MHz though (probably CPU limitation).It never occurred to me before when I was building any other system, but with this one, it boots, but as soon as I enter Debian Linux and try to do some stress test (e.g. compile a Linux Kernel to do a thermal load on the CPU) it just automatically reboots.Other things I tried:- Remove some of the DIMMs -> Server refuses to boot (5 short beeps + 1 long beep = no system memory detected)- Ran Passmark Memtest86 free -> No errors detected in Memtest86 (I only ran it for ~1 hour), but LOTS of Uncorrectable ECC Errors (in all channels/DIMMs) A1/A2/B1/B2I discovered that while the memory is listed a compatible with Supermicro X11SSL-F on Crucial website, the Motherboard manual states only that:I assume these were the only memory configurations available when the motherboard came out. Maybe other configurations are also supported ?Side question: why is my 16GB DIMM listed as 1R8? Shouldn't it be 1R16 since it's a 16GB DIMM?I will be able to build another similar system in the early future, which (hopefully) will yield a different result, as I cannot determine who is faulty here:- Motherboard ? No bent pins though ...- CPU ? Might try to remove cooler, wiggle CPU a bit, and reinstall cooler, maybe that will help a bit- RAM ? Is the single rank the issue here ?- PSU ?Thank you for your help