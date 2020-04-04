Sub $200 advice please.

They are firm on the price, That is why i am looking at alternatives / newer tech. but holy crap between all the different 1650's and 1660's and the 5500xt and 580's there seems to be about 20 different models numbers in that 150-220 price range. then when you read benchmarks and it seems in 90% of the games even the newer ones the 1070 usually beats all of them, until you get to the $240+ range 1660 super that is out of budget. getting tired of looking at benchmarks lol. it is gross in the low midrange market.