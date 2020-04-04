Sub $200 advice please.

I

Icestation

n00b
Joined
Aug 6, 2008
Messages
62
First, is a msi 1070 8gb gaming X worth $200 on the used market? I found one for sale locally.

There is so much stuff in the 150-200 range.
There is a deal on dell for the 5500xt 4gb reference no external power for 150, or the 8gb for $180, now I hearing issues with those depending on the motherboard. (ASRock b450m/ac)
Then there is all the 1650 supers.
This will be going in a R5 2600x with a B450. So the 1070 seems to be almost Overkill but it is older tech.

So please throw out some ideas please.
 
auntjemima

auntjemima

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Mar 1, 2014
Messages
5,809
The 1070 wouldn't be overkill. I tend to lean towards Nvidia, but I don't have any knowledge on the all the bloody 16xx releases nor the 5500's.
 
I

Icestation

n00b
Joined
Aug 6, 2008
Messages
62
They are firm on the price, That is why i am looking at alternatives / newer tech. but holy crap between all the different 1650's and 1660's and the 5500xt and 580's there seems to be about 20 different models numbers in that 150-220 price range. then when you read benchmarks and it seems in 90% of the games even the newer ones the 1070 usually beats all of them, until you get to the $240+ range 1660 super that is out of budget. getting tired of looking at benchmarks lol. it is gross in the low midrange market.
 
K

kirbyrj

Fully [H]
Joined
Feb 1, 2005
Messages
25,500
I'm sure that you could find a $175 1070 if you look around. In the forums here, I've seen them go for as little as $150 and several sub $180. I had my FE listed for $175 shipped and no one bit :p.

Unless you need it ASAP then you're kind of stuck looking local.
 
