Sub $200 advice please.

First, is a msi 1070 8gb gaming X worth $200 on the used market? I found one for sale locally.
There is so much stuff in the 150-200 range.
There is a deal on dell for the 5500xt 4gb reference no external power for 150, or the 8gb for $180, now I hearing issues with those depending on the motherboard. (ASRock b450m/ac)
Then there is all the 1650 supers.
This will be going in a R5 2600x with a B450. So the 1070 seems to be almost Overkill but it is older tech.
So please throw out some ideas please.
